Postino Wine Bar to Open in Deep Ellum

Postino (which is already open in Houston, pictured here) is set to open in Deep Ellum next year.

Phoenix-based Postino WineCafé will open next spring in Deep Ellum, offering a selection of wines, appetizers, light sandwiches and soups.

With each location, Postino aims to fit into the surrounding community, so says the CEO. As the “uptowning” of Deep Ellum has been a hot topic for years, Postino CEO and co-founder Lauren Bailey says the wine bar will enter into the community by paying respect to the neighborhood. The Deep Ellum spot marks the 15th for Postino, and Bailey often chooses older buildings for locations, buildings that can be restored.

“It's just such a special spot and an area that has such a rich history,” Bailey says. “We're just so thrilled about being there and being able to go there.”

Bailey wants for the 3,500-square-foot wine bar to be a community space. She hopes for people to come in for date nights, brunches, late-night drinks and desserts.

“We really like to keep our space flexible in terms of how people use it,” Bailey says. “You can come in wearing flip-flops and shorts or you can be wearing a gown on the way to an event.”

Furniture inside will be sourced from local vintage shops, artwork made from found objects and walls bedecked with band and musician posters.

Postino will offer a menu including paninis, skewers, charcuterie boards and tuna tartare. Their previous locations are mostly known for their customizable bruschettas: Guests can choose four of 10 different bruschetta varieties for $15.75. (Of course, this probably grew in popularity back when it was “safe” to share food with friends — that sounds like a nice thing to do with this.)

Postino offers more than 30 wines by the glass, and the Deep Ellum location will partner with BrainDead Brewing to serve some local brews.

Daily specials include beer pitchers and wines by the glass for just $5 until 5 p.m. On Monday and Tuesday evenings, guests will be able to order a bottle of wine with a bruschetta board for $25. Saturdays and Sundays, guests can order $5 mimosa from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Postino is slated to open in early April of next year. Upon opening, Bailey hopes to draw in a crowd of people from all walks of life.

“We just want to have a place where people can come and have a glass of wine with their friends in a really beautiful environment, that wasn't really snooty about wine,” Bailey says. “We would never want to change the very thing that brought us there in the first place, we just want to contribute to the community and aggregate.”

Postino WineCafé, 2647 Main St. (Deep Ellum). Set to open April 2021. At other locations, Postino is also offering takeout and delivery, as well as dine-in.