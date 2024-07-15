Best Happy Hours in Dallas

Anchor Sushi Bar
3130 Knox St. and 6025 Royal Lane Anchor Sushi Bar has a moody nautical theme that wears like light summer linen. Happy hour is offered at the bar from 4 to 6 p.m. Enjoy half-priced martinis and crispy rice. Try a lychee martini with a blend of Chambord, pineapple and fresh lime, or a Cherry Blossom with Nigori sake, Luxardo maraschino and sour cherry.
Brentwood
5318 Belt Line RoadBrentwood, in the old Houston's space, has daily 2–6 p.m. happy hour specials at the bar and patio that include half-price martinis and wines by the glass. On Monday and Tuesday only, get half off all wine bottles and munch away on the spicy tuna crispy rice, cheeseburger or chicken tenders for only $10.
D.L. Mack’s
Multiple Locations Channeling an old Chicago tavern, D.L. Mack’s has American dishes with a Windy City twist. Monday through Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. pull up a seat at the bar or on the patio for half-off house martinis and wines by the glass along with $15 pizza, $5 palomas and $10 burgers.
Double Wide3510 Commerce St.If you're looking for a happy hour with "drinks that hit harder than Dad," look no further than the Double Wide. On Tuesday through Friday from 5 to 9 p.m., Double Wide offers well liquors and domestic beers for $3 and, more notably, its popular YooHoo Yeehaws for $5. It goes a little later than most happy hours, making it an ideal spot to kick off a night out in Deep Ellum.
Drake’s Hollywood
5007 W. Lovers Lane Drake’s Hollywood is ridiculous piano-lounge fun. Pull up a seat at the bar for happy hour from Monday to Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. for half-priced pizzas and drinks like the ice-cold Bogart’s Gimlet, French 76 and Spanish Espresso.
Frankie's Downtown1303 Main St. Frankie's describes its happy hour as "particularly long and generous" and we have to agree. On weekdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (more like a happy day than a happy hour), it offers a variety of wine, beer and cocktails for $9 or less. From 5 to 7 p.m., chef-selected appetizers are discounted as well, so make sure you show up in that window if you want a snack to pair with your drink.
Harwood Arms
2823 McKinnon St. OK. Sit down. Harwood Arms' happy hour runs 4–7 p.m., Monday – Thursday, and 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Friday. Small plates for $6 to $8 include short rib sliders and excellent Rueben fries. But the best thing here is the rosemary cucumber gimlet for $7. Or score an Irish mule, whisky sour, spicy margarita or an old fashioned for $7.
HIDE1928 Greenville Ave. In terms of bang for your buck, it's hard to compete with HIDE, a Lower Greenville favorite. On weekdays between 3 and 6 p.m., you can grab appetizers such as pork belly bites and crispy artichokes for $5, cocktails like Moscow mules and French 75s for $7. Several entrees are discounted as well, including an incredible double cheeseburger for $7 (plus $1 for a side of fries).
Hudson House
Multiple Locations Hudson House has chic coastal vibes and spot-on happy hours on weekdays from 3 to 6 p.m. (at the bar only). Get half-price wines by the glass, Bellinis and martinis including the espresso, the classic French 75 and the unique Bleu and Gold topped with bleu cheese salt and house-made blue cheese olives. Treat yourself to $3 East Coast oysters or go for one of the best cheeseburgers in Dallas for $10.
Jack Ruby's Saloon & Grill1710 N. Record St. This new spot, just a hair north of Dealey Plaza, claims to have "the happiest hour in the West End," but we prefer the term "killer." Between 4 and 7 p.m., Monday – Sunday, it offers $5 well liquors and $1 off of draft beers and the signature Jack Ruby shot (the boozy kind of shot, not the bullet kind). You can also munch loaded queso for $5 and a Plain Jane Dawg for $6. We're out of assassin puns, so we'll just leave it at that.
Jalisco Norte
3858 Oak Lawn Ave. Jalisco Norte has $7 cocktails and $4 beers Wednesday – Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. Select wines by the glass are $8 and happy hour bites such as the classic guacamole ($7) and fresh ceviche with roasted pineapple ($10). Craving tacos? Try the smoky pork belly carnitas or the braised birria tacos for $2 each.
La Parisienne
6740 Winning Drive, Frisco
French Bistro La Parisienne runs happy hour Monday – Friday, 3–6 p.m., with an array of appetizers such as a half-dozen oysters on the half-shell for $10 or a dozen for $18. Charcuterie and cheese boards are $12, and burger sliders, French dip sliders and turkey club sliders are $10. Wines by the glass are $6 and specialty cocktails and wines by the bottle are all half-price as well.