5 can’t-miss screenings at the 2026 Oak Cliff Film Festival

Dakota Fanning stars in "The Sun Never Sets," the opening feature film of the 2026 Oak Cliff Film Festival.

Fifteen years ago, the Oak Cliff Film Festival (OCFF) was properly established, but a lot can happen in that time. To put it in perspective, the biggest films of the year at the time were among the “Twilight” and “Harry Potter” franchises. This year’s record-breaking runaway success is the 2026 juggernaut “Backrooms,” directed by Kane Parsons, who was just six years old when OCFF was founded.

Across various cinematic eras and endless upheavals, OCFF has endured, and its collection of high-demand screenings set at Oak Cliff locales (like the Texas Theatre) has proven irreplaceable.

As the decades change, quality cinema and communal experiences remain essential. The lineup of movies for the 15th iteration of the 2026 OCFF is keen to deliver both of those elements. The festival will kick off Thursday, July 30, with a lineup that emphasizes handcrafted, fresh artistic visions, creating spaces for DFW moviegoers of all stripes to experience creative visions they’ve never dreamed of.

Looking at the schedule for the Oak Cliff Film Festival, though, it can feel a little daunting to figure out what to prioritize among viewing experiences. There’s so much offered here that one can get overwhelmed by all the prospective goodies. Allow this guide to offer some clarity with a peek at five especially must-see screenings occurring during the 15th festival.

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“The Sun Never Sets,” directed by Joe Swanberg

There was a time when new films from mumblecore icon Joe Swanberg were an annual fixture of cinema. In some years, like 2011, he’d even crank out multiple feature films. However, except for his 57-minute 2020 feature “Build the Wall,” Swanberg’s been shockingly MIA from the directing scene since 2017’s comedy “Win It All.” Now, he’s back with “The Sun Never Sets,” which will also kick off the festival as its opening screening. Dakota Fanning and Jake Johnson headline the motion picture.

“The Sun Never Sets” screens at 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 30 at the Texas Theatre (231 Jefferson Blvd.).

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“Filipiñana,” directed by Rafael Manuel

Rafael Manuel’s new directorial effort, “Filipiñana,” scored immediate and tremendous praise at its Sundance 2026 premiere. This story of 17-year-old Isabel (Jorrybell Agoto) uncovering evil machinations at a local country club has earned acclaim for its distinctive filmmaking style. The feature-length directorial debut of Manuel offers the chance to catch some of the freshest perspectives rising in modern cinema.

“Filipiñana” screens at 9 p.m. on Friday, July 31 at the Bishop Arts Theatre Center (215 S Tyler St.).

“Barbara Forever,” directed by Byrdie O’Connor

Pride Month is over, but celebrating queer voices and icons can be a year-long affair. The OCFF will embody that reality by screening multiple documentaries that explore queer stories. One of those projects is “Barbara Forever,” a documentary covering experimental lesbian filmmaker Barbara Hammer. Her works, like “Nitrate Kisses,” have influenced countless motion pictures over the years, so it’s only fitting that such a seminal artist would get a documentary dedicated to her life and artistry. Plus, the documentary’s use of footage from its titular subject offers moviegoers a rare chance to experience Barbara Hammer’s imagery on the big screen in new ways.

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“Barbara Forever” screens Saturday, August 1 at 12:15 p.m. at The Oak Cliff Assembly (919 Morrell Ave.).

“[[vortex]]” shorts directed by various filmmakers

On the final day of OCFF, attendees have the chance to get sucked into something truly unorthodox. Specifically, they can get lost with a block of shorts dubbed “[[vortex]].” This set consists of a wide array of short films that, per the OCFF, promise “a multiplicity of overlapping techniques to create unique impressions, pushing the limits of film form in unique ways.” If you’re looking for bite-sized doses of cinema you’ve never experienced before, “[[vortex]]” could hit the spot.

The “[[vortex]]” shorts screen Sunday, August 2 at 3:00 p.m. at The Kessler Theater (1230 W Davis St.).

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“Shtickmen,” directed by Jeff Hays and Eric Jewell

When this 23-year-old feature screens on the 2026 Oak Cliff Film Festival’s final day, it will likely be the first time any attendees have seen the Dallas-set mockumentary about struggling stand-up comedians. That’s one of the many joys of these film festivals: exposing audiences to older titles that slipped through the cracks. Why not wrap up the 2026 Oak Cliff Film Festival experience with a film right here at home?

“Shtickmen” screens Sunday, August 2 at 5:15 p.m. at The Kessler Theater.

The 2026 edition of the Oak Cliff Film Festival will occur from July 30 to August 2 at various locations. For more details on the Oak Cliff Film Festival, including the full schedule of screenings and ticket information, visit the festival’s website.