Best Foodie Finds Around Dallas, March 31 - April 5

North Texas is full of unique events this weekend, including the Fort Worth Food and Wine Festival, which runs Thrusday through Sunday. Plus a couple of breweries are ready to party (or pawty) like it's their birthday. No joke, there’s lots to do.The Fort Worth Food and Wine Festival runs all weekend, starting Thursday through Sunday. In addition to the main wine and food foray on Saturday, there are seven other events including Tacos and Tequila, Nite Bites, Culinary Corral and it all culminates with a Ring of Fire: A Next Level Cookout on Sunday. Might be a fine weekend to visit Cow Town.On Thursday, Toro Toro guests ages 21+ are invited to "Meet the Maker" of Oak & Eden, try samples, and delve into the rich history of the company and its spirits. Complimentary spirits, paired bar bites, delicious craft cocktails and happy hour pricing await those interested in learning about Oak & Eden’s spirits.Every day is a foodie adventure at Chris and John's. We recently showed up on a Sunday just after they ran out of food. After a total mental meltdown, we drove away in sad defeat. So, get there early tomorrow if you want to partake in the last day of their $23 birria happy meal. Plus they have a new $35 birria platter. Go early. You've been warned.As we reported earlier this week, it’s not easy opening during a pandemic, particularly a place with the sole purpose of bringing people together. That’s why the Vector is ready to party this Saturday to celebrate hitting their two year mark. They’ll have some special beer on taps, a local artisan market and guest food vendors Resident Taqueria, Double M BBQ and the Twizel Ice Cream truck — plus live music all day.One of the best little breweries in Cowtown turns 9 this weekend. Shananigans includes a petting zoo from noon to 2 p.m. and a whole bunch of beer. They're tapping a new 12.5% ABV imperial rice stout, Hakutaku, that was aged in a sake barrel. They'll also have five barrel-aged stouts on tap, include two new Monolith variants. There will be food trucks and a DJ. Wristbands can be bought at the door for $20 and includes a souvenir pint and four pours. DD's get in free.If you’re looking for something unique to spice up your weekend, Shearing Fest has you covered. Guests can celebrate the fleece harvest with demonstrations, local artisans, live music, food and fun activities. Alpaca shearing, fiber processing, handmade arts and crafts, alpaca yoga, local craft beers & food trucks, and more are sure to make your weekend one to remember.Ebb & Flow is declaring April National Brunch Month with a kickoff party this weekend. To partake in the gourmet brunch, don yourself in white attire and enjoy the photo ops, live DJ, build-your-own mimosa and breakfast taco bars, assorted pastries, delicious entrees and more. Tickets are $60.Lakewood Brewing Company is hosting its first-ever Lakewoof for doggos and their families in the beer garden. The event boasts treats, clothing, rescues, and plenty of new friends. There will also be a Fantastic Paws Lure Course, over 15 area dog vendors, live music from Travelin’ Jed and food from Smoke & Bone, which pairs beautifully with Lakewood’s Temptress craft stout and other taproom releases.The Dallas Arboretum’s annual Bits & Bites event is bringing together Dallas’ best chefs and culinary students to demonstrate innovation in restaurant operations, execute safe practices, and show gratitude for our front-line workers and service industry professionals. General Admission tickets are $75, and guests can enjoy tasty bites from 30 chefs, delicious beverages, a beautiful venue and great people.The Moth is celebrating 12 years of beer with Pinthouse Pizza with a beer dinner hosted by PHP Brewmaster Joe Mohrfeld. This is their first event outside of Austin. Tickets are $85 and include six beer and a five-course meal.