The 2019 Dallas Observer Music Award Winners

You know what they say: It's an honor just to be nominated. And sometimes cliches stick around for a reason, as was the case with our 31st Dallas Observer Music Awards, which took place Tuesday night and weren't so much about the awards themselves but a celebration of artistry, the music community and local pride.
Lifetime Achievement recipient Erykah Badu showered us with her wisdom and humor during her speech, which was preceded by an introduction by hip-hop legend The D.O.C. Badu looked back on a career filled with milestones rooted in Dallas — from her times in Booker T. Washington high school through the recording of Baduizm.
Host Dezi 5 brought high drama and glamour with costume changes and an opening number, introducing heavyweight presenters like DJs Spinderella and Christy Ray, Mr. Pookie, Grammy-winning producers Symbolic One and Jah Born, and radio legends George Dunham and Mike Rhyner.
After a slew of performances by nominated acts such as Jacob Metcalf and Doug Burr, suspension artist Courtney Crave captivated the audience by hanging in the air from her skin while spinning in place.
To top it all off, closing out the show was the notorious Midlake, who reunited for a special performance.
Below is a list of the 2019 winners, though, again, the real winner was Dallas — particularly the lucky few who got to be in the audience to hear Badu's words.
Best Album
Winner: Wish You Were Here, Joshua Ray Walker
I Tried to Fight It but I Was Inside It, Nervous Curtains
Underground GOD, Rakim Al-Jabbaar
Another Everything, Acid Carousel
To Each His Own, EB the Younger
Best Bassist
Winner: Robert Trusko
KJ Gray
Aaron Gonzalez
Wes Stephenson
Aarón Mirelles, Sub-Sahara
Best Blues Act
Winner: Polydogs
Jim Suhler
Stevie James Trio
Jason Elmore
Tin & Tonic
Best Country Act
Winner: Joshua Ray Walker
Frankie Leonie
Vandoliers
Elaina Kay
Vincent Neil Emerson
Best Cover Band
Winner: The Gorehounds
PriMadonna
Different Strokes
The Rich Girls
Straight Tequila Night
Best DJ
Winner: Wanz Dover
Willie Trimmer
Sober
Matthew Urbanic
Blake Ward
Best DJ Night
Winner: "Barf Wave" at The Nines
"Disco, TX"
"The Super Bad" at Midnight Rambler
"Turnstile Tuesdays" at Beauty Bar
"Jack’s House"
Best Drummer
Winner: Nick Russo, Duell
Cleon Edwards
Chris Holmes
Stefan Gonzalez
McKenzie Smith
Best Electronic Act
Winner: Black Taffy
Helium Queens
Felt & Fur
Nite
Nervous Curtains
Best EP
Winner: Diamond Cuts, Son of Stan
TV Baby, Mean Motor Scooter
This is Better, Sarah Jaffe
Tangled, Ravs
Land Mammal, Land Mammal
Best Experimental/Noise Act
Winner: Locations
Kill the World
Mattie Mystic
Supermook
TRUSKO
Best Female Singer
Winner: Leah Lane, Rosegarden Funeral Party
Sudie
Remy Reilly
M3cca
Kierra Gray
Best Festival
Winner: Denton Arts & Jazz Festival
Fortress
Homegrown
Riverfront Jazz Festival
Lights All Night
Best Folk
Winner: Pedigo's Magic Pilsner
Doug Burr
Jacob Metcalf
Honey Folk
Loyal Sally
Best Funk/R&B Act
Winner: Abraham Alexander
Medicine Man Revival
Friday’s Foolery
CoLab
Bastards of Soul
Best Group Act
Winner: Rosegarden Funeral Party
Acid Carousel
Pearl Earl
The Bralettes
Kyoto Lo-Fi
Best Guitarist
Winner: Nik Lee
Nick Snyder
Mark Lettieri
Stephen Ketner
Nick Earl
Best Jazz Act
Winner:The Funky Knuckles
Yells at Eels
Kwinton Gray Project
Big Ass Brand Band
Ginny Mac
Best Live Act
Winner: Helium Queens
Rosegarden Funeral Party
Medicine Man Revival
Motorcade
Ronnie Heart
Best Male Vocalist
Winner: Keite Young, Medicine Man Revival
Joshua Ray Walker
Jacob Metcalf
Stanley Mongaras, Cure for Paranoia
Daron Beck, Pinkish Black
Best Metal/Hardcore Act
Winner: Mountain of Smoke
Pinkish Black
Duell
Mothership
Power Trip
Best Music Video
Winner: “Cocaine Country Dancing,” Paul Cauthen
“Merry Go Round,” Tippy Balady
“The Hate U Give,” Bobby Sessions ft. Keite Young
“Form/Foul,” Upsetting
“Something’s Gotta Change,” Pearl Earl
Best New Artist
Winner: Secrecies
Cody Lynn Boyd
Abraham Alexander
Flower Child
Kirk Holloway
Best Pianist/Keyboardist
Winner: RC Williams
Kwinton Gray
Daniel Creamer
Peter Rioux
Poppy Xander
Best Pop Act
Winner: The Bralettes
Air Review
Luna Luna
Savannah Low
Lorelei K
Best Producer
Winner: Jason Burt
Alex Bhore
Taylor Tatsch
Mousequake
Matt Pence
Best Punk Act
Winner: American Shit Storm
Sub-Sahara
Posival
Upsetting
Sealion
Best Radio Show/Podcast
Winner: De Colores Radio
The KXT Local Show, KXT 91.7
The Paul Slavens Show, KXT 91.7
The Ghost of Blind Lemon, Deep Ellum Radio
DTX Selects podcast
Best Rap/Hip-Hop Act
Winner: DQ Hampton
Rakim Al-Jabbaar
2wice
Asian da Brat
Tay Money
Best Record Label
Winner: Dreamy Life Records
State Fair Records
Barf Wave Records
High Standarz
Kirtland Records
Best Record Store
Winner: Spinster
Top Ten Records
Josey Records
Good Records
14 Records
Best Rock Act
Winner: Kyoto Lo-Fi
The Roomsounds
Cut Throat Finches
Acid Carousel
Rosegarden Funeral Party
Best Song
Winner: “Canyon,” Joshua Ray Walker
“Selfish,” Sam Lao
"Run the Other Way," Jacob Metcalf
“Better in the Morning,” Quaker City Night Hawks
“I’m Gonna Give You Anything,” Cody Lynn Boyd
Best Songwriter
Winner: Rakim Al-Jabbaar
Joshua Ray Walker
Leah Lane
Kenneth Pritchard
Keite Young/Jason Burt
Best Talent Buyer/Promoter
Winner: Margin Walker
Spune
Parade of Flesh
King Camel
Galaxy 9
Best Venue Over 500
Winner: The Bomb Factory
The Rustic
Deep Ellum Art Co.
Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios
Granada Theater
Best Venue Under 500
Winner: Three Links
The Free Man
The Kessler
Club Dada
Double Wide
