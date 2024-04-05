What To Expect From Dallas Traffic During Total Solar Eclipse

Although Texas cities south of here, including Hillsboro and New Braunfels, are expecting massive crowds throughout the weekend leading up to Monday, NBC 5 reported that Dallas won't likely be spared from the onslaught of eclipse tourists.
"While the number of expected visitors to Dallas is unknown, city leaders are relying on information shared from Nashville during their 2017 solar eclipse," the report stated. "That city saw a 35% increase in population, which, according to city leaders, would translate to about 400,000 additional visitors to Dallas."
And what does hundreds of thousands of additional people mean to an already crowded metropolitan area? If you guessed heavier traffic, then you're probably correct.
Some of y’all have never witnessed an eclipse before and it shows. 👀 But seriously, keep your headlights on and eclipse glasses off if you’re driving during the event. #TXEclipse2024 #Eclipse2024 #PathofTotality pic.twitter.com/Nq0UpmTrKI— TxDOT (@TxDOT) April 4, 2024
According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the eclipse will likely spark "severe traffic delays" in the counties that align with the path of the eclipse. As a result, the Department has ordered that no oversized trucks or overweight vehicles that are subject to weight permitted travel will be allowed in dozens of counties including Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant from midnight on April 8 until midnight the following day.
The city posted a few tips for local drivers in an advisory notice recently. Among them: travel delays in and out of DFW International Airport are likely, and most of the airport's rental car inventory is already booked for the 8th. The advisory also had a tip for those of us who live here.
"City officials urge residents to avoid venturing too far from their neighborhoods to watch the total solar eclipse to decrease the impact of traffic on roads."
For its part, TxDOT offered some additional advice for drivers for when the eclipse finally hits.
"Some of y’all have never witnessed an eclipse before and it shows," the X post read. "But seriously, keep your headlights on and eclipse glasses off if you’re driving during the event."