The Status of the Top 100 Restaurants in Dallas

The statuses of restaurants are changing regularly, and we're here to provide an update to the Top 100 Restaurants a list developed by Observer critic Brian Reinhart for 2020.

We will do our best to keep this list up to date (feel free to email us those changes), and we'll provide information on more restaurants soon. For now, here's what some of our favorite places are up to these days:

Al Markaz: Open for takeout 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. 1205 W. Trinity Mills Road, Carrollton, 972-245-9525.

Las Almas Rotas: Open for takeout with a drive-thru and patio dining 5 to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. 3615 Parry Ave. (South Dallas). 972-685-5666.

Arirang Korean Kitchen: Open for takeout 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Monday. 2625 Old Denton Road, Suite 556, Carrollton. 972-242-2404.

Armoury D.E.: Temporarily closed. 2653 Commerce St. (Deep Ellum). 972-803-5151.

Baby Back Shak: Open for takeout 11 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 1800 S. Akard St. (the Cedars) 214-428-7427.

BBQ King Pakistani: Open for takeout and delivery (Ubereats, DoorDash) and limited dine-in 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. daily. 3112 N. Jupiter Road, Garland. 972-807-6910.

Big Claw Chinese: Permanently Closed. Previously located at 2001 Coit Road, Suite 165, Plano.

Bilad Bakery: Open for takeout and delivery (Grubhub) 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. 850 S. Greenville Ave., Richardson. 972-744-9599.

Billy Can Can: Open for takeout, delivery and limited dine-in/patio dining 5 to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday. 2386 Victory Park Lane (Victory Park). 214-296-2610.

Bombay Chowpatty: Open for takeout 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4:30 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday; and noon to 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. 825 W. Royal Lane, Irving. 972-677-7658.

Boulevardier: Temporarily closed. 408 N. Bishop Ave. (Bishop Arts District). 214-942-1828.

Bullion: Open for takeout and delivery 2 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. 400 S. Record St. (downtown). 972-698-4250.

Cabritos Los Cavazos: Open for takeout (curbside), delivery and limited dine-in 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Wednesday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday; 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday; and 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday. 10240 N. Walton Walker Blvd. (Northwest Dallas). 972-707-7020.

Cafemandu Nepalese: Open for takeout and limited dine-in 11:30 a.m. to midnight daily. 3711 N. Belt Line Road, Irving. 469-647-5067.

Cafe Momentum: Temporarily closed. 1510 Pacific Ave. (downtown). 214-303-1234.

La Calle Doce: Open for takeout (curbside) and limited dine-in 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday-Sunday. 415 W. 12th St. (North Oak Cliff). 214-941-4304.

Carbone’s: Open for takeout and limited dine-in 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. daily. 4208 Oak Lawn Ave. (Oak Lawn). 214-522-4208.

Casa Vieja: Open for takeout and limited dine-in 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. 1927 E. Belt Line Road, Carrollton. 972-416-8172.

EXPAND The 7 o'clock breakfast sandwich from Whisk in West Dallas Taylor Adams

Cattleack Barbeque: Open for takeout and limited dine-in 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday through Friday and the first Saturday of the month. 13628 Gamma Road, Farmers Branch. 972-805-0999.

Ceviche Oyster Bar: Permanently Closed. The folks behind Ceviche joined forces with La Palapa del Sabor at 118 W. Jefferson Blvd. (North Oak Cliff).

The Charles: Open for takeout and limited dine-in 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and 5:30 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday. 1632 Market Center Blvd. (Design District). 469-917-9000.

City Hall Bistro: Temporarily closed. 1321 Commerce St. (downtown). 214-651-3686.

El Come Taco: Open for takeout (window) 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. 2513 N. Fitzhugh Ave. (Old East Dallas). 214-821-3738.

Cosmo's Vietnamese: Temporarily closed. 1212 Skillman St. (East Dallas). 214-826-4200.

Dal Dong Nae: Open for delivery 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. 11445 Emerald St. (Northwest Dallas). 972-484-2994.

