Kyoto Lo-Fi took home a DOMA for Best Rock Act in 2019.

2020 is over at last, and we have more than one thing to celebrate with the end of the yearr: The time has come to announce the winners of the 2020 Dallas Observer Music Awards.

Traditionally, we celebrate our awards with a music showcase and a balls-out ceremony, but, our plans to host such an event were thwarted. (Sit tight until that vaccine hits the market — we'll party so dirty that you'll need a different kind of shot the next day.) This doesn’t mean, though, that we can’t announce our award winners in the meantime.

In a music scene ravaged with COVID losses and closures, we didn’t need to rummage too deeply to find some gems through the wreckage — this year’s DOMA winners would’ve stood out any year.

We’ve also included special awards for the pandemic heroes of the music scene — a few industry people who have done their share to uplift the community in difficult times,

Here are the 2020 Dallas Observer Music Award winners:

Best Album

Winner: Spinnin', Bastards of Soul

Cashmere Don, Jayson Lyric

Exit, Def Rain

Glad You Made It, Joshua Ray Walker

Quiet Lives, Garrett Owen

Vanishing Light in the Tunnel of Dreams, Yells at Eels and Pinkish Black

WAR, Medicine Man Revival

Best Americana

Winner: Justin Pickard & the Thunderbird Winos

Nicholas Altobelli

Kristy Kruger

New Ellum

Garrett Owen

Texicana

Best Bassist

Winner: Kevin Butler

Dave Farrell

Braylon Lacy

Jeffrey "Grits" Lewis

Mike Luzecky

Wes Stephenson

Best Blues Act

Winner: Nick Snyder & The Real Deal

Jack Barksdale

Elm St. Blues

Michael Lee

Holland K. Smith

Tin & Tonic

Best Brass/Wind Player

Winner: Gaika James (trombone)

Brianna Compton (tuba)

Sarah Hatler (trombone)

Jonathan Mones (saxophone)

Kazunori Tanaka (trumpet)

Matt Thelen (saxophone)

Best Country Act

Winner: Meredith Crawford

Bill Brimer

Tommy Luke

Squeezebox Bandits

Joshua Ray Walker

Austin Waymire

Best Cover Band

Winner: Panic

Krautstein

Mobscene

Mr. Self Destruct

The Battle of Evermore: A Led Zeppelin Experience

The Gorehounds

Best DJ

Winner: Mike B

Sarah Battle

Jay Clipp

Red Eye

DJ Inzo/Feezy

Christy Ray

Best Drummer

Winner: JD Beck

Gino "LockJohnson" Inglehart

Cedric Moore

Max Oepen

Brandon Price

Jackie Whitmill Jr.

Best Electronic Act

Winner: Blixaboy

China Club

Cygnus

Fissionary

Smoking With Strangers

Welcome Center

Best EP

Winner: COTY, Coach Tev 3

Before You Leave, Deep Red

Immortals, Bayleigh Cheek

It's an OK Life, Kyoto Lo-Fi 2

LV Tape Vol. 1, LaVoyce

Slide, Willo

Best Experimental/ Noise Act

Winner: Seres

Allison Janney

MATTIE

M'ress

Pinkish Black

SRSQ

Best Funk/ R&B

Winner: LaVoyce

Bree & The Fellas

Loners Club

Kaash Paige

TryMore MOJO

Angel White

Best Group Act

Winner: Ottoman Turks

Bastards of Soul

Brave Little Howl

Frances Heidy

Go-Go Rillas

Kyoto Lo-Fi

Best Guitarist

Winner: Mark Lettieri

Jason Bucklin

Scottie LePage

Kingston Livingston

Stone Mecca

Ally Venable

Best Jazz Act

Winner: Randy McGill & Eclectic

Big Ass Brass Band

Peter Rioux Trio

Kwinton Gray Project

La Pompe

Song Dynasty

Best Live Music Series

Winner: Front Yard Concerts

Art Yard at Deep Ellum Art Co.

