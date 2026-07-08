Restaurants

Talk birdie to me: Austin-based mini-golf restaurant opens in Fort Worth

Of course there's a bar too. Who would even ponder mini-golf right now without a lot of drinks?
By Aaren ProdyJuly 8, 2026
sliders from Dirdie Birdie
It's mini golf with dinner.

Courtesy of Dirdie Birdie
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The Dirdie Birdie is an indoor miniature golf course with a restaurant and bar. Its flagship opened in Austin in 2022. On July 8, a second location opened in Fort Worth at 2821 Morton St. in the West 7th District. 

Austin couple Vik and Lina Khasat founded the upscale entertainment concept, and over the years. For the grand opening, starting at 11 a.m., the Dirdie Birdie is giving the first 100 guests their choice of a free appetizer, free drink, and a free round of golf.

New American cuisine shapes the menu, and it resembles your typical entertainment-complex fare. They have shareables like waffle fries and street corn queso and mains like chicken tenders, a Wagyu burger, and a chicken Caesar wrap. Because who even are you if you don’t have a chicken Caesar wrap? No one in this town.

White bean hummus, bang bang popcorn shrimp and yellowfin tuna tostadas were called out on the release we received as being fan favorites. 

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In August, they will launch weekend brunch on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will offer matcha pancakes, a brunch burger and short rib hash. 

Fort Worth hospitality veterans Travis Tober and Daniel Warrilow of Nickel City helped create the beverage program, which has classic and signature cocktails, frozen drinks and shooters like Mexican candy, birthday cake, green tea and white tea. 

The golf

The custom mini-golf course with 12 holes that feature beloved Fort Worth landmarks like TCU, The Stockyards, and other motifs that relate back to the brand’s Austin roots. 

It’s clear they want this to become a late-night staple, as it will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and until 11 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Sundays. Dirdie Birdie will be closed on Mondays. 

Despite the late hours, both the happy hour and reverse happy hours are not to be overlooked. Select cocktails and bites are under $10, all wine is $2 off and course shots are half off. 

Catch normal happy hour from Monday to Friday, 2 to 6 p.m. and reverse happy hour is Friday and Saturday only from 9 to 11 p.m.

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Aaren Prody is a freelance food writer for the Dallas Observer, whose culinary endeavors are inspired by her travels around the world and fueled by a seriously good cup of joe. Her repertoire also extends to her camera and niche selection of Spotify playlists.

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