Best Happy Hours in Dallas

Cocktails for less than $10 and stellar bar bites at inflation-busting prices can still be found in Dallas.
July 15, 2024
Mayer's Garden has a great patio and one of the best happy hours in Dallas.
Mayer's Garden has a great patio and one of the best happy hours in Dallas. Lauren Drewes Daniels
Happy Hour is a pat on the back for adulting while saving money. That's gold-star adulting. In Dallas, there are plenty of places to sip a well-crafted drink at some rather swanky places (or dive bars, if that's how you roll) without breaking the bank, which seems to be hard to do these days. Below are serious deals, like half-priced martinis, burgers for $10 and extended hours, some even all day.

Anchor Sushi Bar

3130 Knox St. and 6025 Royal Lane
Anchor Sushi Bar has a moody nautical theme that wears like light summer linen. Happy hour is offered at the bar from 4 to 6 p.m. Enjoy half-priced martinis and crispy rice. Try a lychee martini with a blend of Chambord, pineapple and fresh lime, or a Cherry Blossom with Nigori sake, Luxardo maraschino and sour cherry.

Brentwood

5318 Belt Line Road
Brentwood, in the old Houston's space, has daily 2–6 p.m. happy hour specials at the bar and patio that include half-price martinis and wines by the glass. On Monday and Tuesday only, get half off all wine bottles and munch away on the spicy tuna crispy rice, cheeseburger or chicken tenders for only $10.

D.L. Mack’s

Multiple Locations
Channeling an old Chicago tavern, D.L. Mack’s has American dishes with a Windy City twist. Monday through Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. pull up a seat at the bar or on the patio for half-off house martinis and wines by the glass along with $15 pizza, $5 palomas and $10 burgers.

Double Wide

3510 Commerce St.
If you're looking for a happy hour with "drinks that hit harder than Dad," look no further than the Double Wide. On Tuesday through Friday from 5 to 9 p.m., Double Wide offers well liquors and domestic beers for $3 and, more notably, its popular YooHoo Yeehaws for $5. It goes a little later than most happy hours, making it an ideal spot to kick off a night out in Deep Ellum.

Drake’s Hollywood

5007 W. Lovers Lane
Drake’s Hollywood is ridiculous piano-lounge fun. Pull up a seat at the bar for happy hour from Monday to Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. for half-priced pizzas and drinks like the ice-cold Bogart’s Gimlet, French 76 and Spanish Espresso.

Frankie's Downtown

1303 Main St.
Frankie's describes its happy hour as "particularly long and generous" and we have to agree. On weekdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (more like a happy day than a happy hour), it offers a variety of wine, beer and cocktails for $9 or less. From 5 to 7 p.m., chef-selected appetizers are discounted as well, so make sure you show up in that window if you want a snack to pair with your drink.

Harwood Arms

2823 McKinnon St.
OK. Sit down. Harwood Arms' happy hour runs 4–7 p.m., Monday – Thursday, and 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Friday. Small plates for $6 to $8 include short rib sliders and excellent Rueben fries. But the best thing here is the rosemary cucumber gimlet for $7. Or score an Irish mule, whisky sour, spicy margarita or an old fashioned for $7.

click to enlarge
HIDE, formerly of Deep Ellum, is now on Lower Greenville.
Lauren Drewes Daniels

HIDE

1928 Greenville Ave.
In terms of bang for your buck, it's hard to compete with HIDE, a Lower Greenville favorite. On weekdays between 3 and 6 p.m., you can grab appetizers such as pork belly bites and crispy artichokes for $5, cocktails like Moscow mules and French 75s for $7. Several entrees are discounted as well, including an incredible double cheeseburger for $7 (plus $1 for a side of fries).

Hudson House

Multiple Locations
Hudson House has chic coastal vibes and spot-on happy hours on weekdays from 3 to 6 p.m. (at the bar only). Get half-price wines by the glass, Bellinis and martinis including the espresso, the classic French 75 and the unique Bleu and Gold topped with bleu cheese salt and house-made blue cheese olives. Treat yourself to $3 East Coast oysters or go for one of the best cheeseburgers in Dallas for $10.

Jack Ruby's Saloon & Grill

1710 N. Record St.
This new spot, just a hair north of Dealey Plaza, claims to have "the happiest hour in the West End," but we prefer the term "killer." Between 4 and 7 p.m.,  Monday – Sunday, it offers $5 well liquors and $1 off of draft beers and the signature Jack Ruby shot (the boozy kind of shot, not the bullet kind). You can also munch loaded queso for $5 and a Plain Jane Dawg for $6. We're out of assassin puns, so we'll just leave it at that.

