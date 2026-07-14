This new Canadian dessert cafe is putting America’s over-the-top desserts to shame

A waffle topped with chocolate is just what we need more of in Dallas.

D Spot Dessert Cafe is a Canadian cafe where roles are shifted, and dessert is the main event. It was founded in 2014 and is known for its egregious number of dessert options that include, but are not limited to, waffles, milkshakes, crepes, croffles and sometimes desserts that combine any number of those aforementioned.

The concept has expanded to over 55 locations across Canada, and now they’ve come south of the border to open the first D Spot Dessert Cafe in the U.S, in Dallas. D Spot opened on Saturday, July 11, at 3432 E Hebron Parkway in Carrollton.

The focus here is dessert, but the goal of the cafe was to be designed for afternoon treats, post-dinner desserts and convenient takeout, so they do have savory options in addition to the full dessert menu.

We’d be here all day if we covered the entire menu. It reminds us of sitting inside the Cheesecake Factory for the first time. View the full menu online here.

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It eases you into the idea that you can top a waffle with ice cream and a doughnut by first starting with sweet hot drinks like coffee and hot chocolate. Pretty standard. Let’s move on.

The menu

Next is nearly 20 different milkshake options, followed by iced coffees and other sweet drinks. Then things pick up with the build-your-own crepe or waffle section. Your choice of base can be customized with ice cream, sauces and toppings that include cotton candy and marshmallows.

If you don’t have your own idea of what you want your dessert to be, they have plenty of different flavor combinations laid out to choose from. They all vary in ice cream flavor and toppings, and are themed accordingly.

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The height of the menu is the rise of the donut, which is a Belgian waffle with vanilla ice cream, sprinkles, white chocolate curls, white chocolate pearls, and a white chocolate-sprinkled vanilla doughnut that is propped up vertically.

And you’d think it stops there, but it doesn’t.

They have syringes filled with chocolate sauce and more unimaginable sweets piled on top of one another. It’s a spectacle, and now it’s open for us Americans to experience.

For the grand opening this weekend, they’re offering a small menu of BOGO deals for a few milkshakes, mojitos, dirty sodas, croffles, cheeseburgers and poutine flavors. They’re also giving away some gift cards.

Check out all the details and entry rules on the D Spot Instagram page.