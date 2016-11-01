Best New Music in Dallas, October 2016: A.Dd+, Erykah Badu & More

Halloween has come and gone, but Daniel Markham and Claire Morales' spooky collab will be worth listening to long after. Erin Rambo

The month of October is supposed to bring in the fall weather but that didn’t really seem to happen. You can, however, start to hear the fall mood in some of this month’s releases, which includes a Halloween-themed collaboration. Also featured is a posthumous release from a local hip-hop act, more new music from our beloved Erykah Badu, a little bluegrass, blues and some exciting new hip-hop.

A.Dd+ — Nawf America

Nawf America is the final project from Dallas’ favorite hip-hop duo, Paris Pershun and Slim Gravy, who broke up earlier this year. The 12-track album is an aural road trip that sees the duo experimenting with different sounds and exploring sonics ranging from Texas hip-hop to Atlanta’s trap anthems and the classic New York sound. Much like their previously celebrated material, Nawf America is a testament to the duo’s lyrical abilities, rapping dexterity and potential. It’s worth noting that this is not the final version A.Dd+ planned to release. Friction between the group halted production of the album and their label released it as-is for the group’s fans to hear.

D.R.A.M. featuring Erykah Badu — “WiFi”

Erykah Badu is the ultimate co-sign for any hip-hop artist. Just ask Andre 3000, Common, Drake, Jay Electronica, Kendrick Lamar, Tyler the Creator and more. The list goes on and on because few opinions matter more than Badu’s, and D.R.A.M. knows that. On his debut album,

the two teamed up for a sultry R&B track called “WiFi.” The track is as sexy as it as playful. D.R.A.M.’s debut album also features production from Dallas producer Cardo Got Wings on “In A Minute/In House.”

Daniel Markham & Claire Morales — Neighborhood Creeps

For the second consecutive year, Denton artists Daniel Markham and Claire Morales have teamed up for a Halloween themed album. Much more subtle than “Monster Mash” or “Thriller,” Neighborhood Creeps relies on gloomy guitar strumming and the natural haunting quality of Morales’ falsetto to set the spooky mood.

So-So Topic — “Why You Take My Backpack”

It was a sad state of affairs when the backpack of cherished local artist So-So Topic was stolen earlier this month. Among the items lost was a laptop, a few cameras and two cell phones. But most important was a two-terabyte hard drive containing years’ worth of music and multiple albums. Fortunately, the community rallied around -topic and threw a benefit show in his honor and created a GoFundMe page to help him replace the items and reproduce the lost music. This track is also a product of the ordeal.

Fooly Faime — Self-Titled EP

As one half of Yung Nation, Fooly Faime always delivered high-energy, over-the-top verses that did more than standout – he stole the show. Even in a live setting, Fooly Faime carried Yung Nation at their shows, so it’s no surprise Faime has stepped out on his own with this seven-track EP. Faime flirted with some loosies the past couple years as a feature artist on tracks with Lil Twist, but here he’s by himself and the result is just as intoxicating. “Von Miller” is the standout track with a playful beat, over-the-top similes and wordplay.

Caterpillars — The Wicked and Wonderful

The gang is back together for The Wicked and Wonderful. After some lineup changes, the original Caterpillars outfit got back together for this new album and have plans for another. This 11-track release touches all the bases of its indie-alternative genre. There are charming major chords, heavy riffs, gang vocals, breakdowns and plenty of math-rockish progressions to keep your ears entertained through each track.

