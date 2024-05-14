11 Best Places To Sip Afternoon Tea in Dallas

Pinkies out.
The French Room
1321 Commerce St.
The most famous afternoon tea in Dallas is at The French Room, inside the historic Adolphus Hotel. Honed marble floors, gilded Louis XVI-style chairs and ornate sconces create a beautiful backdrop and storied experience for tea. It's $75 per person and includes two courses, a glass of bubbly and tea pairings. Look for dates in advance since most weekend services sell out weeks ahead of time.
Mirador
1608 Elm St.
At Mirador, they say it's good to be on top. They prove themselves correct with their tea service in the penthouse floating above downtown Dallas. The menu rotates seasonally, including the kids' tea, and you can expect modern and not-your-average bites with their tea pairings. Tea is $89 per person and includes a starter, tea served with bubbly, three courses and supplemental menu items like caviar and Champagne to add some luxe to the afternoon.
Chocolate Secrets
3926 Oak Lawn Ave.
Chocolate Secrets offers a traditional afternoon tea in Dallas but with a little more sweetness. The menu includes an assortment of tea sandwiches, deviled eggs, house-made pastries, truffles, clotted cream, handmade raspberry confiture and other small treats. Tea is $75 per person and $35 for children 12 and under. Also, the proprietors specify that the tea is served on "the very finest bone China and silverware," so don't forget those gloves.
Hôtel Swexan
2575 McKinnon St.
The newest afternoon tea to grace Dallas is at Leonie, a restaurant that sits 20 floors up inside the Hôtel Swexan. Non-guests of the hotel are allowed to indulge in the tea service only on the weekends here (no breakfast lunch or dinner), so this is the only way to check out the space. It's supposed to be an enchanting service with an exquisite assortment of specialty sweets, tea sandwiches, seasonal scones and your choice of loose-leaf tea. Tea costs $85 per person and $35 for children 12 and under. Reservations include complimentary valet service; a casual, elegant dress code is encouraged to keep the vibes.
Chocolate Angel
635 W. Campbell Road, Richardson, and 800 Central Expressway, Plano
With tea selections pleasing the most discerning of connoisseurs, Chocolate Angel hosts an adorable yet approachable and posh afternoon tea in Dallas. It's served in a traditional Victorian setting and costs only $23.99 per person, which is a steal for this experience. The teas are carefully selected by sommeliers and paired with traditional light bites like scones, quiche and tartlets. Reservations can be made by phone only at either location.
Potpourri Boulangerie
317 N. Zang Blvd.
Cozy and adorable, the afternoon tea at this little yellow tea house serves a world of colorful tea blends and seasonal, chef-inspired tea menus. Tea is $75 per person and includes three courses, your choice of three different pots of tea, a tea tower and a final sweet treat to conclude the afternoon. Reservations, by phone only at 214-941-9941, require a deposit of $50 per person. This secures the reservation and will go toward the total bill.
DeGolyer Tea Room
The fresh blooms and greenery of the Dallas Arboretum may just be the city's ideal setting for a spot of tea. Inside the DeGolyer Tea Room or on the patio, enjoy a three-course tea menu for $65 per person. Tea begins with a demitasse of soup for the first course, followed by a second course of assorted tea sandwiches and concluding with sweet treats for the final course. The menu will depend on the season. The cost for the tea includes entrance to the arboretum, parking and gratuity.
8525 Garland Road
Bangkok at Beltline
100 S. Central Expressway, No. 108, Richardson
Roti-wrapped sweet sticky rice custard, mango mousse cake and Longan black rice pudding are all the rage at this Thai-style afternoon tea. It's exclusively served on Saturdays from 1 to 5 p.m. with seating times at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. Make sure you reserve your tea at least 24 hours in advance. You can reserve online or call 469-930-9755. The tea costs $45 for the current spring/summer offerings.
Hotel Crescent Court
400 Crescent Court
Afternoon tea is a weekend tradition at Hotel Crescent Court. In the grandeur of the Great Hall, enjoy Afternoon Tea ($78) or Afternoon Tea with endless Champagne ($108). What's unique about the service is the teas from Dammann Frères, which has been a first-class Parisian tea-maker since 1692. Paired with the teas are sandwiches, scones, preserves, clotted creams and all the traditional high tea selections. From time to time, there are themed teas, like Breakfast at Tiffany's, so that's something to keep a lookout for.
Lavendou Bistro Provincial
19009 Preston Road, No. 200
The chefs at Lavendou Bistro meticulously prepare each day's selection of mini pastries and sandwiches for their French high tea experience. It's one of the more affordable afternoon teas in Dallas at just $26. They serve finger sandwiches, tea bread, a mini pastry plate, scones, cream butter and jam with English breakfast tea. If you don't want black tea, you can request other options. Reservations are required and must be made 24 hours in advance.
La Parisienne French Bistro
6740 Winning Drive, No. 1000, Frisco
This vibrant, Tiffany blue-accented bistro at The Star offers a dreamy atmosphere for afternoon tea. It's upscale without being overly fancy and there's a patio. Afternoon tea is $59 for classic or vegetarian and $32.50 for kids. Highlights of the La Parisienne tea are freshly baked plain and fruit scones, fig and brie sourdough, lobster salad sandwich and chocolate-covered strawberries. The veg-friendly option has alternatives like avocado mousse toasted sandwiches and a petit mushroom boursin cheese toast.