What to Do This Weekend: Greek Fest, Smoked Dallas and TexToberfest

A few of the offerings from the 2014 Greek Food Festival of Dallas. Kathy Tran

Fall festivals are ramping up big time. Get in on the action at some of this weekend's best food and drink events:

*****

Feeling the urge to sip on drinks adorned with tiny umbrellas and to mentally hula your way into a carefree state of mind? If so, Ida Claire has devised a tiki party that's sure to put a little oasis in your workweek. There will be $5 tropical cocktails, appetizers and a sunset pig roast with family-style sides. You'll leave with a lei and an unshakable urge to eat poi. Call the restaurant at 214-377-8227 or email Ida.Events@fbrest.com for reservations. Tickets are $75 per person.

What it be: Tiki Party and Pig Roast

When it do: 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21

Where dat is: Ida Claire, 5001 Belt Line Road, Addison

*****

Dallas will be in short supply of vowels as the annual Greek Food Festival of Dallas at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church takes place. In exchange for their appropriation of A's and O's and U's, vendors will offer festival attendees things on skewers, wrapped in grape leaves or drenched in honey. From saganaki to lamb chops to gyros, there will be lots of food on hand to help get you into that "opa!" state of mind. There will also be live music, dancing and a marketplace. Admission is $6 for adults and free for kids 12 and younger.

What it be: Greek Food Festival of Dallas

When it do: noon to 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23; noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24

Where dat is: 13555 Hillcrest Road at Alpha Road

*****

You don't have to be a gear-head to enjoy Local Moto + Provisions' Friday-night rendevous. It would help if you like grilled, local, grass-feed beef hot dogs, corn on the cob-style elotes and beer, however, as that's what Local will be serving for $10 a head (beer included). It's guaranteed to be good people and good eats even if you don't ride a motorcycle.

What it be: Local Moto + Provisions

When it do: 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22

Where dat is: 1605 N. Beckley Ave.







*****

Augustine of Hippo once said, "The world is a book and those who do not travel read only one page." This metaphor lends itself rather well to my personal ethos: The world is a smoker and those who do not travel eat only one brisket. If you happen to be one of those unfortunate souls who hasn't not braved the backroads of Texas for the promise of smoke rings, all is not lost, for Smoked Dallas brings with it prized barbecue from all over the state. Sample barbecue from 15 restaurants, including Black's Barbecue from Lockhart, Waxahachie's Meat Church BBQ and BBQ on the Brazos based out of Cresson. VIP tickets are $90, and general admission is $50. Charley Crockett, Vandoliers, Lost Coyote Band and Cameron Matthew Ray will provide live music.

What it be: Smoked Dallas

When it do: 3-7 p.m. (VIP entry begins at 2 p.m.) Saturday, Sept. 23

Where dat is: Main Street Garden Park, 100 N. Central Expressway

*****

Could your shih tzu use a shower? Does your boxer need a bath? Has it been a little too long since Mr. Pips got a Mr. Dips in some nice, warm suds? Even if your pooch is smelling great, bring him or her by the Double Wide on Sunday for its dog wash fundraiser to benefit animals affected by Hurricane Harvey. The kind folks from Poo B Gone and Animal Rescue of Texas will suds your pups until they're squeaky clean while you help yourself to a pint or two of Independence Brewing Co. beer. All proceeds go to charity. In addition, Double Wide will donate a portion of bar sales.

What it be: Dog Wash Fundraiser for Animal Disaster Relief

When it do: 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24

Where dat is: Double Wide, 3510 Commerce St.

*****

This time of year, Oktoberfests are a dime a dozen. But occasionally, an Oktoberfest comes along that promises just the right combination of pizza and stein-hoisting to merit attention and, indeed, a ticket. Eno's Pizza Tavern's Oktoberfest is slated to be one such ticket-worthy affair, replete with an outdoor biergarten featuring a sausage- and charcuterie-inspired pop-up. Eno's regular menu will be available, as will all of the stein-hoisting and pretzel-eating competitions you can stand. Tickets are $25, and each includes an obligatory commemorative mug and a sampling card for craft beers from the likes of Peticolas, Deep Ellum Brewing Co, Bishop Cider Co. and more.

What it be: TexToberfest

When it do: 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24

Were dat is: Eno's, 407 N. Bishop Ave.

