A new meetup on the Katy Trail pairs strangers for a friendly stroll

Normally when you tell a stranger to "take a hike," it's not a good thing. But at Walk & Talk Social, it's the start of a new friendship.

The Katy Trail has always been Dallas’ social Mecca. It’s where the city’s quirkiest characters, viral moments and unexpected happenings seem to find each other. And there’s a new ritual worth lacing up for. Every Friday at 7 p.m., Walk & Talk Social gathers at the Thomsen Overlook and does something that, in the times endless doomscrolling, feels borderline rebellious: it pairs you with a total stranger and sends you down the trail to, well, talk. Out loud. To another person.

No name tags, forced icebreakers or agonizing over whether a text needs one exclamation point or two. Just two humans, a path and whatever conversation happens to bloom between mile markers. Afterward, the group grabs tacos at Papi’s Tacos & More, because nothing bonds people faster in Texas.

Here’s the refreshing part: this isn’t about dating. It’s about friends, an endangered species for generations that learned to scroll before learning to mingle. Founder Kevin Vasquez built Walk & Talk Social on the simple truth that people are lonelier than ever, and the cure is outside, waiting for us to look up from our phones. The movement is community-funded, not corporate-backed, which means no brand is lurking behind a tree trying to sell you a seltzer between steps. You just show up.

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Everybody loves a good theme, which is why the walks are regularly themed around the cultural climate. Take “Friend Island,” the organization’s cheeky and platonic riff on “Love Island,” minus the heartbreak and villa drama, but keep the tropical-themed clothing, for example.

Themes change every week, so part of the fun is committing to the bit. Will the next one have everyone arriving in their best Dutton Ranch chaps? Probably not, unless you want to sweat your ass off. But a pink pony Chappell Roan night or a “Bridgerton” stroll where you greet strangers with a classic “my dear” could be on the table. Follow their Instagram to find out what, beyond yourself and a sweat-friendly costume, you might need to bring.

There’s only one found rule: show up ready to chat, no sign-ups required.

If your social life has quietly shrunk to a group chat and a streaming queue, Dallas has an easy fix. Show up Friday at 7 p.m. at Thomsen Overlook on the Katy Trail (3100 McKinnon St). Bring your curiosity and perhaps an appetite for post-stroll tacos and make a new friend the old-fashioned way.