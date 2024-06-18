 Taco City's Chef Tastebudz Brings Birria Stand to Downtown Dallas | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Chef Tastebudz at Taco City: A Birria Lover's Paradise in Downtown Dallas

Got birria?
June 18, 2024
A plate of quesabirria from Chef Tastebudz.
A plate of quesabirria from Chef Tastebudz. Theressa Velázquez
Share this:
Be warned: Sabian Sanchez’s Instagram posts will give you a hard case of the munchies.

Sanchez, known through social media as Chef Tastebudz, specializes in "birria everything.” Whether you're craving tacos, burritos, ramen, quesadillas or even pizza, expect to find the slow-cooked beef and accompanying consommé in everything. With lots of cheese.

Sanchez began selling tacos at pop-up events in 2020 before moving permanently to Taco City this year. It's a small but bright taco stand in downtown Dallas with a walk-up window and a small space out front with about eight seats.

There are plenty of other Taco City spots around Dallas but don’t get confused: this is the only one with Tastebudz running the kitchen. It’s next to Rokwood Nightclub, just a four-minute walk from Dealey Plaza and the JFK Memorial Plaza. 
click to enlarge
Hot Cheeto Burrito.
Theressa Velázquez
We grabbed some seats at the sidewalk bar, watching the busy city go by, and treated ourselves to a Hot Cheeto Burrito for $16. For $2 more, we added a crispy cheese crust dusted with Cheeto crumbs. This monster burrito is loaded with Monterrey Jack cheese that oozes over Hot Cheetos, birria, chicken, cilantro and onions. 

Taco City had two lunch specials going on when we visited (others are listed on a chalkboard out front). Loaded birria tacos and the loaded quesabirria, each with a side of beans and rice, plus a canned drink or water bottle, were $14 each. "Loaded" gets you both chicken and beef, but there is the option for just one protein as well (unloaded). 
click to enlarge
Grab a seat at the bar to enjoy Cheeto-dusted burritos.
Theressa Velázquez
The birria tacos come with the same ingredients as the burrito, just in smaller form, and the corn tortilla is dipped in the beef stew before being crisped on the grill.

In contrast, the quesabirria’s warm four tortilla is soft and packed with extra cheese and meat.

The restaurant has rightfully garnered a loyal birria following with a steady stream of customers during lunch (likely for the $12 specials) and hungry clubgoers lining up on the weekends (perhaps for the loaded burritos). It’s definitely worth the wait.

Taco City, 600 Jackson St. Tuesday – Saturday, lunch 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., dinner 7 p.m. – midnight; closed Sunday and Monday.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Dallas Observer has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Lauren Drewes Daniels is the food editor of the Dallas Observer. She started working as a freelance writer in 2013 and became editor in 2021. She covers Dallas' evolving dining scene, the many openings and closings as well as trends and breaking news. She oversees annual lists including Top 100 Bars and Top 100 Restaurants and contributes to the Best of Dallas. If you have a tip about an amazing pastry, pie or taco, let her know.
Contact: Lauren Drewes Daniels
Joe V's, an H-E-B Store, Opens in Southern Dallas and People Show Up

Openings & Closings

Joe V's, an H-E-B Store, Opens in Southern Dallas and People Show Up

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
Barbecue and Bourbon on the House? Dallas Restaurant to Comp All Tabs if Mavs Win Game 5

Food & Drink News

Barbecue and Bourbon on the House? Dallas Restaurant to Comp All Tabs if Mavs Win Game 5

By Nick Reynolds
Dallas Bar Loses Big on Kyrie Drink Special, Serves 900+ Tequila Shots

Food & Drink News

Dallas Bar Loses Big on Kyrie Drink Special, Serves 900+ Tequila Shots

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
First Look: NINE Kitchen and Lounge by Matthew Judon Opens

First Look

First Look: NINE Kitchen and Lounge by Matthew Judon Opens

By Alexis Castillo
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation