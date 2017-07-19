Nominate Your Favorite People, Places and Things for Best of Dallas 2017
We understand that recent experience in the voting booth might have left a bad taste in your mouth, but don't give up on democracy just yet. It's Best of Dallas® time again, your chance to cast a ballot that really matters.
This is an opportunity to help your fellow citizens find the best places to eat, drink, shop and party in Dallas. In this first round of voting, nominate whomever you like in our online poll through Aug. 9. We'll tally up the votes and create a list of top nominees for you to pick the winners in Round 2 of voting, starting Aug. 17. Unless, of course, our entire staff winds up in Aruba, loaded with cash and sipping rum cocktails out of buckets.
