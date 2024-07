Best Happy Hours in Dallas

Anchor Sushi Bar

3130 Knox St. and 6025 Royal Lane

Brentwood

5318 Belt Line Road

D.L. Mack’s

Multiple Locations

Double Wide 3510 Commerce St.

Drake’s Hollywood

5007 W. Lovers Lane

Frankie's Downtown 1303 Main St.

Harwood Arms

2823 McKinnon St.

click to enlarge HIDE, formerly of Deep Ellum, is now on Lower Greenville. Lauren Drewes Daniels

HIDE 1928 Greenville Ave.

Hudson House

Multiple Locations

Jack Ruby's Saloon & Grill 1710 N. Record St.

Jalisco Norte

3858 Oak Lawn Ave.

La Parisienne

6740 Winning Drive, Frisco



Mayer's Garden

2422 Henderson Ave.

Malai Kitchen

Multiple Locations

click to enlarge Not only is the Old Monk a lovely space, it also has a stellar happy hour. Lauren Drewes Daniels

The Old Monk

2847 N. Henderson Ave.

Ramble Room

6565 Hillcrest Ave.

Stoneleigh P 4218 Lemmon Ave.

Tiny Victories

604 N. Tyler St.

TJ's Seafood Market

6025 Royal Lane

UnaVida 3699 McKinney Ave.

