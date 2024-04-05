Latest Forecasts for Total Solar Eclipse Remain Cloudy, With 'Optimal Viewing Unlikely'

As for the noon hour when the eclipse will be in its full state? Well, the news hasn’t changed much from the previous reports of this past week. Delkus and others including the National Weather Service began sounding the warning bell for less than optimal eclipse viewing conditions as far back as March 31. In the days since, the forecast for Monday, April 8, has been one featuring partly cloudy skies, still with a glimmer of hope for a sliver of decent eclipse viewing.
On Friday morning, the National Weather Service reported that there is about a 90% chance that “thin, high clouds will be in place by Monday morning. These will become more dense by eclipse time…”
In a Thursday evening tweet, Delkus described the clouds we can expect to see in town as the “high, thin cirrus” sort. But let’s not forget that on Wednesday, Monique Sellers from the National Weather Service in Fort Worth told the Observer that “we're not completely out of contention" for a peek at a total eclipse.
No changes to the eclipse forecast: clouds are likely, but the main cloud type looks to be high, thin cirrus for most. Low to mid level clouds (worse for visibility) are expected southeast of the metroplex. Storms hold off until after the eclipse. #wfaaweather pic.twitter.com/efI9UWyxr0— Pete Delkus (@wfaaweather) April 4, 2024
Perhaps that slight bit of optimism is due to how the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s map predicting how much of the area will be covered by clouds on Monday currently says that only 50% of the sky above Dallas will see substantial cloud cover.
As we noted earlier this week, official forecasts are usually about 80% accurate a week out, and five-day forecasts are often as high as 90% accurate, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Most such forecasts won’t predict the amount of cloud cover expected in Dallas at the exact time the partial eclipse begins at 12:23:40 p.m., leading to roughly four minutes of total eclipse starting at 1:40 p.m.
The odds of cloudy skies for cities south of us on the eclipse’s path of totality remain pretty high, although cities north of Dallas in the same path are seeing pretty high chances of more clear skies. But just barely crossing the Texas-Arkansas line won't be enough for the best chances at optimal viewing. NOAA says that cloud cover is “most likely from Texas through Southern Arkansas.”
And before you make the last-second decision to hit the road and head north, be sure to understand what officials are expecting the roads around here to look like on Monday. Oh, and make certain you grab the right set of eclipse glasses.