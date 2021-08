10 Best Concerts of the Week: Alanis Morissette, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Garbage and More

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit play Friday night in Fort Worth. Mike Brooks













What a weekend the music gods have planned for you; it's the kind that makes us wish we could be in more places at once (and have an endless supply of cash), especially Friday night when Edie Brickell & New Bohemians, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Alanis Morissette and Christian Death all play in different parts of North Texas at the same time. The decisions don't get any easier over the weekend either with local favorites Kyoto Lo-Fi, The Wee-Beasties and Frozen Soul playing in different parts of town. And just wait until you see what's happening Sunday. Tough decisions indeed, but we'll help you sort things out.Stopping off at The Kessler Theater in the middle of a short string of shows, Dallas’ beloved Edie Brickell & New Bohemians will play two sets Friday night. Touring their February release— the band’s second album after a 12-year long hiatus that ended with 2018’s— Edie Brickell & New Bohemians are still plumbing the depths of love, loyalty and self-expression, searching for the bright spots in a world of darkness.You oughtta know by now that after a too-long wait, Alanis Morissette is finally coming to Dos Equis Pavilion on her25th anniversary tour. The album that shook the world and changed the landscape of alternative rock music — helping launch the careers of many others — has been cited by countless artists including Katy Perry and Kelly Clarkson as a major source of inspiration. Morissette will have opening support from fellow '90s female-fronted rock act Garbage and alt-indie singer-songwriter Cat Power.North Texas emo-punk band Upsetting stayed at it throughout the pandemic. Whether playing livestream shows or releasing a number of new music videos, nothing could stop the band from creating. Now that things are back to normal (well, for now at least), fans finally have a chance to hear all of that new music together in one place as the band celebrates the release of their latest EP. And where better to celebrate than the newly reopened Andy’s Bar in Denton alongside their friends in Matchstick Ghost, Record Setter and Genius Christ?Once a part of the famed alt-country collective Drive-By Truckers for six years, Jason Isbell set out on his own path in 2007 and hasn’t had to look back much since. Though plagued by addictions until the release of his tour de force albumin 2013, Isbell has gone on to become one of the most significant names in Americana music. Isbell and his backing band The 400 Unit come to Fort Worth’s Billy Bob's Texas on Friday evening touring their 2020 albumwith none other than folk-rock goddess Lucinda Williams as the opening act. (The show was originally scheduled for Panther Island Pavilion but was moved because of concern about the recent increase in COVID-19 infections.)As far as American Goth-rock goes, it doesn’t get much bigger than Christian Death, a band formed in Los Angeles in 1979. The band re-released their 1986 opuson CD and vinyl last month and are ready to get back in front of audiences. Presented by DJ Crash at Gas Monkey Bar ‘n’ Grill Friday night, the group — which had their biggest success on the UK charts — will kick off their short tour with local support from female-fronted, industrial metal band Koppur Thief and The Church’s resident DJ Joe Virus After picking up theMusic Award for Best Rock Act in 2019 and a nomination for Best EP in 2020, Kyoto Lo-Fi finally released its debut full-length albumlate last year. Drawing from a well of inspiration from multiple genres, Kyoto Lo-Fi's brand of indie rock finds the middle ground between The Strokes and Real Estate, combining complex guitar sounds with spacey songwriting. Their Saturday show at House of Blues finds them playing alongside a trio of local indie-rock bands: Brother Sports, Phantomelo and The Wild Frontiers.Formed in New Orleans in 1997, extreme metal band Goatwhore released its most recent albumin 2017. Built around the idea of Lucifer as an anti-hero,explored what it means to rise up out of the worst conditions and what one learns along the way. This is metal that may bust your eardrums, but there's a lot of complexity if you can still hear it. Supporting the Louisiana band at Gas Monkey Bar 'n' Grill Saturday night, Houston's Necrofier and Dallas' Maiestas and Frozen Soul will show how we do extreme metal in Texas.After releasing the surprisingly melodic lead single "I Wish My Mom Would Smoke Pot With Me" earlier this week, The Wee-Beasties are ready to give audiencesEP at a Saturday night album release show at Three Links in Deep Ellum. Funded in part by a punk rock car wash this past spring,is a four-song dive into the darker side of pop that shows just how tame the band could be if they really wanted to. The band's always-wild show will have opening support from Scary Cherry and the Bang Bangs and the Labretta Suede & Moondog 2-Piece Pack.Merrill Garbus and Nate Brenner have been recording under the name Tune-Yards (once stylized as tUnE-yArDs ) for over 15 years. The art-pop duo mixes lo-fi rhythms with a worldbeat vibe that is at times awkward but always danceable. The group's highly acclaimed spring releasedrew praise from critics for its playful mix of alt-rock and space-trap music as well as its insight into current affairs. Tune-Yards will play Sunday evening at Tulips in Fort Worth with opening support from sleepy electro-funk artist Salami Rose Joe Louis.Rise Against kicked off their two-decade-long career as a punk band in Chicago, and while their sound has shifted more toward radio-friendly alt-rock, the band has held firm to its passion and its ethics. Hot off the release of their ninth studio album, Rise Against can still get audiences moving to the sounds of political defiance. The band swings through Southside Ballroom Sunday night with openers The Menzingers and punk legends the Descendents.