Jalisco Norte

3858 Oak Lawn Ave.
Jalisco Norte has $7 cocktails and $4 beers Wednesday – Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. Select wines by the glass are $8 and happy hour bites such as the classic guacamole ($7) and fresh ceviche with roasted pineapple ($10). Craving tacos? Try the smoky pork belly carnitas or the braised birria tacos for $2 each.

La Parisienne

6740 Winning Drive, Frisco
French Bistro La Parisienne runs happy hour Monday – Friday, 3–6 p.m., with an array of appetizers such as a half-dozen oysters on the half-shell for $10 or a dozen for $18. Charcuterie and cheese boards are $12, and burger sliders, French dip sliders and turkey club sliders are $10. Wines by the glass are $6 and specialty cocktails and wines by the bottle are all half-price as well.

Mayer's Garden

2422 Henderson Ave.
Mayer's Garden, a lively spot on Henderson Avenue, has a happy hour that runs Tuesday – Friday, 3–7 p.m., with $8 Garden Cocktails, $6 margaritas, $19 wines by the bottle, $6 premium wells, $5 draft beers and a few beers for $4. Check them out for trivia on Tuesdays (starts at 7 p.m., but go early to get a spot). What about Monday? Oh, happy hour all day.

Malai Kitchen

Multiple Locations
Happy hour at Malai Thai-Vietnamese Kitchen runs Monday to Friday, from 3 to 6 p.m., and all day Sunday. Get $4 off all signature cocktails and $8 glasses of wine plus house-brewed beers for $5. There are small plates for $7 or two for $12.

click to enlarge
Not only is the Old Monk a lovely space, it also has a stellar happy hour.
Lauren Drewes Daniels

The Old Monk

2847 N. Henderson Ave.
We love The Old Monk, and not only because during happy hour (weekdays, 3–7 p.m.) all house cocktails are only $7. Well, actually, yeah that's why we love it. The pub in the Knox-Henderson neighborhood also has great character and a lively patio. The fish and chips are stellar as well.

Ramble Room

6565 Hillcrest Ave.
Ramble Room, our Best New Restaurant of 2023, offers a vibrant atmosphere and a happy hour seven days a week from 3 to 6 p.m. with half-priced wines, draft beers and appetizer dips. Or, indulge in the $8 "Tito’s on Tap" martinis for a touch of sophistication. Embrace the classics with a $9 chicken sandwich, wedge salads or half portions of pasta.

Stoneleigh P

4218 Lemmon Ave.
Not to be outdone, the Stoneleigh P has both a happy hour (Monday – Friday, 4–7 p.m.) and a reverse happy hour daily, 10 p.m. – midnight). The regular happy hour includes $2.50 Lone Star, $4 well liquors and $5 for house red and white wines. Reverse happy hour includes $6.50 Espolon and Jameson. Get $5 Tito's and $6 select snacks during each.

Tiny Victories

604 N. Tyler St.
Happy hour at Tiny Victories, an awesome little cocktail bar in Oak Cliff, runs 4–7 p.m. with half-priced cocktails, domestic beer and wine specials. If that doesn't make you feel better, the Bob Ross shrine at the bar surely will.

TJ's Seafood Market

6025 Royal Lane
TJ’s Seafood Market is a Dallas staple with daily specials in addition to a happy hour Monday to Friday from 2 to 6 p.m. On Tuesdays, all bottles of wine are half off. Try the late-night happy hour on Friday and Saturday from 9 to 10 p.m. and Sundays after 6 p.m., when oysters are $2.

UnaVida

3699 McKinney Ave.
UnaVida says "be you + drink tequila." Its daily happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m. means UnaVida margaritas, Vida Ritas, street corn fritters and heartcakes for just $7. Bottles of wine are also half off as are select glasses of wine. 
Lauren Drewes Daniels is the food editor of the Dallas Observer. She started working as a freelance writer in 2013 and became editor in 2021. She covers Dallas' evolving dining scene, the many openings and closings as well as trends and breaking news. She oversees annual lists including Top 100 Bars and Top 100 Restaurants and contributes to the Best of Dallas. If you have a tip about an amazing pastry, pie or taco, let her know.
Contact: Lauren Drewes Daniels
Carly May Gravley has been the staff music, food and culture writer for the Dallas Observer since October 2023. Before joining the staff, she freelanced for the Observer since 2019 and also contributed to Consequence of Sound, the Texas Tribune and Central Track. In addition to writing and reporting, Carly is a concert and portrait photographer and an alumna of Collin College’s Commercial Photography program.
Contact: Carly May Gravley
