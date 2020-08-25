 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

Recommended For You

4
Looking to dine in, take out or have your meal delivered? We have one spot to find it all.EXPAND
Looking to dine in, take out or have your meal delivered? We have one spot to find it all.
Kathy Tran

A New Restaurant Directory: What's Open for Dine-in, Takeout and Delivery

Taylor Adams | August 25, 2020 | 10:00am
AA

Restaurant operators have navigated constant changes since the coronavirus swept over North Texas, closing dining rooms March 17. Since then, rules have lifted, regulations were implemented and the status of establishments seems to change daily.

We have aimed to keep you updated with which restaurants are open and closed. But now we have an even more comprehensive list with our new Dallas Restaurant Directory.

This new page lists your favorite dining destinations, searchable by neighborhood, cuisine, name and/or takeout, delivery or dine-in options.

Related Stories

Each restaurant in the directory lists how it’s serving food and the precautions it has for its guests and employees.

The best part of this list is it’s in no way finished. It’s a living guide that business operators can update themselves so this one spot has the most up-to-date information available.

Information changes daily — as we know from the inception of this idea to the actual rollout — so if diners see outdated information, they can let us know, too. (On a restaurant’s information page, simply click on the flag next to “Options change frequently, so best to call the restaurant to confirm. Did we get something wrong? Please message us.”)

The goal is for this to be one landing place everyone can come to when they’re looking for the next meal to support local restaurants.

You can find this directory here or from the homepage; click on the dropdown menu to the left, expand the “Food & Drink” section and select “Dallas Restaurant Directory: Takeout/Delivery/Dine-in.”

We have a call-to-action to Dallas chefs, restaurant owners and managers: Try the directory today and see if your business is listed, then use the submission form to add it or provide updates.

If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to us directly.

 
Taylor Adams has written about the restaurant industry for the Dallas Observer since 2016. Now the Observer's food editor, she attended Southern Methodist University before covering local news at The Dallas Morning News.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

 

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.