Demi Lovato Was all Flash and no Bang at American Airlines Center

Pop shows are fundamentally a visual spectacle. If you go to an arena show for the flashing lights and zealous flare, you likely won't leave disappointed. Categorizing it as anything but fun is difficult. Look too long at some, however, and the natural conclusion you will come to is a one-word refrain: empty.

Demi Lovato, at face value, wowed and entertained with fog machines and catchy hooks at American Airlines Center last night. For the most part, people were drunk and excited and singing along. Performances were well executed and went off without a hitch. At one point, in between sets, and unknown female voice screeched “I’m so happy!” The people who were there to relax and enjoy a night had their needs met without a doubt, but as soon as Lovato rose from the sparsely decorated stage, opening with “You Don’t Do It For Me Anymore,” something felt amiss. It wasn’t her voice, which was in top form, and even the lack of a live band feels like a nitpick. What felt so off was the heavy-handed skits that peppered the performance.

The visual art was hollow and uninspired. It often feigned self-awareness but ultimately was reduced to nothing but hollow platitudes. The videos served as a distraction from the set changes on stage, as props were ushered on and off and backup dancers assumed positions. They depicted Lovato in a number of occupations, most notably as a therapist, a model and a boxer. The most flagrant example was a skit nestled between her first song and another titled “Daddy Issues” that had Lovato cast as both therapist and patient. In an effort to appear introspective, they talk of a new boy who has entered her life, discussing the fact that she is enamored with him, but ultimately they had been on one date and he would no longer return her calls. It felt almost like a tired trope in the realm of pop music that has since moved on to newer and better things. Much like the song it was inspired by, it amounted to nothing more than a handful of buzzwords and a cursory and fruitless examination of self.