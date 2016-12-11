A New City Manager, a Medical Bribery Scheme and an Outlaw Race Track: This Week's News in Review
|
News in the mirror is closer than it appears.
Joe Pappalardo
We know your busy, so here's a roundup of the week's events from the Dallas Observer newsroom.
Five Things to Know About T.C. Broadnax, the Lone Finalist for Dallas City Manager
This week, city hall will vote in our new city manager. Here's a primer on the guy who will help run Dallas.
At "The Gut," Where Driver Blake Williams Died, Street Racers Chase Outlaw Glory
At the family-owned Yello Belly Drag Strip, a "run what you brung" track, street racers can line up regardless of their vehicle. For one racer, the track witnessed his final run and violent demise.
Upcoming Events
-
Allen Americans vs. Colorado Eagles
TicketsWed., Dec. 14, 7:05pm
-
Dallas Mavericks vs. Detroit Pistons
TicketsWed., Dec. 14, 7:30pm
-
Dallas Stars vs. New York Rangers
TicketsThu., Dec. 15, 7:30pm
-
Allen Americans vs. Wichita Thunder
TicketsFri., Dec. 16, 7:05pm
Faith Johnson Named Dallas County District Attorney
Susan Hawk's replacement takes the stage.
Twenty-One Indicted in the Forest Park Medical Center Health Care Fraud
The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Northern District of Texas claims Forest Park Medical Center paid approximately $40 million in bribes and kickbacks in exchange for patient referrals
Five Reasons Why It's Not That Great to Be Dak Prescott
The Dallas Cowboys rookie lives a charmed life, but everyone has things to deal with including low pay and serial doubters.
Weekly Schutze
The cops and firemen put their money into the DROP fund because the fund promised to pay them interest and cost of living. Now the city wants the fund to claw that money back. You’re at the bank window, and the guy behind it says, “Sir, we’re not allowing withdrawals, and if and when we do, we will be keeping some of your money.” Is that a banana republic deal or what? The mayor and the city manager are saying it’s fair because DROP was always too sweet a deal for the people who put money into it. Maybe it was, but it was a deal.
— Jim Schutze, from "By Any Other Name, Pension Fund Claw-Back Is Still a Default"
Horses' Mouth
Somewhere, an Egyptologist is crying:
We like to think that the Renaissance Tower pyramid rivals the Egyptian pyramids. Tag us using #mydtd. Photo courtesy of douglife214. pic.twitter.com/zGaFY4ywsi— Downtown Dallas (@DtownDallasInc) December 5, 2016
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Dallas, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Dallas Mavericks vs. Denver Nuggets
TicketsMon., Dec. 12, 7:30pm
-
Dallas Stars vs. Anaheim Ducks
TicketsTue., Dec. 13, 7:30pm
-
Texas Legends vs. Reno Bighorns
TicketsWed., Dec. 14, 7:00pm
-
SMU Mustangs Mens Basketball vs. McNeese State Cowboys Basketball
TicketsWed., Dec. 14, 7:00pm
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!