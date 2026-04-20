Got Munchies? A 4/20 Guide to Dallas’ Finest High-Times Eateries

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There are some places around Dallas that celebrate cannabis culture year-round. But since today is 4/20, IYKYK, we’re updating our list of local spots. Science has proven that the munchies are real. So here are our favorite places to quell those neurons demanding a feast.

Greenville Ave. Pizza Co.

1923 Greenville Ave., Lower Greenville and 1145 Peavy Road, East Dallas

April 20 is like Christmas Day for this local pizza spot. Today they’re running a special, The Doobie: crack-fried chicken, Ranch, Hot Cheetos on a cheese slice. It’s served in a chip bag for ease of use. You can get this one day only, unless — we suppose — you riot. But who’s got time for that in this economy?

The Pina Loca Fruteria

2331 Lakeland Drive

Insanity reigns at The Pina Loca Fruteria, but in a good way: how could 2,000-plus five-star reviews be wrong? This self-proclaimed “King of the Munchies” spot south of White Rock Lake is a cross between a candy store and a baseball-game concession stand on ‘roids. You can get carne asada nachos (or fries) or birria tacos, topped with house-made sauces and washed down with from-scratch horchata and fruity drinks, like agua de pina. The funnel cakes are supersized and come topped with fried Oreos and ice cream. Ever dream of nachos topped with Hot Cheetos with a bowl of elotes in the middle? Apparently, someone there has. Give your elotes a “hot fried” twist for some extra fun. Apparently, the space is small and can get packed, so be prepared. Or embrace it.

Plomo Quesadilla Bar

1802 McMillan Ave., Knox Henderson

Plomo is a late-night quesadilla operation that slings munchy-friendly specialty quesadillas, many of which are named for former narcos and outlaws (Pablo Escobar, El Chapo, drug-running dictator Manuel Noriega and Jesse James, to name a few). Plomo embraces bud smokers: when E-Bar Tex-Mex refused to service anyone who reeked of weed, Plomo posted on their socials, “If you have the smell of marijuana on you, we will 1000% serve you.” Any of their quesadillas would do well under a chronic-induced haze, but we’d recommend the Vasquez (Caribbean jerk chicken, mango, jalapeno, sriracha and cilantro) or Rick Ross (chopped brisket, avocado, jalapeno, salsa verde and pickled red onion). And order it “dirty.” Don’t ask, just do it.

The Spelled Milk is a cereal bar and so much more. Carly May Gravley

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The Spelled Milk

712 W. Davis St., Bishop Arts District

The Spelled Milk in the Bishop Arts is a unique cereal bar, ice cream lounge and all-in-one dessert shop with over-the-top creations like cereal doughnuts, cereal-infused cream-sicles and waffle ice cream sandwiches. Plus, there’s cereal if you just want that, but if you can’t decide, they’ve got that too: Combo cereal options include Shipwrecked with Reese’s Puffs, Cap’n Crunch, whipped cream, and a special nut topping. They have lots of games to play if you want to hang out.

Fatburger

Multiple Locations

Fatburger is notably the burger of choice at “2 in the mornin'” for West Coast rappers, but we like Fatburger because the burgers are just damn good. April 18 – 21, Fatburger is offering free delivery for all online orders over $20. How nice is that – you don’t have to drive anywhere.

Related Longtime Staple Bugatti Ristorante Debuts New Trattoria Near Love Field

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Cheba Hut

Multiple Locations

Cheba Hut is not the place for a light, easy lunch; it goes hard every day of the year. Most sandwiches come loaded with at least 10 ingredients, all on house-made proprietary bread. Offerings can get wild, like the Thai Stick with chicken, teriyaki, bell peppers, pineapple, pepper Jack and a house dressing. The Munchies section of the menu has things like Cool Ranch Doritos Not’chos. Finish things off with a Goo Ball, made of Rice Krispies, peanut butter, cocoa, honey butter and marshmallows. On 4/20 they’re running a special for $4.20 nugs and a free fast-flying frisbee.

Rodeo Goat

Multiple Locations

Rodeo Goat is known for their over-the-top burgers that will satisfy any craving. The Billy F Gibbons has candied bacon, caramelized onions, gouda, mango pico and cream cheese. The Royale with Cheese has American cheese and jalapeno bacon. But don’t sleep on the Cheese Fries Surprise, not only because we love surprises, but because it is a mountain of fries and melted cheese topped with brisket chili (that’s the surprise). Bonus surprise: on Wednesdays, cheese fries are half-priced.

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Zalat Pizza

Multiple Locations

Late-night spot Zalat is open until midnight Sunday through Wednesday, 2 a.m. on Thursday and 4 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. Plus, the hand-tossed New York-style pizza is loaded with things like spicy ranch, bacon onion jam and hot honey, adding so much flavor to these pies. The Pho Shizzle comes with chicken, a hoison and Srirach swirl, with basil and cilantro. Even the basic Classic Bianca with alfredo, mozzarella and garlic is good.

Insomnia Cookies delivers until 3 a.m. daily. Lauren Drewes Daniels

Insomnia Cookies

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Multiple Locations

Ever order cookies late at night and fall asleep before they arrive? Neither have we, but what a fun surprise that would be to find a box of cookies by your door in the morning, courtesy of Insomnia Cookies. This chain delivers until 3 a.m. – it’s a downright dirty proposition, which we’re here for. The double chocolate mint is a favorite. If they’re not warm when they arrive, pop them in the oven or air fryer for a minute. So worth it. (We’re anti-microwave here, just FYI.)

The Maple Blazer Blunt from Voodoo. Kelly Dearmore

Voodoo Doughnut

1806 Greenville Ave., No. 120

The fact that it’s a doughnut shop that’s open late (3 a.m. on weekends!) is enough to earn it a spot on this list. In addition to having every flavor of doughnut you’ve ever heard of (and many you haven’t), Voodoo has a knack for giving its treats silly names. If you’re the type who thinks everything’s funnier when you’re high, you’ll get a kick out of The Homer (a strawberry-frosted doughnut straight out of The Simpsons), the Cock N’ Balls (a doughnut-shaped like its name and filled with Bavarian cream) and, of course, the Maple Blazer Blunt (sprinkled with cinnamon and red sprinkles on the tip).