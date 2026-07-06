Half a million diners across North Texas dine and leave reviews on OpenTable about their restaurant experiences every month.

OpenTable takes a look at these reviews on a month-to-month basis and ranks the restaurants that diners dined at the most.

If Fort Worth is anything similar to Dallas in terms of dining habits, many restaurants retain their place on this list each month, so we like to see what’s been shaken up.

These are the most booked restaurants in Fort Worth.

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Texas De Brazil

101 N Houston St.

Endless, tableside carvings of flame-grilled beef, lamb, pork and Brazilian sausage? We’d hope the people would come in droves for this. Texas De Brazil is a staple Brazilian steakhouse offering an authentic rodizio-style dining experience in the heart of Downtown Fort Worth. Its location in Sundance Square makes it a staple for any resident or visitor in this entertainment district.

Cattlemen’s Steakhouse

2458 N Main St.

Cattlemen’s is an iconic and historic Texas steakhouse that has been serving its hand-cut steaks since 1947. It recently got an updo courtesy of Taylor Sheridan, a new part owner. Their steers are bred and raised at their ranch and then aged and hand-cut in the meat-cutting room of the restaurant. It has an old school saloon feel, which fits perfectly just next door to the Fort Worth Stockyards. The back bar has rare and often hard-to-find bourbons for the finest of cowboys and cowgirls.

Hudson House

4600 Dexter Ave.

Hudson House is a recurring ranking on Dallas’ most booked restaurants, and should we have been surprised to find it on Fort Worth’s? Likely not. The casual East Coast-inspired restaurant claims to serve the world’s coldest martini, and it has a burger praised across North Texas. We can assume there won’t be any tweaks to their business model anytime soon. And we can’t blame them, either.

Quince Riverside

1701 River Run

Quince Riverside is along the Clear Fork Trinity River and serves global cuisine inspired by hotspots like New Orleans, Peru and Mexico City. The ceviche verde, East Coast oysters, and Brian’s burger are the most popular menu items diners order, but the rest of the menu includes dishes like aji pepper risotto, NOLA chicken and sausage gumbo, and lamb “barbacoa” dumplings. It’s a popular spot for celebrations, as the indoor patio offers river views, and the dining room boasts an indoor-outdoor fireplace and lively music in a contemporary atmosphere.

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HG Sply Co

1621 River Run

HG Sply Co. is another staple along the Clear Fork Trinity River, known for its interesting mash-up of high-energy and a grounded, health-centric menu. This location in Fort Worth has a covered patio, river views, a container bar and a lively biergarten lounge that’s perfect for group gatherings day and night. They’re proud to boast a seed-oil-free menu that has both calories and macros listed for every menu item. The happy hour and brunch are especially noteworthy to the diners who frequent here.

97 West Kitchen + Bar

200 Mule Alley

97 West Kitchen + Bar is the signature restaurant at the historic Hotel Drover, the landmark hotel within the historic Fort Worth Stockyards. It’s a go-to for elevated Texas fare like fried green tomatoes, New York strip chicken fried steak and chicken-fried Texas oysters. The beverage program revolves around brown spirits that make creative cocktails, like a whisky margarita. Don’t knock it till you try it. The rest of the program highlights an all-American wine list and beer taps with domestic and local brews.

Mesero

4955 Gage Ave.

Tex-Mex tradition served with a twist is the bold menu that contemporary Mesero serves. Happy hour is a great time to stop by to try cocktails and appetizers for $2 off, then transition into the dinner menu, which has queso, guacamole, tacos, interesting takes on nachos and too many enchilada combo entrees to count.

Doc B’s Restaurant

253 Marathon Ave.

Doc B’s, within The Shops at Clearfork, offers American fare, drinks and a place to mingle with friends. It has two locations in North Texas, and this Fort Worth location sports a huge outdoor patio with a fire pit and a large bar area. The menu is straightforward with entree-sized salads, burgers, sandwiches, and their signature “Wok Out Bowls”, which are Asian-inspired bowls filled with broccoli, mushrooms, carrots, and cashews, and your choice of sauce, protein, and base.

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse

812 Main St.

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle is a celebrated classic American steakhouse serving prime steaks, seafood and curated wine. It opened in 1981 and has thrived with five different locations across the metro. It’s been recognized for its excellence and wine from The New York Times, Business Insider, Wine Spectator and also OpenTable for being one of the best steakhouses in the U.S.

Eddie V’s

3100 W 7th St.

Eddie V’s prides itself on its upscale steakhouse experience with pristine seafood flown from around the world, hand-carved steaks and a curated wine list of over 300, which has been recognized by Wine Spectator. The Chilean sea bass, West Coast oysters and Maine lobster bisque are the stars of the menu here, apart from the prime steak cuts and sommelier-selected wines to go with them.