DanSungSa: Open for takeout, delivery (UberEats) and limited dine-in 5:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday and Saturday. 11407 Emerald St., Suite 121 (Northwest Dallas). 469-522-7399.

Ddong Ggo: Open for takeout (curbside), delivery and limited dine-in 4:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. daily. 2625 Old Denton Road, Carrollton. 972-810-0803.

Del Sur Tacos: Open for takeout and limited dine-in 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. 720 E. Jefferson Blvd. (North Oak Cliff). 972-982-0004.

El Ranchito: Open for takeout (curbside), delivery and limited dine-in 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday. 610 W. Jefferson Blvd. (North Oak Cliff). 214-946-4238.

Gemma: Open for takeout (curbside) and delivery 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. 2323 N. Henderson Ave. (Knox-Henderson). 214-370-9426.

Gorji: Open for takeout 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. 5100 Belt Line Road, Suite 402 (Far North Dallas). 972-503-7080.

The Heritage Table: Temporarily closed with plans to reopen Sept. 2. 7110 Main St., Frisco. 469-664-0100

Homewood: Open for takeout and limited dine-in 5 to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. 4002 Oak Lawn Ave. (Oak Lawn). 214-434-1244.

Hunan Bistro: Open for takeout and delivery 10:30-9:30 daily. 2220 Coit Road, Suite 420, Plano. 972-599-9996

Hutchins BBQ: Open for takeout, delivery and limited dine-in 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 1301 N. Tennessee St., McKinney. 972-548-2629.

India Chaat Cafe: Open for takeout, delivery and limited dine-in 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday; and 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 18101 Preston Road, Suite 202 (Far North Dallas). 972-381-0003.

Jimmy's Food Store: Sandwiches are available for takeout and the grocery store is open 9 a.m. to. 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. 4901 Bryan St. (Old East Dallas). 214-823-6180.

José: Open for takeout (curbside) and limited dine-in 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 to 10 p.m. Friday; noon to 3 p.m. and 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday. 4931 W. Lovers Lane (North Dallas). 214-891-5673.

Kalachandji's Palace & Restaurant: Open for takeout (curbside) 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 3 p.m. and 5:30 to 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday. 5430 Gurley Ave. (East Dallas). 214-821-1048.

Kendall Karsen's Upscale Soul Food: Open for takeout and limited dine-in 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. 3939 S. Polk St., Suite 305 (South Oak Cliff). 214-376-2171.

Khao Noodle Shop: Open for takeout (curbside) and patio dining 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday. 4812 Bryan St., Suite 101 (Old East Dallas). 972-803-3373.

Kitchen of Kuchipudi: Open for takeout and limited dine-in 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 to midnight Friday; 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. to midnight Saturday; and 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. Sunday. 1102 W. Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway, Irving. 972-514-7526.

EXPAND Langosta (from left), pulpo and pato tacos from Revolver Taco Lounge in Deep Ellum Taylor Adams

Knife: Open for takeout and limited dine-in 6:30 to 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 11 p.m. daily. 5300 E. Mockingbird Lane (East Dallas). 214-443-9339.

Koryo Kalbi Korean BBQ: Permanently closed. Previously located at 2560 Royal Lane, Suite 105 (Northwest Dallas)

Kumar’s: Open for takeout (curbside), delivery (UberEats, Grubhub, DoorDash, Postmates, Favor) and limited dine-in 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 to 10 p.m. Monday; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5:30 to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5:30 to 11 p.m. Friday; 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and 5:45 to 11 p.m. Saturday; and 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and 5:45 to 10 p.m. Sunday. 1301 Custer Road, Suite 510, Plano. 469-666-0682.

LA Burger: Open for takeout (curbside), delivery (DoorDash, Ubereats) and limited dine-in 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 10045 N. MacArthur Blvd., Suite 113, Irving. 972-501-9188.

Lá Me Restaurant: Open for takeout and limited dine-in 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday-Tuesday. 9780 Walnut St., Suite 140 (Northeast Dallas). 972-669-8515.

Limon’s: Open for takeout and limited dine-in 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday through Saturday. 3105 W. Davis St. (North Oak Cliff). 214-330-0947.

