Best Spots for Lunch in Downtown Dallas

The power lunch may be a dying art, but there are still plenty of places in Downtown Dallas to power through lunch.
July 2, 2024
Grab a seat at the bar at Taco City to enjoy Cheeto-dusted burritos. Theressa Velázquez
Downtown Dallas has been in a transition phase since the pandemic. Transitioning to what, we're not sure yet. That story is unfolding. Regardless, downtown still has an electric energy. In the middle of it is the iconic Adolphus Hotel, built in 1912 with a blend of classical styles and masonry, juxtaposed against the AT&T Discovery District across the street with its 8,700-square-foot media wall and sparking modernity. (There's also The Exchange food hall, with about a dozen restaurant options.)

Stroll through Nieman Marcus, find a new smell in the perfume department, then take a photo in front of The Eye before dining in one of downtown Dallas' great restaurants. Here are some of our lunchtime favorites.

The Kati Roll Company

1322 Elm St.
The Kati Roll Company is a small, New York-based Indian street food chain. Everything on the menu is under $10 and made in-house, including the mango lassis. The kati rolls, a spicy mixture of meat and vegetables rolled in Indian flat-bread, is a nice grab-n-go option, or you can dine inside with quick service.

The Crafty Irishman

1800 Main St.
The Crafty Irishman on Main Street has a nice sidewalk patio and Irish pub vibes inside. Expect Irish favorites like fish & chips and a corned beef sandwich. The Monte Cristo ($17) isn't something you see often. It comes stuffed with turkey, ham, Wexford cheddar and Swiss and is beer-battered and fried with a shake of powdered sugar and raspberry preserves.

Beehive

1514 Elm St.
Beehive is a place for hand-crafted cocktails and new American cuisine. The happy hour (or late lunch) is a bargain for its downtown location. Monday through Friday, 2–6:30 p.m., chicken bao buns are $7, shrimp or brisket tacos go for $8 and a variety of sushi rolls is under $10. Since food priced that low is basically free in this economy, go ahead and order the frozen margarita with popping boba, too.

Twisted Trompo

1211 Commerce St.
Twisted Trompo is the quintessential gas-station-taco success story. It started inside a Chevron at Bachman Lake in 2008 and moved to downtown Dallas in 2018, where it continues to serve traditional pork trompo, along with slow-roasted al pastor and chicken, all tucked inside soft flour tortillas. A three-taco plate with rice and beans is $9.99. Twisted Trompo takes online orders and offers curbside delivery.

Taco City

600 Jackson St.
We recently wrote about chef Sabian Sanchez and his birria tacos at Taco City downtown. There's a small patio out front where you can stuff a giant Hot-Cheeto-crusted burrito down your gullet. Specials are usually posted outside, but we highly recommend the birria tacos, which you can get with a side of rice and beans for $14.

click to enlarge
Charcuterie at The Metropolitan on Main.
Lauren Drewes Daniels

The Metropolitan on Main

2032 Main St.
Formerly the quaint Metropolitan Cafe, the revamped bougie The Metropolitan on Main offers an upscale ambiance to graze over a big charcuterie tray with a lovely burrata. The three-cheese grilled cheese on sourdough is quite heavenly. We can also recommend the spicy Italian with cured meat, sun-dried tomatoes, brie and cherry peppers. Before you leave grab a cappuccino, which is one of the best we've ever had. The full bar can comes in handy as well.

Elm Street Cask & Kitchen

1525 Elm St.
Elm Street Cask & Kitchen serves Southern-inspired food and over 150 different bourbons. The spot offers great lunch specials with views over historic Elm Street and The Eye. The Farmers Market and Deep Ellum flatbreads go for $13. The latter has Dr Pepper barbecue sauce. Other staples are the mac n’ cheese for $11 and C&K chili for $16.

