10 Best Concerts of the Week: Charley Crockett, King Crimson, Brave Combo and More

Robert Ellis
7 p.m. Thursday, July 29, at The Kessler, 1230 W. Davis St., $22-$288 at prekindle.com
The Texas piano man, Robert Ellis will be pulling up to The Kessler Thursday evening for a one-night show with NYC-based singer-songwriter Belaver as support. Ellis's music is grounded in the honky tonk tradition, but as he made the switch from guitar to piano as his instrument of choice, came under the influence of Billy Joel, Elton John and Leon Russell. Ellis is a storyteller who can make audiences laugh, cry, dance and sing along in the stretch of just a couple of songs. So grab a Topo Chico with lime and join the fun.
Stay Positive? Records. Basement Blowout
7 p.m. Friday, July 30, at J&J's Pizza, 118 W. Oak St., $5 at the door
The lengendary Denton underground venue J&J's Pizza is closing soon, but it is not going out without a few bangers with the very best of North Texas talent. Friday night's show hosted by Stay Positive? Records. features an incredible lineup of local favorites like indie rockers Posival, noise rockers the Thyroids and garage punk band Mean Motor Scooter alongside up-and-coming acts like Jouzt, SpaceHead and Bruce Magnus. Don't say goodbye yet. There is still more to come from J&J's before it closes its doors.
The Band of Heathens
7 p.m. Friday, July 30, at Tulips, 112 St. Louis Ave., $22 at prekindle.com
Although it opened in the midst of a pandemic, booking small and midsized shows here and there, Tulips in Fort Worth is finally ready to celebrate its grand opening with a visit from Austin rock band The Band of Heathens. The Band of Heathens released their seventh album, Strangers, late last year to positive reviews after leaving Texas for Oregon in search of a fresh sound with producer Tucker Martine. Opening up with the local talent are The 40 Acre Mule, Ottoman Turks and newcomer Dustin Massey.
Charley Crockett
8 p.m. Friday, July 30, at Silver Saloon, 1708 State Highway 34 South, $30 at stubwire.com
If you're heading out east this weekend, country-blues artist Charley Crockett will be playing the Silver Saloon out in Terrell. Almost a year to the date of the release of his latest album Welcome to Hard Times, the former Deep Ellum busker will be releasing his 10th studio album Music City USA on Sept. 17. Crockett's performance Friday night will be supported by Portland cowpunks Jenny Don't and The Spurs and Austin singer-songwriter Lucas Hudgins.
King Crimson
8 p.m., Friday, July 30, at Will Rogers Auditorium, 3401 W. Lancaster Ave., $44+ at ticketmaster.com
Progressive rock legends King Crimson make a stop in Fort Worth Friday night to play Will Rogers Auditorium. The band founded in London in 1968 has spent over five decades building a rabid cult following for their foundational contribution to the genre of hard rock. Though guitarist Robert Fripp stands as the only remaining member of the original band, King Crimson's following remains solid. There are still plenty of tickets available for your chance to catch this legendary band live.
Brave Combo
8 p.m. Friday, July 30, at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios, 411 E. Sycamore St., $15 at prekindle.com
As far as local legends go, they don't get much bigger than Brave Combo, who return to their old stomping grounds Friday night at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios in Denton. In their 40-year history, the alt-polka band has been billed alongside all kinds of different bands from the worlds of punk, rock, folk and jazz. It is no surprise then that their return to the Denton stage should be supported by another legendary Denton band The Wee-Beasties. DJ Spinn Mo will also be spinning some major summer jams for this strange, satisfying dance party.
Abbreviations
9 p.m. Friday, July 30, at Double Wide, 3510 Commerce St., $10 at prekindle.com
Bringing together members of Def Rain, Red Animal War, Lo Fi Chorus and Diamond Age, indie dreamgazers Abbreviations headline the Red Zeppelin Records showcase this Friday at Double Wide in Deep Ellum. Though the band has played sporadically since their formation in 2018, Friday night's show will be their first since before the pandemic lockdowns. Labelmates God of Love and Bayleigh Cheek open the night's celebration with a bit of indie-new wave and psych-folk, respectively.
Blexx Entertainment Presets: The 574 Swap Meet
5 p.m. Saturday, July 31, at Club Dada, 2720 Elm St., $10 at eventbrite.com
From a neighborhood known as the 574 Woods, Producer Camp Bond created a monthly event in June that blends the spirit of his old neighborhood with small business and live music. The 574 Swap Meet offers DFW Hip-Hop artists alongside a variety of small business vendors. The second installment of the 574 Swap Meet takes place this Saturday, July 31, at Club Dada with a lineup of 16 performers including Key Latrice, Nina E, Braysonic, Yung Flame, Dom Shelton and Camp Bond.
Rodney Crowell
7 p.m. Saturday, July 31, at The Kessler, 1230 W. Davis St., $38 at prekindle.com
The Kessler Theater invites you to spend an evening with country music legend Rodney Crowell this Saturday night in Oak Cliff. Crowell has recently been working with rising Fort Worth country musician Vincent Neil Emerson, producing the young artist's new self-titled album released earlier this year. Crowell has spent nearly 50 years as one of the greatest songwriters in country music, earning the Academy of Country Music's "Poet's Award" in 2019. Surely, this will be an evening of soul-filling music.
Katie's DILF Rock Showcase
8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, at J&J's Pizza, 118 W. Oak St., $5 at the door
Another banger of a show happening in the next week at J&J's is Katie's DILF Rock Showcase, which features a slew of local bands with some serious dad vibes. Punk band Noogy headlines the night after opening sets from the wild indie-rockers Primo Danger and the power-pop stylings of Slow Boat. Special guest, jazz musician Joseph Mings will also be in attendance. With only one week left after this show, J&J's is certainly showing us that they know how to say goodbye in the right way.