CarBaret Drive-In

Kessler Green

Last Ditch Drive-In

The Rustic

Best Livestream Series

Winner: Three Links

Lava Cantina

Marc Rebillet

Opening Bell Open Mic

Chad Stockslager

Sudie and Sober's Bedroom Boogie

Best Metal/ Hardcore

Winner: Power Trip

Creeping Death

Doomfall

Frozen Soul

Kólga

Phorids

Best Music Video

Winner: "I Still Can't Breathe," Jui$e Leroy

"Close," MATTIE

"I Don't Wanna Die Tonight," These Machines Are Winning

"Just Wait," ManifestiV

"Tomorrow Ain't Promised," Chilldren of Indigo

"Voodoo," XO and Nine

Best New Artist

Winner: Jacks Haupt

Crisman

Duche$$

Bayleigh Cheek

Ego Jones

Penny & Dime

Best Pianist/ Keyboardist

Winner: Thiago X. Nascimento

Kwinton Gray

Ginny Mac

Adam Pickrell

Paul Slavens

Eric Willis

Best Pop Act

Winner: Larry g(EE)

Big Heaven Garrett

Abby Cole

Danielle Grubb

LO

Taylor Young Band

Best Producer/Engineer

Winner: Morgan Matthews

Zach Balch

Jason Burt

John Pedigo

Adam Pickrell

Billy Syn

Best Punk Act

Winner: The Scandals TX

Bad Sports

Narrow Head

Noogy

Rei Clone

Thyroids

Best Radio Show/ Podcast

Winner: Da Realist Radio

De Colores Radio

Mostly Local with Michael Briggs, KUZU

The Corpsepaint Show, On-Air Media

The Local Show with Amy Miller, KXT

Underground Kings, RadioUTD

Best Rap/Hip-Hop Act

Winner: Jayson Lyric

Evry Day Tony

FlowerChild

Honie Gold

Sincerely, Esco

Willo

Best Rap/Hip-Hop Producer

Winner: Monstah Beats

Donny Domino

JWhiteDidIt

Oktober 1st

Shun On Da Beat

Reezy Tunez

Best Record Label

Winner: PAEME/GMG

Dolfin Records

Dreamy Life

E- World

Flint Creek Records

Triptych Records

Best Record Store

Winner: Red Zeppelin

Born Late Records

Josey Records

Truth Vinyl

T-Town Music

ZT Records

Best Rock/ Hard Rock Act

Winner: Kyoto Lo-Fi

BULLS

Great Heart

Record Setter

The Infamists

Ting Tang Tina

Best Solo Act

Winner: LeRoyce

Cody Lynn Boyd

EBO

Jacks Haupt

Sara King

LaVoyce

Best Song

Winner: "Lady," Dezi 5

"10-15," Sub-Sahara

"Autumn Leaves," Flower Child

"Can't Say," Brave Little Howl

"Driving Me Crazy," Jayson Lyric

"Then You Met Me," The Deathray Davies

Best Songwriter

Winner: Joshua Ray Walker

Grand Commander

Tony Ferraro

LaVoyce

Bobby Sessions

Cameron Smith

Best Talent Buyer/ Promoter/ Booker

Winner: Galaxy 9

13th Floor Music

Das Glue Entertainment

Margin Walker

Premier Live Experience

Regina Bugarin Booking

Best Venue

Winner: Double Wide

Dan's Silverleaf

Deep Ellum Art Co.

Revelers Hall

The Nines

Three Links

Best Vocalist

Winner: Damoyee

Paul Cauthen

Key Latrice

LaVoyce

Jade Nickol

Keite Young

And this year's Pandemic Hero Award recipients are:

Hyancith Belcher

Mike Brooks

Edwin Cabaniss

Kim Finch

Jay Gavit

Norman Roscoe (Eric Pulido and Ranger Ewing)