SushiYa

1306 Elm. St.
Remember TikTok grandpa? This was the spot that trended a couple of years ago after the grandson of the owner of SushiYa posted an absolutely adorable video of his grandpa at the restaurant. This casual Japanese spot is a gem. Sit at the bar for a quick meal while watching ESPN highlights on the TV overhead, or sink into a dim booth to slow down a bit. The service is doting and quick. Chicken teriyaki is $15.65. Also here: udon noodles (the tempura is $16.75), rice bowls, fried rice and sushi. Plus a full bar.
click to enlarge
Lunch and a view at Sky Blossom Bistro.
Lauren Drewes Daniels

Sky Blossom Bistro

1514 Elm St.
Sky Blossom Bistro is one of our favorite rooftops in the city. Look for an elevator up to the sixth floor in a hallway near Campisi's (there is normally a sign on the sidewalk). The lunch menu has rice and vermicelli bowls for $14. The most expensive items on the menu are shaken beef and Korean barbecue for $17. Blossom Tacos are sushi-style tacos served on seaweed shells, three for $14. Happy hour is 3–6:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, and includes different specials each day of the week, like half-off glasses of wine on Wednesdays.

Uno Mas

1525 Main St.
This bright, cheerful Tex-Mex restaurant next to The Eye has lots of outdoor seating on the second-story deck as well as indoor seating. Service is fast and attentive. Uno Mas offers big lunch bowls for $13 along with the typical Tex-Mex offerings like a two-enchilada plate ($15), quesadillas ($16) or chicken tortilla soup ($10).

City Tavern

1514 Elm St.
City Tavern is an old-school downtown sports bar that opened in 2003. The specials are updated weekly and might be some of the best deals around. For example, Thursday is "Armando's Choice" for $10. Not a typo. Ten dollars. Friday is a power lunch with a burger and fries for $8. Taco Tuesday is a couple of tacos with rice and beans for $10. You get the picture.

Campisi's

1520 Elm St.
If these walls could talk. Well, maybe not this spot specifically but the original Campisi's location definitely has some stories to tell. This downtown location is located along the Stone Street Gardens, a red brick walkway between Elm and Main streets (also near The Eye). At happy hour, look for $5 pizzas and cocktails and $2 off all beers. But before that, head over for a lunch special from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays. Get a small two-topping pizza for $11.99. Spaghetti with marinara or red sauce is $9.99 and comes with Joe's Toast and a salad. A meatball or sausage sandwich is $11.49.

Partenope

1903 Main St.
Partenope, one of our favorite Italian spots in Dallas, is the work of chef Dino Santonicola, a native of Naples. During lunch only (11 a.m. – 3 p.m.) this pizza and pasta spot offers two sandwiches: the Con Polpette, made with beef and pork meatballs, Parmesan, provolone and marina; and the Super Jeff, with spicy soppressata, prosciutto, provolone, a Calabrian chili mayo, giardiniera and balsamic. Each is $17. Save a dollar with the Caprese for $16. Yeah, a little bit more than your chicken sandwich with two pickles, but need we say you get what you pay for?

Patrick Kennedy’s Irish Pub

1201 Main St.
Patrick Kennedy's Irish Pub, the newest addition to the intimate list of Irish pubs in Dallas packs some of the best weekly specials in Downtown Dallas. Mondays are BOGO fish n’ chips (with the purchase of two drinks), Whiskey Wednesdays are half-priced whiskey over $12 and regular happy hour runs Monday through Friday. Grab Galway Bay mussels for $8, domestic beers for $5 or a pint of Irishman red ale for $5.50, plus tons of other specials all for under $10. Can’t make it in for happy hour? No worries. Weekdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., all food is 20% off.

Press Box Grill

1623 Main St.
Press Box Grill has all the sports bar vibes you need for a midday break. The jalapeño pork chop plate is one of the highlights here. A tender and spicy chop is served with mashed potatoes and grilled vegetables. The small version is $14. The Reuben is a house favorite, too; it's $15 and comes with fries. 
Lauren Drewes Daniels is the food editor of the Dallas Observer. She started working as a freelance writer in 2013 and became editor in 2021. She covers Dallas' evolving dining scene, the many openings and closings as well as trends and breaking news. She oversees annual lists including Top 100 Bars and Top 100 Restaurants and contributes to the Best of Dallas. If you have a tip about an amazing pastry, pie or taco, let her know.
Contact: Lauren Drewes Daniels
Aaren Prody is a freelance food writer for the Dallas Observer, whose culinary endeavors are inspired by her travels around the world and fueled by a seriously good cup of joe. Her repertoire also extends to her camera and niche selection of Spotify playlists.
Contact: Aaren Prody
