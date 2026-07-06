New glitzy Houston steakhouse Juliet opens next to Delilah this summer

Drake, Travis Scott, Lizzo and many other celebrities were name-dropped in the release we received about the latest modern steakhouse opening in Dallas this summer.

Juliet opened in Houston in 2022, and the movie-themed steakhouse quickly became a buzzy celebrity hangout. Now, it’s expanding into Dallas with a new location in the Design District at 1400 Hi Line Drive, right next to Delilah, another “celebrity-magnet supper club,” they called it.

Juliet has an Old Hollywood theater theme.

The release touts that if we thought Delilah turned heads, we should wait until we see what is walking in beside it. If it’s anything like the last four Old Hollywood art deco-themed supper club restaurants to open in Dallas, sadly, they’re probably right.

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The layout

What will make Juliet different is that it’s an immersive dining experience built around a movie-theater concept. Classic films will play in the background, and the dining room will have cinematic elements throughout.

The exterior of the Houston location is a replica of a movie theater marquee, and inside, it features a mock lobby with candy and popcorn displays.

A black curtain separates the lobby from the main dining room. Past it, you’ll find a wall of mirrors and black-and-white photos from iconic scenes in cinema decorating the dining room.

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If they have The Godfather running in there, count us in.

The cinematic dining destination has made a name for itself with a laundry list of A-list celebrities coming in to dine with them. Notable guests they mentioned were the Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cee Dee Lamb, Lizzo, Glorilla, Olandria, Travis Scott and Drake.

They say that to match the ambition of the Dallas dining scene, they’re delivering an even more elevated atmosphere than the Houston original.

The many menus

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Juliet is likely to come in swinging with its entire roster of menus, which includes brunch, dinner, dessert, steak night and happy hour. Executive chef Jeff Auld is leading the kitchen.

The dinner menu is straightforward and centered around prime steak cuts, seafood, a raw bar and classic apps like crab cakes and calamari.

Prices aren’t listed on their website, but based on Google images, you can expect appetizers to range from $14 to $28. Entrees start at $34, but there’s a jump from that cheapest option to the others, which cost $42 and up. All sides are $14.

Wednesday night is Steak night. This is $39.95 on OpenTable; diners get a choice of potato soup or Caesar salad with a 6-ounce filet mignon. There’s also a $25 Girl Dinner on Sunday nights.

Interestingly, Juliet will seemingly work in tandem with its new neighbor, Delilah, instead of against it. The side-by-side glitz of both restaurants is likely to make this strip of Dallas the place to go to see and be seen.

Imagine that.