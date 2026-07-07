June was a feeding frenzy for new Dallas restaurant openings

They say April showers bring May flowers — which each had plenty of new openings — but June was when the local restaurant scene really began to bloom. Perhaps getting World Cup ready? It’d be silly not to.

Despite some closures, June brought many new and exciting concepts to the city, including a trendy sushi spot from Austin, a 100% kosher sushi restaurant and a proper British pub. Gourmet cheese boards have returned to Deep Ellum, and a new (but old) bar has opened in Trinity Groves.

Oh, and the co-founder of Nick & Sam’s opened his own place in North Dallas.

Palladino’s Steak & Seafood

5959 Royal Lane, North Dallas

We called Palladino’s Steak & Seafood one of the most anticipated openings of 2026. The founder, Joseph Palladino, was one of the co-founders of Nick & Sam’s and his flagship locations sits in Grand Central Station in New York City. This second outpost is homage to his hospitality roots.

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Sueño Coctelería Mexicana

6600 Snider Plaza

This Snider Plaza location is the second of the elevated Mexican food concept, Sueño. The flagship opened in Addison in 2021, and this new location brought exciting touches with it like live-fire cooking and a tequila lounge called Alma Agave. We tried it this weekend and loved it. Full report coming soon.

Neighborhood Sushi

4216 Oak Lawn Ave.

The former Tulum space in Highland Park is now home to Neighborhood Sushi, an elevated-enough-to-be-trendy sushi spot hailing from Austin. It opened on Tuesday, June 30, and seems to have been welcomed quite positively into the neighborhood. We haven’t been in yet, but expect a full review to come soon.

Shi-Ya Modern Asian Cuisine

7114 Campbell Road (inside Meat Point)

We recently reported on Shi-Ya, a new kosher sushi restaurant from the owners of Meat Point, a longtime kosher steakhouse with a bit of an international gaze to its menu. Their new sushi venture lives inside the steakhouse, working as a bit of a speakeasy for those who know. The couple behind both concepts are from Israel and found a lack of kosher options around the city. Meat Point was the natural solution, and Shi-Ya is an extension of that vision.

Hattie B’s

2104 Preston Road, Plano

One of our favorite hot chicken sandwiches in Dallas is now available in Plano.

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Dave’s Hot Chicken

4909 Ross Ave. East Dallas

We’re a wee bit late with this one — it opened in early April. But East Dallas has a new hot chicken spot. Question: how do they get 800-plus reviews in just two months? Feels like they have a “mention my name” arrangement with the staff. Or, great job, Daisy, you’re killing it. East Dallas is lucky to have you.

Torchy’s Tacos

2305 Cedar Springs Road

Hear us out. Until now, Torchy’s had a location in every other neighborhood of North Texas except inner-city Dallas. It only took 27 locations, but finally, one opened in Uptown Dallas in the new 23Springs development. This newly opened location has a patio with park views and serves the same menu items as the other spots. Just at much higher rent here.

Victory Taps Sports Lounge

5973 W. Parker Road

Lombardi Family Concepts opened this elevated sports bar concept within West Plano Village last month. Victory Taps Sports Lounge is a massive space with room for over 250 people and 32 TVs. It’s inspired by classic athletic heritage and Ivy League traditions. We have no idea what that is, but it smells expensive, right?

Amor y Queso

2932 Main St., Deep Ellum

Amor y Queso is returning from a lengthy hiatus after shuttering in 2023. This blue shop in Deep Ellum specializes in gourmet cheese boards and now offers a little shop and coffee and paninis that are made to order. We’ll call it a bodega.

Pangea Bar

3011 Gulden Lane

June sure was one for the phoenixes of Dallas. Pangea, after being resurrected in downtown this year, quietly opened a bar in the Trinity Groves called Bar Pangea. Chef Kevin Ashade announced this second location via Instagram, and because the bar doesn’t have a Google Maps location or any proper marketing, it’s still under the dining radar. This location is an elevated take on bar food, and yes, there are plenty of TVs to catch the rest of the World Cup matches.

Queen’s Head Pub

2713 Elm St.

The Queen’s Head Pub opened in Deep Ellum right in time for the World Cup, and it was an instant classic (which might have coincided with British fans descending on the city). Inside is moody and woody — just as a traditional pub — but with enough TVs and wiggle room to accommodate the American soil it lives on. We got an early look: the food is a knockout, as are the brews on tap. Crowning the pub is a rooftop with views of the Dallas skyline. The pub definitely has a dual passport.

Kuluntu Bakery

900 E. Clarendon Drive, South Dallas (near the zoo)

After eight years of pop-ups, deliveries and special events, Kuluntu Bakery opened its first brick-and-mortar in Oak Cliff last month. Owner Stephanie Leichtle-Chalklen started the bakery in 2018 while living with her husband in his native South Africa, and after moving to Dallas, worked to make it a permanent fixture in the city. This spot is amazing. That’s all we’ll say (not really, but they run out of kouign amanns before the time I get there and I don’t really want to make that situation worse).