The Prep Q&A with chef Mansour Gorji of Gorji’s

Mansour Gorji has been running his one-man show in Addison since 2003. But with just five tables — 20 seats — in his restaurant, it’s not as chaotic as you might think. In fact, it’s delightful.

Gorji’s is definitely a great spot for a special occasion meal, but it’s also a neighborhood restaurant with regulars. The owner and chef, originally from Iran, handles the entire restaurant with the help of a small staff. He’ll visit every table during every service. You’ll be old friends soon enough. There’s no tipping, no kids, and the prix fixe leans into his Persian heritage. He immigrated to the U.S. after studying engineering, eventually pivoting to food.

Here’s our recent chat about challenges facing the restaurant industry and his best meal ever.

What’s your favorite guilty pleasure meal?

Cheese and yogurt.

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What’s one food trend that you’re tired of?

Chicken breast.

What’s the one thing you always have in your kitchen at home?

Chips and yogurt.

Who is a Dallas maker (farmer, pastry chef, barkeep) you wish more people knew about?

Nathan, the owner of Deep Cut Butchers; he is really involved, hands-on, you know you are getting the best.

What’s the single best meal you have ever had?

Trout and catfish that we caught and cooked on stones or open fire on fishing trips.

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What are some of your favorite restaurants in Dallas right now?

Namak on Greenville, Hunan Bistro and Industrial Pizza

What’s your favorite bar or restaurant in the world?

La Tasqueria in Madrid—they specialize in offal.

What’s the worst thing that’s ever happened in your kitchen- that you can speak of?

Not in this restaurant, but a previous one — took a couple of hours off to see a movie — the waiter got drunk and fell on a table of customers. That’s when I decided that “If I’m not here, the door is not open!”

What’s the hardest day in the restaurant industry?

New Year’s Eve and Valentine’s Day.

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What food/dish from your childhood do you miss the most?

Lentil and okra stew with chicken leg.

What’s the toughest challenge facing the restaurant industry right now?

Labor and customers since disposable funds are scarce.

What’s an often overlooked part of running a restaurant that can ultimately sink it?

Thinking that because you can cook, you can open a restaurant without business knowledge.

Who would you like us to talk to next?

Francesco Farris at Zio Cecio.