Lucia: Open for takeout (orders must be made 24 hours in advance) 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. 408 W. Eighth St. (Bishop Arts District). 214-948-4998.

Ly Food Market: Open for takeout 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. 4440 W. Illinois Ave., Suite 400A (Oak Cliff). 214-330-9616.

Macellaio: Open for takeout (orders must be made 24 hours in advance) 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. 287 N. Bishop Ave. (Bishop Arts District). 972-685-9150.

Masami: Open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 10 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday-Sunday 501 W. Belt Line Road, Richadson 972-783-6800.

Maskaras Mexican Grill: Open for takeout (curbside), delivery 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. 469-466-9282.

Mille Lire: Permanently closed. Previously located at 3102 Oak Lawn Ave., Suite 116 (Oak Lawn).

The Mitchell: Temporarily closed. 1404 Main St. (downtown). 214-230-1404.

MoMo To Go: Open for takeout, delivery (Ubereats, Grubhub, DoorDash) and limited dine-in 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, 4020 W. Northgate Drive, Irving, 469-706-9990.

Mot Hai Ba: Open for takeout, delivery (Favor, Caviar) and limited dine-in 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. 6047 Lewis St. (East Dallas). 972-638-7468.

Mr. Max: Open for takeout, delivery and limited dine-in 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. 3028 N. Belt Line Road (Northwest Dallas). 972-255-8889.

Mubrooka: Open for takeout 2 to 8 p.m. daily. 904 Audelia Road, Suite 300, Richardson. 469-778-1818.

Niwa Japanese BBQ: Temporarily closed. 2939 Main St. (Deep Ellum). 214-741-6492.

Nonna: Open for takeout, delivery (Favor, Caviar, Alto, GrubHub, UberEats) and limited dine-in 5:30 to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday. 4115 Lomo Alto Drive, Highland Park. 214-521-1800.

Nori Handroll Bar: Open for takeout (curbside) 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. 2814 Elm St. (Deep Ellum). 469-436-6674

Peak Restaurant: Open for takeout and limited dine-in 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. daily. 3401 W. Airport Freeway, Suite 110, Irving. 469-647-5500.

Pecan Lodge: Open for takeout, delivery (cold food only) and patio dining. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. 2702 Main St. (Deep Ellum). 214-748-8900.

Petra and the Beast: Open for takeout Sunday and patio dining with a seating at 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. 601 N. Haskell Ave. (Old East Dallas). 318-935-0906.

Quoc Bao Bakery: Open for takeout 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. 3419 W. Walnut St., Suite 104, Garland. 972-272-9892.

Resident Taqueria: Open for takeout 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. 9661 Audelia Road, Suite 112 (Northeast Dallas). 972-685-5280.

Revolver Taco Lounge: Open for takeout (window) 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Friday through Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. 2701 Main St. (Deep Ellum). 214-272-7163.

Royal China: Open for takeout (curbside), delivery and limited dine-in 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 to 9 p.m. Friday; 4:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 4:15 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday. 6025 Royal Lane (North Dallas). 214-361-1771.

Sachet: Open for takeout (curbside) and delivery 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. 4270 Oak Lawn Ave., Highland Park. 214-613-6425.

Saigon Block: Open for takeout (curbside) and limited dine-in 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. 2150 E. Arapaho Road, Richardson. 214-575-6400.

Saigon Deli: Open for takeout 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. 3341 W. Walnut St., Garland. 972-272-3145

La Salsa Verde: Open for takeout 8 a.m. to 10:15 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 11:15 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. 14225 S. Coit Road (Far North Dallas). 972-330-0403.

Sandwich Hag: Open for takeout (window) 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. 1902 S. Lamar St. (the Cedars). 214-484-5971.

Sapp Sapp Lao and Thai Kitchen: Open for limited dine-in 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. 120 S. Main St., Irving. 972-514-1811

Get the best of Slow Bone in a to-go container instead of on a tray. Nick Rallo

Sassetta: Temporarily closed. 1617 Hi Line Drive (Design District). 214-307-5695.

