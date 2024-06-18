Chef Tastebudz at Taco City: A Birria Lover's Paradise in Downtown Dallas

Be warned: Sabian Sanchez’s Instagram posts will give you a hard case of the munchies.
Sanchez, known through social media as Chef Tastebudz, specializes in "birria everything.” Whether you're craving tacos, burritos, ramen, quesadillas or even pizza, expect to find the slow-cooked beef and accompanying consommé in everything. With lots of cheese.
Sanchez began selling tacos at pop-up events in 2020 before moving permanently to Taco City this year. It's a small but bright taco stand in downtown Dallas with a walk-up window and a small space out front with about eight seats.
There are plenty of other Taco City spots around Dallas but don’t get confused: this is the only one with Tastebudz running the kitchen. It’s next to Rokwood Nightclub, just a four-minute walk from Dealey Plaza and the JFK Memorial Plaza.
Taco City had two lunch specials going on when we visited (others are listed on a chalkboard out front). Loaded birria tacos and the loaded quesabirria, each with a side of beans and rice, plus a canned drink or water bottle, were $14 each. "Loaded" gets you both chicken and beef, but there is the option for just one protein as well (unloaded).
In contrast, the quesabirria’s warm four tortilla is soft and packed with extra cheese and meat.
The restaurant has rightfully garnered a loyal birria following with a steady stream of customers during lunch (likely for the $12 specials) and hungry clubgoers lining up on the weekends (perhaps for the loaded burritos). It’s definitely worth the wait.
Taco City, 600 Jackson St. Tuesday – Saturday, lunch 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., dinner 7 p.m. – midnight; closed Sunday and Monday.