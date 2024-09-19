 Dallas Observer Best Of Special Will Air on CW33 | Dallas Observer
Watch: The Dallas Observer Best Of Special Will Air on CW33

Watch tonight or watch online tomorrow, either way watch us on TV on the CW33.
September 19, 2024
It's Best Of time on the CW33. Jordan Maddox
It’s the best time of the year. The temperature (well, any day now) is due to calm down before its next mood swing, Christmas is close enough to put your girl math to good use through compulsive shopping, and professional Halloweeners are halfway done sewing their costumes.

It’s also the best because it's when we roll out our Best of Dallas issue, which perennially celebrates Dallas-Fort Worth's culture, people and places. The only big September issue that counts (God knows Vogue readers hated theirs this year), our yearly compilation of the best in local food and drink, shopping and services, arts and entertainment and sports and recreation is now on stands and online.

And look Mom, we’re on TV. And so are the hundreds of businesses, artists and public figures we’ve highlighted in this year’s issue — from best pianist to best Indonesian restaurant — thanks to the kind folks at CW33, who popped by our offices for a sneak peak and will be airing segments dedicated to our Best Of issue at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Oh yeah, and before you brag that you're so analog that you don’t even own a TV, you can watch the segment online.
Eva Raggio is the music and culture editor of the Dallas Observer. She began freelancing for the Observer in 2013 and joined the staff full-time in April 2019. Prior to that, she wrote for publications such as Nylon, Playboy and D Magazine. In her role, Eva writes and publishes profiles of both local and regional musicians, previews upcoming events and provides guides on the best of Dallas’ entertainment scene.
