Restaurants

Join our members-only supper club with Chef Shirley Chung at Night Rooster

Fresh off a James Beard House takeover in early September, the Top Chef alum will host a curated meal for Observer members on Sept. 10.
By Lauren Drewes Daniels
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We’re genuinely excited to announce that our next members-only supper club will be hosted by Chef Shirley Chung at Night Rooster on Thursday, Sept. 10, at 6:30 p.m. Aside from an amazing meal with a group of newsies (or foodies), this is a dinner about triumph.

A dumpling queen’s culinary comeback

Chef Shirley Chung, the Top Chef finalist known as the Dumpling Queen, was born in Beijing and trained in classic French and Italian kitchens under the tutelage of chefs including Thomas Keller, Guy Savoy and José Andrés.

Chung returned to the kitchen with the opening of Night Rooster after beating Stage IV tongue cancer in late 2024. The Design District restaurant gets its name from a Chinese folktale in which a rooster calls light back into the dark — a direct nod to renewal, fresh starts and resilience.

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The dinner on Sept. 10 at 6:30 p.m. is curated by Chef Chung, who is known for a menu that blends traditional Chinese techniques and flavors with pop-culture twists and local ingredients. Take, for instance, her jumbo wagyu cheeseburger postickers, served with a bacon-tomato jam; cacio e Sichuan pepe noodles; and orange-stuffed Texas quail.

This dinner will be unique to the restaurant menu and will include a Q&A with the chef. The menu is in the works and we’ll share the details as soon as we have them.

About our members-only dinners

We started hosting member dinners as another way to connect with our readers; here’s a recap from the inaugural dinner at Radici. Our newsroom is not immune to the challenges of the current media landscape. Our membership program, supported by both one-time and recurring donations, enables us to continue our vital local coverage. All funds raised through our membership program go directly to our newsroom.

If you’re already a member: check your email for the link to buy a dinner ticket.

If you’d like to become a member: please do so here.

As mentioned, you can make a recurring or one-time donation (of any amount), and then you’ll receive the link to buy a ticket.

Dinner details

Date: Thursday, Sept. 10 at 6:30 p.m.
Location: Night Rooster, 1000 N. Riverfront Blvd.
Cost: $125 per person, including a multi-course meal, drinks, tax, tip and gratuity.
Tickets: Members will receive a link to purchase a ticket via email.

If you have any questions, ask me at Lauren.Daniels@DallasObserver.com.

Our member dinners are proudly supported by Webb Family Law Firm.

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Lauren Drewes Daniels is a senior editor at the Dallas Observer. She started freelancing in 2013 and became the food editor in 2021. In 2026, she was promoted to senior editor. Beyond covering Dallas’ dynamic restaurant scene, she helps drive community engagement and digital innovation. Lauren holds degrees from the University of North Texas and the UT Arlington. If you have a tip about an amazing pastry, pie or taco, let her know.

lauren.daniels@dallasobserver.com

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