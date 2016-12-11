menu

A New City Manager, a Medical Bribery Scheme and an Outlaw Race Track: This Week's News in Review

David Brown Gets a TV Job, The Race for the City Manager's Gig Starts and an Aston Martin Takes a Plunge: The News Week in Review


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

A New City Manager, a Medical Bribery Scheme and an Outlaw Race Track: This Week's News in Review

Sunday, December 11, 2016 at 4 a.m.
By Joe Pappalardo
News in the mirror is closer than it appears.EXPAND
News in the mirror is closer than it appears.
Joe Pappalardo
A A

We know your busy, so here's a roundup of the week's events from the Dallas Observer newsroom.

Five Things to Know About T.C. Broadnax, the Lone Finalist for Dallas City Manager
This week, city hall will vote in our new city manager. Here's a primer on the guy who will help run Dallas.

At "The Gut," Where Driver Blake Williams Died, Street Racers Chase Outlaw Glory  

At the family-owned Yello Belly Drag Strip, a "run what you brung" track, street racers can line up regardless of their vehicle. For one racer, the track witnessed his final run and violent demise.

Upcoming Events

Faith Johnson Named Dallas County District Attorney
Susan Hawk's replacement takes the stage.

Twenty-One Indicted in the Forest Park Medical Center Health Care Fraud
The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Northern District of Texas claims Forest Park Medical Center paid approximately $40 million in bribes and kickbacks in exchange for patient referrals

Five Reasons Why It's Not That Great to Be Dak Prescott
The Dallas Cowboys rookie lives a charmed life, but everyone has things to deal with including low pay and serial doubters.

Weekly Schutze

The cops and firemen put their money into the DROP fund because the fund promised to pay them interest and cost of living. Now the city wants the fund to claw that money back. You’re at the bank window, and the guy behind it says, “Sir, we’re not allowing withdrawals, and if and when we do, we will be keeping some of your money.” Is that a banana republic deal or what? The mayor and the city manager are saying it’s fair because DROP was always too sweet a deal for the people who put money into it. Maybe it was, but it was a deal.

— Jim Schutze, from "By Any Other Name, Pension Fund Claw-Back Is Still a Default"

Horses' Mouth

Somewhere, an Egyptologist is crying:

Joe Pappalardo
Joe Pappalardo is editor in chief of the Dallas Observer.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2016 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >