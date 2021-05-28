Dallas Corn Dog Chronicles: The State Fair Favorite Is Back at Golden Chick This Summer

^ Keep Dallas Observer Free Support Us Local

It might seem trite at first bite, but corn dog news in Texas is anything but. Specifically in Dallas, corn dog history is as deep and hot as a vat of bubbling peanut oil.

Last summer, when COVID-19 canceled the State Fair of Texas — the biggest corn dog event in the world — Fletcher’s Original Corny Dogs partnered with Golden Chick, a fast food restaurant headquartered in Richardson, for a limited-time summer run. The reviews were hit and miss, regardless they sold 450,000 of the deep-fried treats.

Starting this Memorial Day weekend and through Aug. 1, Fletcher’s will once again be sold at 87 Golden Chick locations throughout North Texas and Oklahoma.

There is one tweak to the promotion this year: Golden Chick is offering a money-back guarantee to guests who are less than 100% satisfied with their corny dog purchase.

EXPAND Last year's far-less-than-ideal corn dog execution from a Golden Chick in Denton. Daniel Rodrigue

These two make sort of interesting dance partners. Fletcher's has always fiercely protected its name and brand. About two years ago, Vickie and Jace Fletcher, created their own high-end corny dog restaurant using the name FletchEats; Neil Fletcher, who invented the corn dog and brought it to the State Fair of Texas in 1942, is Jace’s great grandfather and Vickie’s grandfather-in-law.

Fletcher’s Original Corny Dogs filed a trademark infringement lawsuit on the pair's new company “to prevent its loyal fans from being confused in the marketplace and to protect its trademark rights.” Vickie and Jace changed the name of their restaurant to "CornDog With No Name" and have opened two stores since. Eventually, it got settled out of court.

So handing the reins over to 87 fast-food restaurants, but not allowing a family member to use part of their surname seems interesting. Alas, a Fletcher’s Original Corny Dog at Golden Chick is $5.00. A combo with fries and a drink is $7.99.