Bella Hadid Is the Latest Famous Fan of Dolly Python in Dallas

The supermodel visited a celebrity hotspot in Dallas.
July 31, 2024
Bella Hadid reportedly spent hours shopping at Dolly Python.
Bella Hadid, the new people’s princess of North Texas, finally made her government-mandated celebrity pilgrimage to the iconic vintage emporium Dolly Python on Tuesday.

The supermodel, a resident of the Fort Worth area, has delighted North Texas fashion enthusiasts by frequently being spotted out and about. She’s normally seen in full cowgirl getup at competitive horsecutting events (or macking on boyfriend and bona fide Fort Worth cowboy at the Stockyards). She’s the latest addition to a growing list of famous Dolly Python fans, and the store has become something of a cultural landmark.

“She and her assistant were here for most of the afternoon. A couple hours,” a representative for Dolly Python says. “She was absolutely wonderful.”

Hadid’s lengthy visit was reportedly fruitful, and the model walked out with quite a few vintage goods.
“She bought a little bit of everything,” the rep tells us. “She bought a bunch of clothing. She bought jewelry. She bought some really cool pieces and little knickknacks. And she really shopped all over the store. She took her time.”

Given the volume of clothing Hadid purchased, it seems likely we’ll be seeing Dolly Python pieces in the news or on Hadid’s Instagram soon.

The entertainment industry is a small world, and word travels fast among the famous. Pete Davidson, Lana Del Rey and Jon Hamm are among the store's recent patrons. Is it safe to assume that these sightings aren’t a coincidence and that these celebrities are recommending Dolly Python to one another?

At this point, the team at Dolly Python are masters at keeping their composure and respecting the privacy of their celebrity clientele.

“We don't usually like to bother celebrities when they come in. Sometimes it'll take us a minute to recognize them,” an employee says. “We like to let them shop. And it's a lot of fun to hear them, you know, shopping through the store.”

We’re proud that a local store has become so popular among celebrities and look forward to seeing fashion titan Hadid repping North Texas in her Dolly Python digs.
