Review: New WorldSprings Spa in The Colony Was More Social Than Serene

After hearing about an outdoor wellness center with “globally inspired waters,” we had to see if WorldSprings could transport us from the fiery pits of a Texas summer to literally anywhere else in the world. But this new spot in The Colony was not at all what we expected.
Your first stop after checking in is the locker rooms, which are clean, spacious, sophisticated and stocked with all the essentials. We appreciated the elevated details like Dyson hair dryers, Botanist & The Chemist products and a handful of other toiletries. Towels are included, and you can grab a clean one at any time. A robe can also be rented for $15, which might be more worth it when it’s cold out. We especially loved how the lockers open and close by just the touch of your wristband. They also have swimsuit dryers and bags to take your wet clothes home in.
Once you’re in a swimsuit, you can explore more than 40 mineral pools that are spread across the property and divided into different regions including South Pacific, European, Asiatic and Americas. At first glance, it kind of just looks like a bunch of regular, round hot tubs you might see at a hotel. Visually, not much changes as you move from one area to the next.
We were hoping to feel more immersed into the countries and cultures each pool represented, but besides the different minerals listed in each one, we couldn’t tell if we were in Japan, Mexico or Iceland. A lot more thought could have gone into landscaping decor and design. A few of the “hot springs” were filled with smooth stones at the bottom, which was a unique element and a nice way to do acupressure on your feet while you soak. But it did feel as though they were focused more on quantity than quality here.
All the pools were labeled with the natural spring it was inspired by, its wellness benefits and temperature. Most were between 85 and 100 degrees Fahrenheit. The staff told us temperatures can be adjusted according to season, so we assume they can get hotter. There were a couple of cold plunges, which were a nice break from the heat. Our favorite was the larger Dead Sea saltwater pool and Globe Pool, which were both a much more pleasant temperature for summer.
There’s also an outdoor cafe and bar that offers patio seating or poolside food and drink service. The menu consists of somewhat healthy options like wraps, flatbreads, salads and smoothies, but we would have liked to have seen more gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan options. More indulgent treats included soft serve, french fries and cookies. We did spot several people enjoying the grazing board, which definitely looked Instagram worthy.
During a tour, we were told that all the cocktails on the menu could be made into virgin drinks, or “mocktails.” Thinking this might be a good spot for the sober or sober-curious folks, we stopped by to see if they also offered any non-alcoholic beers, which have become increasingly popular in the last few years. We were disappointed at the bartender’s snarky, “um, we have water” response to our request so we decided not to order anything.
The idea of drinking alcohol at a wellness center might seem kind of backward and perhaps a bit dangerous, especially when you’re soaking in 100-degree water. But we saw plenty of afternoon boozing on a Tuesday, and as the sun went down things started to feel a lot like an adults-only pool party. This is when we realized WorldSprings was much more of a social gathering space than we had expected. It even has designated areas for private events.
We don’t recommend you come here with the expectation of meditating or having alone time. We saw mostly groups and couples. Most of the pools are on the smaller side, and it can be kind of awkward to join a lovey-dovey duo who are sitting in each other's laps. There are several really cool saunas sprinkled throughout WorldSprings, but they are also intimate, and several were not working.
Overall, we love the concept, but if you’re expecting the multicultural magic of EPCOT, you may be disappointed. Our official recommendation is to save this spot for group get-togethers such as bachelor parties, team building, girls' nights, etc. It would also be a good way to shake up your date-night routine. You could even bring a few friends and check out one of the yoga classes in the “sanctuary” or rent a cabana with buddies to celebrate a birthday.
Additionally, we have to assume this will be a much more enjoyable experience in fall and winter, especially because there are several fancy fireplaces that we just can’t appreciate in August. We also found the overall ambiance to be much more impressive at night. The pools face a parking lot and an open field that was full of bright yellow John Deere equipment. Beyond that you can see the roofs of suburban homes.
If you’re asking yourself if the spot is kid-friendly, the answer is both yes and no. About three-quarters of the pools are for visitors 18 and up, so you might want to leave your young ones at home to experience all this place has to offer. We were happy to see much of the facilities were ADA-compliant and offered lifts and wheelchair ramps.
Three-hour passes range from $55 to $75, depending on day of the week.
WorldSprings Wellness Center, 3240 Plano Parkway, The Colony.