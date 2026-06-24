Where to watch Fourth of July fireworks in and a Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas always goes big for the Fourth of July, but this year is expected to put celebrations of years past to shame.

First of all, this year marks our nation’s big 250th birthday. Secondly, North Texas is representing American culture on an international stage thanks to the World Cup. And finally, the holiday falls on a weekend this year. If you’re like us and all of this fills you with the kind of mindless, patriotic fervor that can only be satiated by seeing something explode, we’re here to help.

Here are some of the best Fourth of July celebrations across North Texas where you can watch fireworks, eat some Texas barbecue and pontificate on what it means to be free while a single, manly tear falls down your cheek

Friday, July 3

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Addison Kaboom Town

4970 Addison Circle, Addison

It’s right there in the name! Kaboom Town is a 40-year institution and one of the largest Independence Day celebrations in the nation, with half a million guests attending every year. From 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., airplane flyover shows, live music, food carts, a silent disco, and countless more events will set a party vibe well before the nationally recognized fireworks show caps off the evening with a literal bang. Adult general admission starts at $11.50. Kids’ tickets (ages nine and under) cost $6.50, and children under two get in for free. More information can be found online.

Frisco Freedom Fest

Downtown Frisco

This two-day celebration (July 3-4) will take place across various public parks in Frisco. On Friday night, the festivities will kick off with a Paws & Stripes pet festival at Kaleidoscope Park. The following morning, a Party in the USA 5K will take place in Harold Bacchus Community Park, followed by a cornhole tournament at Kaleidoscope Park. On Saturday night, Riders Field will host a block party with food trucks, live music, a classic car show and a fireworks finale at around 10 p.m. More information can be found online.

Saturday, July 4

Independence Day at Klyde Warren Park

2012 Woodall Rodgers Freeway

The gateway to Downtown Dallas will ring in America’s 250th with a party that, like our great nation, is free. Food trucks, cash bars, balloon and tattoo artists, lawn games, a fountain show and live music courtesy of Emerald City will provide ample entertainment for all ages. The fun starts at 7 p.m., but the fireworks extravaganza will light up the Dallas skyline at 9:20 p.m. Seating is first-come, first-served. More information can be found online.

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Plano’s All American 4th

2800 E. Spring Creek Parkway, Plano

Plano’s annual Independence Day celebration is family-friendly, fantastical, and, most importantly, free to attend. Oak Point Park will host free games and activities, a variety of food and drink vendors, and a parade from the Rotary Clubs of Plano. At 9:30 p.m., the main event will commence: a spectacular fireworks display with accompanying music, simulcast live on 97.5 KLAK. Lawn chairs and blankets are welcome. The fun starts at 6 p.m., and full details are available online.

Red, White, & Beach at Little Elm Park

701 Eldorado Parkway, Little Elm

This all-day celebration (seriously, it starts at 9 a.m.) at Lake Lewisville is free (up to four tickets) for Little Elm residents and just $5 for non-residents, with kids three and under getting in for free. Food trucks will be on-site as well as games, bounce houses and live music from Gone to Texas. The fireworks show will start at 9:30 p.m. and run through 10 p.m. More information, including tickets, security and parking passes is available via the event page.

Fort Worth’s Fourth

395 Purcey St., Fort Worth

Fort Worth’s annual Independence Day celebration will host tens of thousands of people at this free party at Panther Island Pavilion. Festival food, cold drinks, live music and activities for all ages will make for a “high-flying, flag-waving patriotic festival like no other” before the event’s signature fireworks caps off the evening at 9:30 p.m. Parking is limited, and event organizers recommend skipping traffic and taking the Trinity Trails to the event. Check out the full schedule for more details.

Denton Independence Day

Various locations, Denton

Denton will celebrate Independence Day city-wide, starting with a Yankee Doodle Parade on the Downtown Denton Square, which kicks off at 9 a.m. Community members have a chance to win awards like Most Patriotic Float, Vehicle, Baby and Pet. Starting at 6 p.m., the North Texas Fairgrounds will host a free event featuring live music from Raised Right Men, plus food and drink available to purchase and a fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. Parking is $10, and VIP packages, which include priority seating for six, a complimentary first round of beer and access to an air-conditioned VIP room with restrooms, cost $360. More information can be found online.

4th of July Fireworks at Shakespeare in the Park

1500 Tenison Parkway

If fireworks aren’t enough of a spectacle for you, try pairing them with live theater. Shakespeare Dallas will be performing the Bard’s classic comedy, “The Merry Wives of Windsor,” on July 4, and attendees will be treated to a one-of-a-kind view of Fair Park’s fireworks display, which will take place during the intermission. Attendees are welcome to pack a picnic, bring their own alcoholic beverages and enjoy a patriotic tradition while avoiding crowds and traffic. Tickets cost $20 for general admission and $15 for students and seniors.

“Independence Day” at Rooftop Cinema Club

235 Throckmorton Street, Fort Worth

Truth is stranger than fiction these days, so we won’t fully rule out the odds of this ’90s Will Smith classic coming true for the country’s 250th. Rooftop Cinema Club in Fort Worth is hosting two special screenings of the topical alien-takeover film: one at 7:40 p.m. and another at 10:50 p.m. You’re also likely to catch several fireworks shows in the distance from the top of Cowtown in between screenings, making this a truly immersive way to celebrate. Tickets start at $21.