Happy Hour is a pat on the back for adulting while saving money. That's gold-star adulting. In Dallas, there are plenty of places to sip a well-crafted drink at some rather swanky places (or dive bars, if that's how you roll) without breaking the bank, which seems to be hard to do these days. Below are serious deals, like half-priced martinis, burgers for $10 and extended hours, some even all day. Anchor Sushi Bar has a moody nautical theme that wears like light summer linen. Happy hour is offered at the bar from 4 to 6 p.m. Enjoy half-priced martinis and crispy rice. Try a lychee martini with a blend of Chambord, pineapple and fresh lime, or a Cherry Blossom with Nigori sake, Luxardo maraschino and sour cherry. Brentwood , in the old Houston's space, has daily 2–6 p.m. happy hour specials at the bar and patio that include half-price martinis and wines by the glass. On Monday and Tuesday only, get half off all wine bottles and munch away on the spicy tuna crispy rice, cheeseburger or chicken tenders for only $10.Channeling an old Chicago tavern, D.L. Mack’s has American dishes with a Windy City twist. Monday through Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. pull up a seat at the bar or on the patio for half-off house martinis and wines by the glass along with $15 pizza, $5 palomas and $10 burgers.If you're looking for a happy hour with "drinks that hit harder than Dad," look no further than the Double Wide . On Tuesday through Friday from 5 to 9 p.m., Double Wide offers well liquors and domestic beers for $3 and, more notably, its popular YooHoo Yeehaws for $5. It goes a little later than most happy hours, making it an ideal spot to kick off a night out in Deep Ellum. Drake’s Hollywood is ridiculous piano-lounge fun. Pull up a seat at the bar for happy hour from Monday to Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. for half-priced pizzas and drinks like the ice-cold Bogart’s Gimlet, French 76 and Spanish Espresso. Frankie's describes its happy hour as "particularly long and generous" and we have to agree. On weekdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (more like a happy day than a happy hour), it offers a variety of wine, beer and cocktails for $9 or less. From 5 to 7 p.m., chef-selected appetizers are discounted as well, so make sure you show up in that window if you want a snack to pair with your drink.OK. Sit down. Harwood Arms ' happy hour runs 4–7 p.m., Monday – Thursday, and 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Friday. Small plates for $6 to $8 include short rib sliders and excellent Rueben fries. But the best thing here is the rosemary cucumber gimlet for $7. Or score an Irish mule, whisky sour, spicy margarita or an old fashioned for $7.In terms of bang for your buck, it's hard to compete with HIDE , a Lower Greenville favorite. On weekdays between 3 and 6 p.m., you can grab appetizers such as pork belly bites and crispy artichokes for $5, cocktails like Moscow mules and French 75s for $7. Several entrees are discounted as well, including an incredible double cheeseburger for $7 (plus $1 for a side of fries). Hudson House has chic coastal vibes and spot-on happy hours on weekdays from 3 to 6 p.m. (at the bar only). Get half-price wines by the glass, Bellinis and martinis including the espresso, the classic French 75 and the unique Bleu and Gold topped with bleu cheese salt and house-made blue cheese olives. Treat yourself to $3 East Coast oysters or go for one of the best cheeseburgers in Dallas for $10.This new spot , just a hair north of Dealey Plaza, claims to have "the happiest hour in the West End," but we prefer the term "killer." Between 4 and 7 p.m., Monday – Sunday, it offers $5 well liquors and $1 off of draft beers and the signature Jack Ruby shot (the boozy kind of shot, not the bullet kind). You can also munch loaded queso for $5 and a Plain Jane Dawg for $6. We're out of assassin puns, so we'll just leave it at that. Jalisco Norte has $7 cocktails and $4 beers Wednesday – Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. Select wines by the glass are $8 and happy hour bites such as the classic guacamole ($7) and fresh ceviche with roasted pineapple ($10). Craving tacos? Try the smoky pork belly carnitas or the braised birria tacos for $2 each.French Bistro La Parisienne runs happy hour Monday – Friday, 3–6 p.m., with an array of appetizers such as a half-dozen oysters on the half-shell for $10 or a dozen for $18. Charcuterie and cheese boards are $12, and burger sliders, French dip sliders and turkey club sliders are $10. Wines by the glass are $6 and specialty cocktails and wines by the bottle are all half-price as well. Mayer's Garden , a lively spot on Henderson Avenue, has a happy hour that runs Tuesday – Friday, 3–7 p.m., with $8 Garden Cocktails, $6 margaritas, $19 wines by the bottle, $6 premium wells, $5 draft beers and a few beers for $4. Check them out for trivia on Tuesdays (starts at 7 p.m., but go early to get a spot). What about Monday? Oh, happy hour all day.Happy hour at Malai Thai-Vietnamese Kitchen runs Monday to Friday, from 3 to 6 p.m., and all day Sunday. Get $4 off all signature cocktails and $8 glasses of wine plus house-brewed beers for $5. There are small plates for $7 or two for $12.We love The Old Monk , and not only because during happy hour (weekdays, 3–7 p.m.) all house cocktails are only $7. Well, actually, yeah that's why we love it. The pub in the Knox-Henderson neighborhood also has great character and a lively patio. The fish and chips are stellar as well. Ramble Room , our Best New Restaurant of 2023 , offers a vibrant atmosphere and a happy hour seven days a week from 3 to 6 p.m. with half-priced wines, draft beers and appetizer dips. Or, indulge in the $8 "Tito’s on Tap" martinis for a touch of sophistication. Embrace the classics with a $9 chicken sandwich, wedge salads or half portions of pasta.Not to be outdone, the Stoneleigh P has both a happy hour (Monday – Friday, 4–7 p.m.) and ahappy hour daily, 10 p.m. – midnight). The regular happy hour includes $2.50 Lone Star, $4 well liquors and $5 for house red and white wines. Reverse happy hour includes $6.50 Espolon and Jameson. Get $5 Tito's and $6 select snacks during each.Happy hour at Tiny Victories , an awesome little cocktail bar in Oak Cliff, runs 4–7 p.m. with half-priced cocktails, domestic beer and wine specials. If that doesn't make you feel better, the Bob Ross shrine at the bar surely will. TJ’s Seafood Market is a Dallas staple with daily specials in addition to a happy hour Monday to Friday from 2 to 6 p.m. On Tuesdays, all bottles of wine are half off. Try the late-night happy hour on Friday and Saturday from 9 to 10 p.m. and Sundays after 6 p.m., when oysters are $2. UnaVida says "be you + drink tequila." Its daily happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m. means UnaVida margaritas, Vida Ritas, street corn fritters and heartcakes for just $7. Bottles of wine are also half off as are select glasses of wine.