Nominate Your Favorite People, Places and Things for Best of Dallas 2017

Wednesday, July 19, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Patrick Williams
We understand that recent experience in the voting booth might have left a bad taste in your mouth, but don't give up on democracy just yet. It's Best of Dallas® time again, your chance to cast a ballot that really matters.

This is an opportunity to help your fellow citizens find the best places to eat, drink, shop and party in Dallas. In this first round of voting, nominate whomever you like in our online poll through Aug. 9. We'll tally up the votes and create a list of top nominees for you to pick the winners in Round 2 of voting, starting Aug. 17. Unless, of course, our entire staff winds up in Aruba, loaded with cash and sipping rum cocktails out of buckets.

Patrick Williams
Patrick Williams is managing editor of the Dallas Observer and winner of a perfect attendance certificate, first grade, at Lincoln Elementary School in West Frankfort, Illinois.

