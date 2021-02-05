Julien Eelsen Goes Beyond Crepes with Ice Cream in Legacy Hall

^ Keep Dallas Observer Free Support Us Local

Whether it’s the savory crepes or the decadent breakfast sandwiches, we’ve long been fans of the food from Whisk Crepes Cafe.

Now, owner Julien Eelsen is diving further into the sweet side with Bourbon Vanilla Ice Cream, which is planned to debut in a soft opening Friday.

“I love ice cream. In such an environment [as Legacy Hall], we should have like an ice cream concept, so I started working on a concept. They were very excited. As they said, it’s very nice to work with people you already know.”

The ice cream shop will come in the form of a food stall in Plano’s Legacy Hall, where Eelsen also has Whisk & Eggs.

Expect an array of flavors. Friday the plan is to have 10-11 flavors of ice cream and two for soft serve, with more to come over the next 10 days.

“It’s ice cream for everybody, but some specialty items are going to be different — soft-serve scoop milkshakes, our own ice cream sandwiches,” Eelsen says. “One of the things that’s going to be fun is that 25% of the flavors are going to be alcohol-infused.”

EXPAND Delicious-sounding flavors will fill this case. courtesy of Bourbon Vanilla Ice Cream

Those will include the likes of sugar margarita and piña colada. If you’re not planning on driving right away, you can get even more booze with a shake, which gets an added shot of alcohol.

Eelsen insists this menu will be “pretty mainstream,” but it will also have the signature bourbon-vanilla soft serve topped with pecan-praline crumble, bourbon sauce, cherry jam and cookie crumbs.

“It’s really like ice cream for everybody, with a fun aspect with the alcohol,” he says.

You can get a banana split sundae if that’s your jam, but the lemon curd swirl flavor has us eager to make the drive north to this spot (especially in a milkshake to which they’ll add a shot of rum).

Bourbon Vanilla Ice Cream in Legacy Hall, 7800 Windrose Ave., Plano. Open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday.