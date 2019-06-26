The Best Ways to Celebrate Independence Day in North Texas

In 1776 our forefathers, hopped up on Coors Light and red meat, signed the Declaration of Independence — a cherished decree stating that every year Americans could get the day off work and buy mattresses at discounted prices. Now with the upcoming Thursday off (unless you’re a mattress salesman) there’s more to do in Dallas to celebrate the Fourth than ever before.

There’s so much to do in fact, that you would need a list of all the things to plan your day accordingly. And since we here at the Dallas Observer already shot all of our Roman candles at the interns — we’ll be gracious enough to provide that list so you can make the most of your Fourth of July.

Texas Rangers Baseball at Globe Life Park

July 3 and 4

The only thing more American than baseball is bald eagles firing AK-47’s at a gun range, and until the fat cats up there in Washington make Bird Blasting (patent pending) an official sport, we’re just going to have to settle for the Texas Rangers. July 3 and 4 are Military Appreciation Nights at Globe Life Park, allowing Texans a chance to enjoy a game while they honor the men and women who protect their freedoms. July 3 will see the Navy take the honors while the Air Force will get the tip of the cap on the Fourth. On each day Rangers fans will receive a Rangers themed ball cap designed to honor the respective branch of the military. The days of the Rangers calling Globe Life Park home are ticking away, so this would be a great memory to make in a ballpark already filled with so many.

Addison Kaboom Town at Addison Circle

July 3, 4-11 p.m.

Ranked as one of the top 10 firework displays by people who inexplicably rank fireworks shows for a living, Addison’s Kaboom Town is not only a highlight for the DFW area, it sets a benchmark of excellence for the entire nation. This year should prove to be no different, as there will be the food Addison is known for — we’re talking about a town that has both a Chili’s and a TGI Fridays — and entertainment for the whole family. For those who have traveled from far away to witness the show or drink themselves into oblivion, Addison is offering hotel packages to guests looking to stay the night. Packages start as low as $65 a night and include a room (obviously), an “Addison branded picnic blanket” and guaranteed admission into Addison Circle Park.

Five on the 4th at Klyde Warren Park

July 4, 8 a.m.

If you’re the type that doesn’t like to get drunk and shoot off fireworks near an abandoned freeway, take your full set of fingers and toes to the Five on the 4th run held at Klyde Warren Park. Sprinters, joggers and those people who walk fast with their elbows up high will get a chance to see who’s superior with a selection of races ranging from a 5-Mile Run starting at 8 a.m. to a kid’s race for all the mini athletes 12 and under. This won’t just be all running and leg cramps and throwing water on your face with a paper cup. (That’s stuff people do when they run right? We have no idea — everyone at the Observer just scoots around on office chairs.) Everyone that participates in the races is invited to the after-party following, featuring complimentary Samuel Adams beer, alongside face-painting, balloon animals and live music, which should make for a fun day, no matter how quickly you gave up and called an Uber to take you to the finish line.

Go See a Parade



It wouldn’t be a proper 4th of July without watching a high school marching band walk down the middle of a street, and thankfully there are so many parades going on this year it’s a minor miracle there’s any papier-maché left in DFW. Here’s some major ones to catch.

Plano Lions Independence Day Parade

Lineup begins at 6:30 a.m., and the parade will make its way through Plano from 9 to 11 a.m.

Irving Parade

The theme of this year’s parade is “Continued Commitment to Our Troops — Show Them We Care.” The parade runs from 9 to 10 a.m., followed by a reception at Heritage Park featuring a concert and family-friendly activities.

Arlington Parade

This year’s Arlington parade's theme is “Happy Birthday USA.” Known to be one of the longest running parades in the DFW area, the event will celebrate the birth of the nation at 9 a.m. sharp.

37th annual July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza at Lake Grapevine/Gaylord Texas

July 4, 9:30 p.m.



Running nearly 30 minutes, the massive fireworks show is boasting that this year's display will be the biggest one they’ve ever done. Much like Addison’s Kaboom Town, the fireworks at Lake Grapevine bring people from far distances, so get there early to reserve a spot. Or get there late and inconvenience everyone who waited patiently — the shame is yours to live with. If you have little sea criminals in training, take your children to the nearby exhibition, Pirates! A Whimsical Adventure. The free exhibition takes the best of both worlds, murderous aquatic thieves and educational activities, to give your tykes a well rounded adventure featuring an 800-square-foot pirate-themed model train display. a pirate ship playground and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) activities to be interacted with throughout.

Fair Park Fourth on the Midway at Fair Park

July 4, all day

The annual Fair Park Fourth on the Midway is back to give Texans another chance to enjoy all the best the State Fair has to offer. Play all the games and eat all the fried foods because 100% of the proceeds from the Midway will go to the Big Tex Scholarship Fund. Fireworks have not officially been announced yet, but if tradition holds, there will be a reason to stay after the sun sets. Either way, it’s guaranteed that there will be loud explosions all night in the Fair Park area.

Donate

Anytime

You could also celebrate, you know, freedom, by helping free the 5,800 immigrant children kept in cages, by donating money to raicestexas.org, immigrantfamiliestogether.com or a number of other organizations helping immigrant families detained and separated at our southern border. Happy Independence Day!