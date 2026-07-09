‘They should pay their staff fairly … rather than expecting it from customers’

Who even carries that kind of cash anymore? (Apparently no one in Europe.)

When Norway was in Dallas for the World Cup, we headed to Happiest Hour to catch that fun rowing thing they do. We missed that part, but used the opportunity to chat with four Norwegians about tipping in America. It was a wild conversation.

We all learned a lot. Like they didn’t understand why cafes ask for tips. They also didn’t know servers at restaurants only make about $2 an hour (but, yes, are guaranteed the federal minimum wage). We didn’t know that servers in Norway start at $20 an hour. And we also didn’t realize that they felt obligated to tip anytime the option was presented. Ouch.

We posted the article to Instagram and readers had a lot to say. Many pointed out that I got part of the reporting wrong (my bad) and that cash isn’t still king in all of Europe. But, mostly, people get hot when it comes to who tipping really benefits and who it undermines.

‘”In Europe cash is till king” you couldn’t be further from the truth, it is the US that is behind on cashless paying.’ – jmsneakers99 You’re right, jmsneakers99. This was based on a conversation and after more reserach it appears cash isn’t king everywhere in Europe. Too broad of a statement on our part.

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“The problem is the bars and restaurants in the U.S. right now are making huge amounts of money with all the extra customers coming in. Profits will be so high. So they should pay their staff fairly from those profits rather than expecting it from customers who are already being ripped off during this tournament.” – k_fash_x

“A $100 meal@with mandatory 20% is a $120 meal. By paying low wages and demanding tips to make it up the business owner is off loading the risk of quiet periods onto their employees rather than take it themselves.” – simonwallett

“So if no customers come that day, you just earn $2.35… That’s ridiculous, the restaurant owner is a businessman, he should take the risk, not put that risk on the shoulders of its staff” – instastijn80 @instastijn80 the employer has to make up the difference to federal minimum wage $7.50 or something but that’s also laughable – fullerteachingresources

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YOU DONT HAVE TO! THEY WANT TO WORK IN THAT INDUSTRY THATS THEM, your hard working money does not have to go to someone else’s pocket because their workplace doesn’t pay enough, ITS NOT LIKE THE OWNER OF THE ESTABLISHMENT SHARES THEIR WINNINGS WITH THEM! -mikemikeramirez