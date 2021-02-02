CornDog with No Name Opens Second Location in Preston Center

^ Keep Dallas Observer Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Dallas and help keep the future of Dallas Observer free. Support Us

The upscale deep-fried corn dog business is expanding into Preston Center. After opening their first restaurant in northwest Dallas about a year ago, the mother-daughter duo of Vickie Fletcher, who worked at the State Fair of Texas overseeing the sale of millions of corn dogs since the 1980s, and Jace Fletcher Christensen are spreading their fancy fried food fare.

The unusual name, CornDog with No Name, is the result of a lawsuit that settled out of court. The original name of the first spot, EatFletch, got Christensen in hot water with her step-grandmother, who sued her for using part of her last name in fear people would think they're serving the official fair corn dogs (they're not). Christensen agreed not to use the name and, in a hurry to reopen the restaurant, slapped up a sign that read CornDog With No Name.

“I don’t care what customers call us, just call," she says.

After overcoming that first legal hurdle, COVID-19 forced the restaurant to temporarily close again. Throughout 2020, they did some drive-thru events, pop-ups and eventually curbside to-go options. Just recently they reopened the dining room at the original location and at their new home. Both locations, which channel an upscale fair vibe, a bit Mary Poppins-ish, have limited indoor, socially distanced seating and a few outdoor tables.

EXPAND Last year CornDog with No Name did a pop-up at Martin House Brewing for a Flamin' Hot Cheetos covered corn dog. Lauren Drewes Daniels

The menu includes a classic corn dog ($5), but that's just the baseline. Their "corn dog queen" is dipped in edible gold flakes and is served with a flute of Champagne ($24). "The spice" is a pork sausage infused with jalapeño and cheddar ($7). A bacon number is dipped and fried in bacon ($10). There’s a limited supply of elk (or other seasonal meats). "The pickle" features a pickle-wrapped dog dipped and fried.

They’ll even infuse a frank with 0.5mL of Joy Organics pure CBD oil before frying it up. Christensen says they’ve also finally perfected a gluten-free batter and have that on the menu, too.

For vegetarians, there's a plant-based or cheese option, plus the Texican, which is fried elotes on a stick. Beer-battered chicken strips are on the menu. Flaming funnel cakes and fried Oreos will help finish off a meal of beautiful gluttony. They’re waiting on their liquor license at the new spot, and once that comes through, they'll have a full bar, like their northwest Dallas location.

Fried food is best eaten as soon as it's cooled down enough, but if a long drive means your food needs to be reheated, Christensen suggests a 500-degree oven for two to three minutes.

CornDog With No Name is working on online ordering and it should be available soon, customers can also call in orders ahead of time. Christensen says they're also focusing on catering and renting out their space for private events.

CornDog With No Name, 6030 Luther Lane (Preston Center), 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday - Saturday.

10220 Technology Blvd E., Suite 102, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday