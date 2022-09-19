Guillermo Rodriguez From Jimmy Kimmel Live Will Be At the State Fair Next Week

Late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel is sending his sidekick Guillermo Rodriguez to town on Tuesday to do something dangerous, reckless and stupid.
Will we watch Guillermo ride the Slingshot at Six Flags Over Texas? Will he take an expensive ride-along in a souped-up supercar at Texas Motor Speedway? Maybe he'll go on a simulated skydive of the iFLY Indoor Skydiving complex in Frisco? Nope. It's something far more daring than all of those put together.
Guillermo is going to eat all 10 foods that make up the final contenders for the 2022 Big Tex Choice Awards on Tuesday. Karissa Condoianis, vice president of public relations for the State Fair, confirmed the famed sidekick's appearance by email on Friday.
"Guillermo Rodriguez from Jimmy Kimmel Live will be in town on Tuesday afternoon to film at Fair Park," Condoianis wrote. "During taping for Tuesday night’s show, he plans to taste some of this year’s Big Tex Choice Awards food finalists."
We hope Guillermo knows what he's getting into, because this is not your typical fair food. Texans, foodies and doctors around the world know about the kinds of gastric smart bombs produced by chefs who enter the State Fair's annual contest. This year's list of finalists includes crazed culinary items such as the Chicharron Explosion Nachos, which is a pile of tortilla chips and nacho cheese topped with deep-fried, Cajun-seasoned pork and fajita beef; the Deep-Fried BLT Sandwich; and the Cha-Cha Chata horchata, in a caramel and cinnamon rimmed glass served with cinnamon galletas de grageas with deep-fried arroz con leche.
Tuesday won't be the first time that Kimmel has sent a member of his staff to visit Dallas on some bizarre errand. Back in 2015, he sent writer Tony Barbieri to the American Airlines Center as his annoying sycophant supporter Jake Byrd, pretending to be one of the MAGA faithful at a rally for then-presidential candidate Donald Trump. Somehow, Barbieri managed to snag a seat right behind Trump's podium, where he was filmed loudly clapping and shouting words of support for the future president.
Three years ago, Kimmel sent Guillermo to Mariano's Hacienda on Skillman Road to film a segment as part of a four-city comedy tour. Just one month later, Kimmel sent Barbieri back again as Byrd to cover the Flat Earth International Conference at the Frisco Convention Center, where he argued with volunteer staff about having the proper credentials by using an outdated movie rental membership card, interrupted interviews with Flat Earth royalty like Mark Sargent and made attendees' theories about global conspiracies sound even dumber than they are.
The late night show segment also included shots of a certain (ahem) bemused reporter (seen below in the thumbnail image!) there to write a cover story about the gathering, watching the whole thing unfold before getting a high five from Barbieri. Check it out below, if you're the kind of person who's interested in that kind of thing.