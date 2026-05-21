Ready for a runoff? Here’s what to know about the May 26 elections in Dallas County

Remember way back when, in March, when an alarming number of voters found out the hard way what the difference between countywide voting and precinct-based voting is? Good times!

For those who may not remember, confusion erupted on March 3 in Dallas County as voters used a countywide system that allowed residents to cast ballots at any polling location and were forced to cast votes only in the precinct they are registered in. That was because the Dallas County Republican Party opted out of the joint countywide system, a move that forced both parties to go to precinct-only voting.

The move by Republicans was originally an effort to count votes by hand, although now former Dallas County GOP Chair Allen West announced before the primaries that hand-counting votes would be too costly and require too much manpower.

As a result of the shift, thousands of people arrived at the wrong polling places and were redirected, often after long waits in line at the incorrect location. It was later reported that more than 12,000 voters showed up at incorrect locations during the primaries. Adding to the March madness, the situation escalated into a legal battle when a Dallas County judge temporarily extended voting hours because of what was described as “mass confusion.” But that didn’t last, thanks to the Texas Supreme Court later blocking the extension while ordering late-cast ballots to be separated.

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It’s not as though the primaries needed any spicing up, however. Thanks in part to the GOP-led congressional redistricting efforts of 2025, both sides of the aisle offered up some really eye-catching intraparty matchups, especially for North Texas voters. Of the three highest profile primary elections, only one ended up with a winner when state Rep. James Talarico defeated Dallas U.S. Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett for the Democratic nomination for the Senate.

The battle for the District 33’s Democratic nomination resulted in a runoff between current District 32 House Rep. Julie Johnson and her predecessor in that District, Colin Allred. The biggest race with the most money and the most national attention also resulted in a runoff election. And thanks to President Donald Trump’s endorsement of Attorney General Ken Paxton over incumbent Sen. John Cornyn, that contest has heated up beyond its already high temperature.

Cornyn beat Paxton by a few percentage points in March, and for a time immediately after the primary, it seemed as though Trump would throw his weight behind Cornyn, who hasn’t always been as vocally supportive of the president as Paxton has. On Tuesday, it seems as though Paxton’s undying loyalty won out when Trump sent out a Truth Social post that many feel may have buried Cornyn’s chances on May 26.

But this is all just the tip of the iceberg. Here’s everything you need to know about voting in the runoff elections in Dallas County on May 26.

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Polling Locations

This is the big question after all of the March drama. Registered Dallas County voters can indeed vote at any polling location in Dallas County, as had long been the case prior to the primaries. To find the nearest convenient Dallas County polling location, check out the county’s vote center finder.

Polling Times

Poll closing times was another controversial topic on March 3, but again, as is usually the case, polls are scheduled to be open in Dallas County from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

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Key Races

Democrat

United States Representative, District 33: Colin Allred vs. Julie Johnson

Attorney General: Joe Jaworski vs. Nathan Johnson

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Republican

United States Senator: Ken Paxton vs. John Cornyn

Attorney General: Mayes Middleton vs. Chip Roy

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Railroad Commissioner: Bo French vs. Jim Wright

Other Notable Races on the Ballot

Democrat (view the sample ballot)

State Representatives, District 100:

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United States Representatives, District 5

United States Representatives, District 24

Criminal District Judge, Court No. 5

County Clerk

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District Judge, 194th Judicial District

Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 5, Place 2

Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 1, Place 1

Lieutenant Governor

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Republican (view the sample ballot)

United States Representatives, District 30

United States Representatives, District 33

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 3