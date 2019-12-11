The 2019 Dallas Observer Music Award Winners

Host Dezi 5 with presenters Christy Ray and Spinderella at the 2019 DOMA ceremony.

You know what they say: It's an honor just to be nominated. And sometimes cliches stick around for a reason, as was the case with our 31st Dallas Observer Music Awards, which took place Tuesday night and weren't so much about the awards themselves but a celebration of artistry, the music community and local pride.

Lifetime Achievement recipient Erykah Badu showered us with her wisdom and humor during her speech, which was preceded by an introduction by hip-hop legend The D.O.C. Badu looked back on a career filled with milestones rooted in Dallas — from her times in Booker T. Washington high school through the recording of Baduizm.

Host Dezi 5 brought high drama and glamour with costume changes and an opening number, introducing heavyweight presenters like DJs Spinderella and Christy Ray, Mr. Pookie, Grammy-winning producers Symbolic One and Jah Born, and radio legends George Dunham and Mike Rhyner.

After a slew of performances by nominated acts such as Jacob Metcalf and Doug Burr, suspension artist Courtney Crave captivated the audience by hanging in the air from her skin while spinning in place.

To top it all off, closing out the show was the notorious Midlake, who reunited for a special performance.

Below is a list of the 2019 winners, though, again, the real winner was Dallas — particularly the lucky few who got to be in the audience to hear Badu's words.

Best Album

Winner: Wish You Were Here, Joshua Ray Walker

I Tried to Fight It but I Was Inside It, Nervous Curtains

Underground GOD, Rakim Al-Jabbaar

Another Everything, Acid Carousel

To Each His Own, EB the Younger

Best Bassist

Winner: Robert Trusko

KJ Gray

Aaron Gonzalez

Wes Stephenson

Aarón Mirelles, Sub-Sahara

Best Blues Act

Winner: Polydogs

Jim Suhler

Stevie James Trio

Jason Elmore

Tin & Tonic

Best Country Act

Winner: Joshua Ray Walker

Frankie Leonie

Vandoliers

Elaina Kay

Vincent Neil Emerson

Best Cover Band

Winner: The Gorehounds

PriMadonna

Different Strokes

The Rich Girls

Straight Tequila Night

Best DJ

Winner: Wanz Dover

Willie Trimmer

Sober

Matthew Urbanic

Blake Ward

Best DJ Night

Winner: "Barf Wave" at The Nines

"Disco, TX"

"The Super Bad" at Midnight Rambler

"Turnstile Tuesdays" at Beauty Bar

"Jack’s House"

Best Drummer

Winner: Nick Russo, Duell

Cleon Edwards

Chris Holmes

Stefan Gonzalez

McKenzie Smith

Best Electronic Act

Winner: Black Taffy

Helium Queens

Felt & Fur

Nite

Nervous Curtains

Best EP

Winner: Diamond Cuts, Son of Stan

TV Baby, Mean Motor Scooter

This is Better, Sarah Jaffe

Tangled, Ravs

Land Mammal, Land Mammal

Best Experimental/Noise Act

Winner: Locations

Kill the World

Mattie Mystic

Supermook

TRUSKO

Best Female Singer

Winner: Leah Lane, Rosegarden Funeral Party

Sudie

Remy Reilly

M3cca

Kierra Gray

Best Festival

Winner: Denton Arts & Jazz Festival

Fortress

Homegrown

Riverfront Jazz Festival

Lights All Night

Best Folk

Winner: Pedigo's Magic Pilsner

Doug Burr

Jacob Metcalf

Honey Folk

Loyal Sally

Best Funk/R&B Act

Winner: Abraham Alexander

Medicine Man Revival

Friday’s Foolery

CoLab

Bastards of Soul

Best Group Act

Winner: Rosegarden Funeral Party

Acid Carousel

Pearl Earl

The Bralettes

Kyoto Lo-Fi

Best Guitarist

Winner: Nik Lee

Nick Snyder

Mark Lettieri

Stephen Ketner

Nick Earl

Best Jazz Act

Winner:The Funky Knuckles

Yells at Eels

Kwinton Gray Project

Big Ass Brand Band

Ginny Mac

Best Live Act

Winner: Helium Queens

Rosegarden Funeral Party

Medicine Man Revival

Motorcade

Ronnie Heart

Best Male Vocalist

Winner: Keite Young, Medicine Man Revival

Joshua Ray Walker

Jacob Metcalf

Stanley Mongaras, Cure for Paranoia

Daron Beck, Pinkish Black

Best Metal/Hardcore Act

Winner: Mountain of Smoke

Pinkish Black

Duell

Mothership

Power Trip

Best Music Video

Winner: “Cocaine Country Dancing,” Paul Cauthen

“Merry Go Round,” Tippy Balady

“The Hate U Give,” Bobby Sessions ft. Keite Young

“Form/Foul,” Upsetting

“Something’s Gotta Change,” Pearl Earl

Best New Artist

Winner: Secrecies

Cody Lynn Boyd

Abraham Alexander

Flower Child

Kirk Holloway

Best Pianist/Keyboardist

Winner: RC Williams

Kwinton Gray

Daniel Creamer

Peter Rioux

Poppy Xander

Best Pop Act

Winner: The Bralettes

Air Review

Luna Luna

Savannah Low

Lorelei K

Best Producer

Winner: Jason Burt

Alex Bhore

Taylor Tatsch

Mousequake

Matt Pence

Best Punk Act

Winner: American Shit Storm

Sub-Sahara

Posival

Upsetting

Sealion

Best Radio Show/Podcast

Winner: De Colores Radio

The KXT Local Show, KXT 91.7

The Paul Slavens Show, KXT 91.7

The Ghost of Blind Lemon, Deep Ellum Radio

DTX Selects podcast

Best Rap/Hip-Hop Act

Winner: DQ Hampton

Rakim Al-Jabbaar

2wice

Asian da Brat

Tay Money

Best Record Label

Winner: Dreamy Life Records

State Fair Records

Barf Wave Records

High Standarz

Kirtland Records

Best Record Store

Winner: Spinster

Top Ten Records

Josey Records

Good Records

14 Records

Best Rock Act

Winner: Kyoto Lo-Fi

The Roomsounds

Cut Throat Finches

Acid Carousel

Rosegarden Funeral Party

Best Song

Winner: “Canyon,” Joshua Ray Walker

“Selfish,” Sam Lao

"Run the Other Way," Jacob Metcalf

“Better in the Morning,” Quaker City Night Hawks

“I’m Gonna Give You Anything,” Cody Lynn Boyd

Best Songwriter

Winner: Rakim Al-Jabbaar

Joshua Ray Walker

Leah Lane

Kenneth Pritchard

Keite Young/Jason Burt

Best Talent Buyer/Promoter

Winner: Margin Walker

Spune

Parade of Flesh

King Camel

Galaxy 9

Best Venue Over 500

Winner: The Bomb Factory

The Rustic

Deep Ellum Art Co.

Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios

Granada Theater

Best Venue Under 500

Winner: Three Links

The Free Man

The Kessler

Club Dada

Double Wide