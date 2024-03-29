A Look Into the Reports From North Texas Sexual Assault Response Teams

For some counties, including Dallas County, SART efforts had been ongoing for many years. But in the case of Dallas County, that longevity did not result in a report that was anywhere near informative; its nine pages barely ticked the box of what was mandated by the young law.
Unlike Dallas County, which cited technical problems and issues regarding staffing and jurisdiction as the reasons it did not include any facts, findings or cases in its report, Collin, Denton and Tarrant counties each submitted reports rich with detail, offerings in-depth looks into how law enforcement, hospitals and rape crisis centers will work together to create more cohesive, comprehensive protocols for reported adult sexual assaults in their counties.
“It is clear that a lot of work went into these reports,” said Haleh Hekmat, referring to the Collin, Denton and Tarrant submissions. Hekmat is the systems change strategist for the Texas Association Against Sexual Assault (TAASA), a group of survivors, advocates and reps from rape crisis centers who assisted in getting SB 476 written and passed. “There are many important factors to consider when looking at the SART reports," she said. "For instance, not only is this the first year this report has been due, but each county also has different resources and dynamics that can impact the information provided in the report.”
Hakmet added that TAASA’s SART project coordinator, Deepika Modali, is working on a summary of the reports that have been gathered from county commissioners courts. This will help provide a clearer picture of how SARTs work in Texas and aid the organization in developing new ways to support SARTs for the future, including in 2025 when the next biennial report is due.
For Hekmat, there were some areas of opportunity for the counties to address, regardless of how timely or complete their reports might’ve been.
“I was surprised, but at the same time, not surprised, that each report listed very limited conflict resolution processes within their protocol,” she said. “Each one relied on individual members to promote professional behavior. While in an ideal world this would be enough, it’s rarely the case.”
Hekmat added that in settings such as a SART, conflict isn’t about someone acting unprofessionally as much as it can point toward power dynamics between individuals and various agencies. Having a clear process in place to address those imbalances can help mitigate conflict, she said.
Here’s a look at some of the key findings in the SART reports from Collin, Denton and Tarrant counties:
Collin County SART ReportHekmat appreciated the transparency and level of data collected for this report by The Turning Point, a Plano rape crisis center. She also pointed to the omission of a case review, something that every county was asked to include in its report, as an example of how a county SART may fall short of its best effort to move in the right direction.
“While Collin [County] was not able to provide data related to the trajectory of the case, they provided a snapshot of information available to them,” she said. “Collin ends their report with a clear goal of creating a case review process. The case review process is an essential component of SART because it helps teams evaluate their protocols to ensure they are effectively responding to survivors and minimizing traumatization.”
Denton County SART ReportOne of the positive elements Hekmat found in Denton County’s report was that protocols involving Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital and forensic nurses include multiple strategies for ensuring the victim’s rights are being honored.
While the hospital is responsible for contacting Denton County Friends of the Family to dispatch an advocate, the forensic nurse who responds to the hospital is also listed as a responsible party. This makes it likely that a reported sexual assault will not fall through any gaps while also helping uphold the victim’s right to have an advocate during the forensic exam.
An area of concern for Hakmet in the Denton County report, however, is the gap in the number of sexual assaults reported in the county and the number of cases investigated during the reporting period of October 2022 – September 2023. There were 273 reports of sexual assault, the majority coming from Lewisville, Denton, Carrollton and the University of North Texas. The SART report states that only 228 were investigated.
There could be many valid reasons for such a discrepancy, but the fact that Denton County’s report failed to note those reasons leaves the public to wonder why nearly 50 reports of adult sexual assault in the span of less than a year were not investigated.
“I think this is an important point to discuss and look forward to seeing more information on this data,” Hekmat said.
Tarrant County SART ReportAs much as anything else, the need for greater transparency was a driving force behind SB 476. Transparency between medical institutions and law enforcement and between the public and county governments is augmented by proper implementation of the law. Hekmat said that Tarrant County’s report added a new level of dedication to transparency.
“The biennial report should include a list of response team members participating in quarterly meetings,” she said. “Transparency goes a long way in building trust and showing a SART’s commitment to identifying opportunities for improvement. Tarrant County provided copies of sign-in sheets, their case review process and other SART work products within their report.”
But an opportunity Hekmat identified within the Tarrant report, similar to that of Denton County, was the presence of a significant gap in the number of cases reported and those investigated.
“Particularly within Fort Worth, 8% of reported cases [were] filed with the DA’s office,” she said. “In Arlington, only 14% of reported cases were filed with the DA’s office. While this is not uncommon, it is definitely an important topic that deserves discussion and strategic planning.”
What Now?
For many counties, their SARTs and SART reports are still new efforts. For the state as a whole, the requirements of SB 476 seem to require some getting used to. In the end, however, the aim of these teams and their biennial reports is to create a more thoughtful and safer environment for those willing to come forward.
“The majority of [sexual assault] cases do not end in a conviction,” Hekmat said. “This is why SARTs are tasked with strengthening health and judicial outcomes for survivors. What happens as a result of the report is what matters: really thinking about what the purpose of this report is, and who is it written for. It’s about being willing to have honest conversations around what is needed to improve response to survivors.”