5 Songs by Dallas Artists To Listen to During Mental Health Awareness Month

The United States has recognized Mental Health Awareness Month every May since 1949, promoting discussion and compassion for people and their emotions. It’s been said that music helps improve mental health by reducing stress and alleviating depressive thoughts. Songs may speak the words one needs to hear or offer a sense of empathy. We’ve picked five songs from Dallas artists who touch on the subject of mental health and may help listeners deal with personal troubles.

"Marrow" by St. Vincent

Off St. Vincent's 2009 sophomore album, Actor, “Marrow" illustrates a plea for help from someone who feels broken — perhaps literally. The speaker in the song, who describes the connection of muscle to bone and marrow in a body, wishes to be made of iron so she can improve the parts “that need oiling and fixing.” St. Vincent combines a theme of lacking strength with a catchy melody driven through distorted guitar and bass over a pop beat, creating an atmosphere that sounds both cheery and sad. This might mirror the way looks can deceive, how smiling faces can hide downhearted feelings.

"On the Way Down" by Ryan Cabrera

The world has plenty of potential to cause depression, and a savior can come in the form of religion, a family member, a friend or a partner. As suggested in the music video, “On the Way Down” sees Ryan Cabrera expressing gratitude toward his then-girlfriend, Ashlee Simpson, for helping him get through rough times. The 2004 debut single from Take It All Away brings hope to the listener that love can bring strength to those who need it.