Sevy's Grill: Open for takeout (curbside) and limited dine-in 11 a.m. to close Tuesday-Friday and 5 p.m. to close Saturday. 8201 Preston Road (North Dallas). 214-265-7389.

Sichuan Folk: Open for takeout and delivery 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sunday. 1201 E. Parker Road, Suite 100, Plano .972-516-8627.

Slow Bone: Open for takeout patio dining 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. 2234 Irving Blvd. (Design District). 214-377-7727.

Spice Thai: Open for takeout and delivery. Takeout: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; 5 to 9:50 p.m. Monday through Friday; noon to 9:50 Saturday; and noon to 7:50 p.m. Sunday. Delivery: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 to 9:50 p.m. Monday and Friday; 5 to 9:50 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and Saturday; and 3 to 7:50 p.m. Sunday. 201 E. Bethany Drive, Suite 10, Allen. 214-383-3366.

SpicyZest: Open for takeout and delivery 11 a.m to 9 p.m. Monday and Saturday; 4 to 9:45 p.m. Tuesday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday; and 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sunday. 13920 Josey Lane, Farmers Branch. 469-629-9191.

Sushi Robata: Open for takeout and limited dine-in 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 10:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; 4:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday; and 4:30 to 10 p.m. Sunday. 4727 Frankford Road (Far North Dallas). 972-930-9428.

Tacos Mariachi: Temporarily closed. 602 Singleton Blvd. (West Dallas). 214-741-1239.

Taj Chaat House: Open for takeout 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. 1057 W. Rochelle Road, Irving. 214-596-1133.

Tantuni Mediterranean Grill: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 925 Abrams Road, Richardson. 469-917-7714.

Tei Tei Robata: Open for takeout (curbside), delivery (Alto) and limited dine-in 5:30 to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. 2906 N. Henderson Ave. (Knox-Henderson). 214-828-2400 .

Tei-An: Open for takeout and limited dine-in 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. 1722 Routh St. (downtown). 214-220-2828.

Ten Ramen: Open for takeout 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 6 to 10:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 6 to 10 p.m. Sunday 1818 Sylvan Ave. (West Dallas). 972-803-4400.

Tia Dora's Bakery: Open for takeout 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. 2478 W. Illinois Ave. (Oak Cliff). 214-333-4254.

TJ’s Seafood: Open for takeout, delivery and limited dine-in 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday (dining room opens at 11 a.m.). 6025 Royal Lane (North Dallas). 214-691-2369.

Tortas Insurgentes: Open for takeout and limited dine-in 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. 3701 W. Northwest Highway (Northwest Dallas). 214-366-2624.

Town Hearth: Open for takeout and limited dine-in 5 to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; and 5 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 1617 Market Center Blvd. (Design District). 214-761-1617

Trompo: Open for takeout and delivery (DoorDash, Ubereats and Caviar) 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. Frida and Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. Sunday. 407 W. 10th St. (Bishop Arts District). 972-809-7950.

Uchi: Open for takeout (curbside) and limited curbside. Takeout: 4 to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 4 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Dine-in: 4 to 9:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 4 to 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 2817 Maple Ave. (Uptown). 214-855-5454.

Wa Kubota: Permanently closed. Previously located at 8448 Parkwood Blvd. Suite 700 in Plano.

Whisk Crepes Cafe: Open for takeout 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday; 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday; and 8:30 a.m. to 4:40 p.m. Sunday. 1888 Sylvan Ave., Suite F120 (West Dallas). 469-407-1899.

Wu Wei Din: Open for takeout and delivery 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and Sunday and 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 2909 W. 15th St., Plano. 972-985-1688.

Yia Yia's House of Gyros: Open for takeout and limited dine-in 11 a.m. to 9 daily. 904 E. Davis St., Mesquite. 469-802-9797.

Yutaka Sushi Bistro: Open for takeout 11:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 11:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 10 p.m. Friday; and 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday. 2633 McKinney Ave. (Uptown). 214-969-5533.

Zoli's Pizza: Open for takeout (curbside), delivery (Ubereats) and limited dine-in 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. 14910 Midway Road, Addison. 469-754-9654.