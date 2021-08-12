10 Best Concerts of the Week: Alanis Morissette, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Garbage and More

Edie Brickell & New Bohemians
6 p.m. & 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, at The Kessler, 1230 W. Davis St., $34 at prekindle.com
Stopping off at The Kessler Theater in the middle of a short string of shows, Dallas’ beloved Edie Brickell & New Bohemians will play two sets Friday night. Touring their February release Hunter and the Dog Star — the band’s second album after a 12-year long hiatus that ended with 2018’s Rocket— Edie Brickell & New Bohemians are still plumbing the depths of love, loyalty and self-expression, searching for the bright spots in a world of darkness.
Alanis Morissette
7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 13, at Dos Equis Pavilion, 1818 1st Ave., $41+ at livenation.com
You oughtta know by now that after a too-long wait, Alanis Morissette is finally coming to Dos Equis Pavilion on her Jagged Little Pill 25th anniversary tour. The album that shook the world and changed the landscape of alternative rock music — helping launch the careers of many others — has been cited by countless artists including Katy Perry and Kelly Clarkson as a major source of inspiration. Morissette will have opening support from fellow '90s female-fronted rock act Garbage and alt-indie singer-songwriter Cat Power.
Upsetting
7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 13, at Andy’s Bar, 122 N. Locust St., $7 at prekindle.com
North Texas emo-punk band Upsetting stayed at it throughout the pandemic. Whether playing livestream shows or releasing a number of new music videos, nothing could stop the band from creating. Now that things are back to normal (well, for now at least), fans finally have a chance to hear all of that new music together in one place as the band celebrates the release of their latest EP a cold, lonely place. And where better to celebrate than the newly reopened Andy’s Bar in Denton alongside their friends in Matchstick Ghost, Record Setter and Genius Christ?
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
10 p.m., Friday, Aug. 13, at Billy Bob's Texas, 2520 Rodeo Plaza, Fort Worth. $55-$75, at axs.com
Once a part of the famed alt-country collective Drive-By Truckers for six years, Jason Isbell set out on his own path in 2007 and hasn’t had to look back much since. Though plagued by addictions until the release of his tour de force album Southeastern in 2013, Isbell has gone on to become one of the most significant names in Americana music. Isbell and his backing band The 400 Unit come to Fort Worth’s Billy Bob's Texas on Friday evening touring their 2020 album Reunions with none other than folk-rock goddess Lucinda Williams as the opening act. (The show was originally scheduled for Panther Island Pavilion but was moved because of concern about the recent increase in COVID-19 infections.)
Christian Death
8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, at Gas Monkey Bar ‘n’ Grill, 10261 Technology Blvd. E., $20-$150 at seetickets.us
As far as American Goth-rock goes, it doesn’t get much bigger than Christian Death, a band formed in Los Angeles in 1979. The band re-released their 1986 opus Atrocities on CD and vinyl last month and are ready to get back in front of audiences. Presented by DJ Crash at Gas Monkey Bar ‘n’ Grill Friday night, the group — which had their biggest success on the UK charts — will kick off their short tour with local support from female-fronted, industrial metal band Koppur Thief and The Church’s resident DJ Joe Virus.
Kyoto Lo-Fi
7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at House of Blues, 2200 Lamar St., $12 at livenation.com
After picking up the Dallas Observer Music Award for Best Rock Act in 2019 and a nomination for Best EP in 2020, Kyoto Lo-Fi finally released its debut full-length album It's An OK Life late last year. Drawing from a well of inspiration from multiple genres, Kyoto Lo-Fi's brand of indie rock finds the middle ground between The Strokes and Real Estate, combining complex guitar sounds with spacey songwriting. Their Saturday show at House of Blues finds them playing alongside a trio of local indie-rock bands: Brother Sports, Phantomelo and The Wild Frontiers.
Goatwhore
8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at Gas Monkey Bar 'n' Grill, 10261 Technology Blvd. E., $16-$150 at seetickets.us
Formed in New Orleans in 1997, extreme metal band Goatwhore released its most recent album Vengeful Ascension in 2017. Built around the idea of Lucifer as an anti-hero, Vengeful Ascension explored what it means to rise up out of the worst conditions and what one learns along the way. This is metal that may bust your eardrums, but there's a lot of complexity if you can still hear it. Supporting the Louisiana band at Gas Monkey Bar 'n' Grill Saturday night, Houston's Necrofier and Dallas' Maiestas and Frozen Soul will show how we do extreme metal in Texas.
The Wee-Beasties
8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at Three Links, 2704 Elm St., $15 at seetickets.us
After releasing the surprisingly melodic lead single "I Wish My Mom Would Smoke Pot With Me" earlier this week, The Wee-Beasties are ready to give audiences The Whole 7 Inches EP at a Saturday night album release show at Three Links in Deep Ellum. Funded in part by a punk rock car wash this past spring, The Whole 7 Inches is a four-song dive into the darker side of pop that shows just how tame the band could be if they really wanted to. The band's always-wild show will have opening support from Scary Cherry and the Bang Bangs and the Labretta Suede & Moondog 2-Piece Pack.
Tune-Yards
7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, at Tulips, 112 St. Louis Ave., $27.50 at prekindle.com
Merrill Garbus and Nate Brenner have been recording under the name Tune-Yards (once stylized as tUnE-yArDs) for over 15 years. The art-pop duo mixes lo-fi rhythms with a worldbeat vibe that is at times awkward but always danceable. The group's highly acclaimed spring release sketchy drew praise from critics for its playful mix of alt-rock and space-trap music as well as its insight into current affairs. Tune-Yards will play Sunday evening at Tulips in Fort Worth with opening support from sleepy electro-funk artist Salami Rose Joe Louis.
Rise Against
7:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, at Southside Ballroom, 1135 Botham Jean Blvd., $45+ at ticketmaster.com
Rise Against kicked off their two-decade-long career as a punk band in Chicago, and while their sound has shifted more toward radio-friendly alt-rock, the band has held firm to its passion and its ethics. Hot off the release of their ninth studio album Nowhere Generation, Rise Against can still get audiences moving to the sounds of political defiance. The band swings through Southside Ballroom Sunday night with openers The Menzingers and punk legends the Descendents.