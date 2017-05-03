menu

Irving Police Report Active Shooter at North Lake Community College

Irving Police Report Active Shooter at North Lake Community College

Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at 12:42 p.m.
By Stephen Young
Northlake College's C Building
Northlake College's C Building
Northlake College
A A

This post will be updated as more information is available. 

Update: Irving Police confirms that two people including the shooter are dead in an apparent murder suicide. Police lifted the lockdown at the school shortly after 1 p.m.. The school has cancelled all afternoon and evening classes.

North Lake Community College's Irving Campus is locked down because an active shooter, Irving Police say. Irving Police Public Information Officer James McLellan confirmed during an impromptu press conference that an unknown suspect began shooting on campus at about 11:30 a.m.. While he's heard chatter over police radio about potential injuries, McLellan was unable to confirm whether any person on campus was shot.

Police are looking for a white man in an orange tank top armed with a handgun. According to the school, anyone on campus should head for the nearest classroom and lock themselves in. DART train and bus service to the school is suspended until further notice. Any person not on campus is encouraged to stay away from the school.

Stephen Young
Stephen Young has written about Dallas news for the Observer since 2014. He's a Dallas native and a graduate of the University of North Texas.

