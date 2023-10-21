Bella Hadid Is Dating a Fort Worth Cowboy: What That Means for the Rest of Us

Supermodel and sneaker enthusiast Bella Hadid was spotted in Fort Worth this weekend doing what one does in Fort Worth: gallivanting around the Stockyards and canoodling with a cowboy.

Hadid’s new beau is horse rider and trainer Adan Banuelos, acclaimed in his own field but an unknown compared to former Hadid flames such as Drake and The Weeknd. Banuelos doesn’t even have a Wikipedia page, but Hadid didn’t seem to mind. The two made out in broad daylight on the streets of Fort Worth, making headlines before their outing was even over. For better or worse, Banuelos is officially on the map.

Anyone familiar with Hadid’s background won’t be surprised by their connection. A lifelong horse girl, she grew up riding and recently made a comeback to equestrian competitions. Details of how the two met are not currently public, but it’s safe to assume it happened on horseback. It sounds disgustingly romantic, and we’re enthralled.

While stepping out with a cowboy certainly comes across as an organic choice for Hadid, it also feels pointedly on trend.

Simply put, cowboy stuff is in right now. The Billboard Hot 100 has been dominated by country music this year, with buzzy upstarts such as Zach Bryan, polarizing culture warriors like Jason Aldean and artists who are a little of both — one example being Oliver Anthony topping the charts and being the talk of the industry. Even Luke Combs’ cover of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car” managed to chart higher than the original.

Westerns, a genre long viewed as niche and out of fashion, have experienced a sharp surge in popularity. Shows like Outer Range, Yellowstone and a bunch of spin-offs of Yellowstone achieve massive ratings on TV. The trend is poised to spill over into film as well: Martin Scorsese’s epic Killers of the Flower Moon is expected to be a commercial and critical sensation.

Even the fashion world is getting into that yeehaw spirit. Last year, British Vogue declared cowboy boots the standout footwear of 2022, and aesthetics like “coastal cowgirl” captivated TikTok.

And now, whether intentionally or not, Bella Hadid has announced that the must-have accessory of the season is a cowboy on your arm.

This could have varying consequences for people who live around here. First of all, Dallas was already declared a “dating dumpster” and the cheating capital of the nation in 2022. We cannot imagine that supermodels and influencers roaming the city in search of cowboyfriends would make that situation better.

On the other hand, we are intrigued by Hadid’s implied endorsement of the Fort Worth Stockyards. While the historic district has an evergreen popularity, the country-fication of pop culture could elevate it to the stratosphere of cool. Hadid’s visit could possibly inspire coastal cowgirls and fashion enthusiasts from all over to descend on the city and immerse themselves in the “it” aesthetic of the moment.

Overall, we’re happy for Hadid and her new relationship. We may not know much about Banuelos’ personal life, but he has to be nicer and more normal than The Weeknd. We would just strongly encourage everyone in DFW to monitor any potential consequences.

(The horse that Hadid purportedly saved by riding a cowboy could not be reached for comment.)