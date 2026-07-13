Detroit X Manhattan: Thunderbird Pies expands with NY slices and smashburgers

Most, if not all, of the pizzerias around Dallas serve pies defined by a region. Pizza is personal, and often the type of pizza that a joint chooses is based on their preferences and beliefs.

Thunderbird Pies opened in Dallas and put the pillowy, square Detroit-style pizzas on our radar. Not long after that, they added tavern-style pizza hailing from Chicago. Now, they have added New York-style pizzas to the menu and smashburgers.

The new 18-inch pies were created by the team behind Zoli’s Pizza, one of Dallas’ most popular spots for New York-style pizza.

With this addition, Thunderbird Pies is one of the only places in Dallas where you can get three different pizza styles under one roof: the original Detroit, thin with a cracker-like crust and New York-style. Now, no one has to fight over which base is going under the Honey Bastard, Connie, Thunder Mifflin and Budd.

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Thunderbird Pies is part of the PILF Restaurant Group, founded by Jay Jerrier. The group is also behind Cane Rosso, which serves Neapolitan-style pizza and Zoli’s with its New York-style and Sicilian-style pies.

“We have done a ton of research and testing to get these right at Zoli’s. I feel like we have nailed what makes New York-style pizza special, and we are bringing that same devotion to the New York-style pies at Thunderbird Pies,” Jerrier noted in the release. “It’s the same dough, fermentation processes, and even the same pizza ovens that we use at Zoli’s, so they are legit.”

Burgers too

New York-style pizza wasn’t the only thing Thunderbird added to the menu, though. The Side Hustle, Texas Ranger, and Little Hustler are three all-new smashburgers added to the menu.

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The PILF Group took a page from its Zoli’s offerings, noting that the pizzeria’s “O.D. Burger” is consistently one of the top sellers. It looks like they’re hoping for the same success from these three new Thunderbird smashburgers.

The Side Hustle is a loaded smashburger with caramelized onion, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickle, American cheese and Hustle Sauce; the Texas Ranger has brisket, Hustle Barbeque sauce, white cheddar and crispy jalapenos stacked on its smashed patty and the Little Hustler keeps things simple with American cheese and ketchup.

All of the burgers are served with curly fries and cost from $12 to $18.

East Dallas, we’re jealous (and on our way).