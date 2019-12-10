Discworld Is Real! Dive into Flat Earth Culture at their Global, Sorry, International Conference

"Be nice."

That's the text message my mom always sends when I'm heading into a situation that's controversial or ridiculous. A Twilight film marathon, a Logan Paul concert, even Fyre Festival II — it doesn't matter. She'll still send the text because she's sweet and concerned for her first born and people in general.

It lands on my phone as I sit in a meeting room in mid-November at the Embassy Suites in Frisco for a news conference called by the Flat Earth International Conference, a global gathering of people who don't believe the Earth is a slightly off-round body orbiting the sun in space or that space even exists. They claim to know (not believe, but know) the Earth is a flat object surrounded by a wall of ice. The sun and moon circle above it like the world's saddest baby mobile, and we're all just pawns of the government, the Vatican and/or Bill Nye the Science Guy and their twisted game of "keep away" with the truth.

David Weiss, one of the flat Earth (or FE for short) community's most prominent pundits, who hosts shows and makes videos proclaiming the geocentric Earth model, recognizes me and points me out to Mark Sargent, a fellow ardent flat Earther who also hosts and produces online shows and videos and starred in Netflix’s Behind the Curve documentary.

Flat Earth International Conference founder Robbie Davidson

"That's Danny Gallagher," Weiss says. "He did the hit piece."

I put on a friendly face and say, "Actually, it was more of a sledgehammer."

The joke doesn't stick the landing. This would be the bar I'd have to limbo under for the next two days.

How does one of the most famous globe deniers in the FE community know my name and face? Let's back up a bit. I learned in June that the Flat Earth International Conference would be in DFW toward the end of the year and instead of writing a basic story about the conference's pending arrival, I took it a step further. The story listed a series of basic scientific proofs loaded with smart-ass comments and riffs about how things like "The Goddamn Moon" and "Fucking Shadows" show the curve of the Earth. If anything on this round Earth deserves a few curse words and hard smackdown, it's this.

A surprising number of people disagreed. Comments and direct messages on social media rained down, bringing links to YouTube videos with promises of my awakening and epithets like "globecuck," "globehead" and "globetard."

"The Earth is flat!!!!" wrote one person on Facebook Messenger. "Get over it!! You don't like it, too fucking bad!! Your articles sounds as stupid as you look!! Just another brainwashed globetard!!! Get an education globetard!!"

The story went viral thanks in part to flat Earth podcasts and YouTube shows with names like Globebusters and Strange World, which read and picked it apart, claiming they already debunked the science behind a round earth. Sargent read the entire piece on his Strange World podcast, and his co-host Karen B. Endicott, better known as Karen B., called it "sad." I was "uber-programmed," she said, and if I went to the conference, they would "flat smack me."

Weiss offered me an official invitation after I held a frustrating but friendly hourlong talk on one of his internet shows. I felt that "globetards" should have a presence there. I would attend and learn as much as I could about the flat Earth community and their way of thinking.

I wore a black and white T-shirt that looked like the Ramones' classic band shirt, except mine read "Globetard" over a minimalist icon of a classroom globe.

Sorry, Mom.

EXPAND Independent researcher Iru Landucci (left) conducts a lecture on flat Earth theories in Spanish speaking communities at the Flat Earth International Conference. Danny Gallagher

You're Not Going To Stump Us

"We all pretty much know what you're thinking," says flat Earth theorist, author and documentary filmmaker Rob Skiba during the convention's opening press conference. "This is crazy. This is stupid. Wasn't this settled 500 years ago? I can't believe we're talking about flat-freaking-Earth of all things in the 20th century."

He nails it. Minus a few expletives and questions about what motivates the flat Earthers, that's exactly my thought.

"There's no question you're going to ask we haven't already asked ourselves," Skiba says. "You're not going to stump us with any amazing piece of evidence we haven't thoroughly considered or investigated."

He then reads from a handout he shared with the members of the press, including a correspondent from Alex Jones' paranoia news screech InfoWars. The handout is titled "Debunking Flat Earth 101" and lists the things we should and shouldn't say about the organization, like how the Flat Earth Society is not affiliated with them, how "you don't know anything more about gravity than we do" and neither does science, according to an out-of-context quote from theoretical physicist Michio Kaku’s interview in the dubious documentary The Principle about how “in cosmology, we're off by a factor of 10 to the 120th.” The press conference includes not-so-subtle urges for us to use our journalism powers to investigate things like NASA, the Freemasons, Nazis and fish-eye lenses.

I raise my hand.

"Why?"

"Why what?" Skiba replies.

"Take your pick."

A barrage of explanations follows, all based on speculation and shadowy stories of lies on a global, historical scale.

Independent researcher Iru Landucci blames the cover-up on the Roman Catholic Church, which uses the Earth-is-round myth to somehow strengthen its hold on "economics, financial things, military things." Great scientific minds like Nicolaus Copernicus and Galileo Galilei were in on it because "they're all from the Jesuit order" even though the church accused Galileo of heresy for stating that the Earth revolves around the sun ... or is that just what they want you to think? It's an M.C. Escher portrait of paranoia.