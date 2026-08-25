Join our members-only supper club with Chef Shirley Chung at Night Rooster

We’re genuinely excited to announce that our next members-only supper club will be hosted by Chef Shirley Chung at Night Rooster on Thursday, Sept. 10, at 6:30 p.m. Aside from an amazing meal with a group of newsies (or foodies), this is a dinner about triumph.

A dumpling queen’s culinary comeback

Chef Shirley Chung, the Top Chef finalist known as the Dumpling Queen, was born in Beijing and trained in classic French and Italian kitchens under the tutelage of chefs including Thomas Keller, Guy Savoy and José Andrés.

Chung returned to the kitchen with the opening of Night Rooster after beating Stage IV tongue cancer in late 2024. The Design District restaurant gets its name from a Chinese folktale in which a rooster calls light back into the dark — a direct nod to renewal, fresh starts and resilience.

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The dinner on Sept. 10 at 6:30 p.m. is curated by Chef Chung, who is known for a menu that blends traditional Chinese techniques and flavors with pop-culture twists and local ingredients. Take, for instance, her jumbo wagyu cheeseburger postickers, served with a bacon-tomato jam; cacio e Sichuan pepe noodles; and orange-stuffed Texas quail.

This dinner will be unique to the restaurant menu and will include a Q&A with the chef. The menu is in the works and we’ll share the details as soon as we have them.

About our members-only dinners

We started hosting member dinners as another way to connect with our readers; here’s a recap from the inaugural dinner at Radici. Our newsroom is not immune to the challenges of the current media landscape. Our membership program, supported by both one-time and recurring donations, enables us to continue our vital local coverage. All funds raised through our membership program go directly to our newsroom.

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If you’re already a member: check your email for the link to buy a dinner ticket.

If you’d like to become a member: please do so here.

As mentioned, you can make a recurring or one-time donation (of any amount), and then you’ll receive the link to buy a ticket.

Dinner details

Date: Thursday, Sept. 10 at 6:30 p.m.

Location: Night Rooster, 1000 N. Riverfront Blvd.

Cost: $125 per person, including a multi-course meal, drinks, tax, tip and gratuity.

Tickets: Members will receive a link to purchase a ticket via email.

If you have any questions, ask me at Lauren.Daniels@DallasObserver.com.

Our member dinners are proudly supported by Webb Family Law Firm.