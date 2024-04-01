UPDATED: Despite a Potentially Stormy Forecast, Dallas Could Still Get a Good Eclipse Show

The latest weather forecast for Dallas for April 8, when a total solar eclipse will roll across the city and much of the United States, is still looking a little grim, but don't give up hope. Though stormy weather is in the outlook, that doesn't mean the city will be blanketed by clouds when the moon crosses the sun's path Monday afternoon.
"The medium range models move an upper-level low into the Desert Southwest on Monday. .... A moist airmass is forecast to be in place from the southern Plains into the Ark-La-Tex. Scattered thunderstorms, associated with a severe threat, could develop along the north edge of the warm sector Monday evening, in part of the Red River Valley," according to a forecast from the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma.
"It looks like the storms we're expecting are going to happen," Monique Sellers, a meteorologist at the NWS' Fort Worth office, said.
While official forecasts are generally 80% accurate seven days out, and five-day forecasts are 90% accurate, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, those forecasts can't readily predict the amount of cloud cover expected in Dallas when the partial eclipse begins at 12:23:40 p.m., leading to roughly four minutes of total eclipse starting at 1:40 p.m. That's a little too granular even for the NWS.
So, "we're not completely out of contention" for a peek at a total eclipse, Sellers said.
Anyone who has lived through a few springs and summers in North Texas has likely seen clouds in the morning give way to partly sunny afternoons only to be hammered by storms in the late afternoon and evening as daytime heating stirs up atmospheric convection. That means that even with storms in the forecast for April 8, the sun could readily make an appearance around eclipse time. So maybe have both proper, vetted eclipse-viewing glasses and an umbrella close at hand.
Sellers said the outlook suggests that parts of Central and South Texas are more likely to be overcast, with the odds of clearer skies looking better north of Interstate 20. (If you're making backup plans to hit the road to chase blues skies for the eclipse, ignore our earlier suggestion to consider heading to the generally drier southwest, in other words. "This now be the one time it's better to head north and east," Sellers said.
Or you can let history be your guide. NOAA has posted online a map showing historical cloud coverage along the eclipse's path, along with a map predicting cloud coverage that's updated every afternoon.
If the science isn't reassuring enough, you could always try prayer. Unfortunately, the last time the Dallas Observer checked in on our own favorite local weather deity, WFAA's chief meteorologist Pete Delkus, he was sounding a little Old Testament about Dallas' eclipse odds. Here's his latest post on X:
Total Solar Eclipse Monday -It looks like cloud cover increases through the day. Storms are likely Monday evening. A few could even be on the strong to severe side. Rain should hold off during totality. Best case - only high thin clouds. Worst case - dense overcast. #wfaaweather pic.twitter.com/qK5nq13Czd— Pete Delkus (@wfaaweather) April 3, 2024
ORIGINAL STORY: Maybe we should add Dallas to the list of cities to avoid for solar eclipse viewing. Denton may not be in the path of totality, but meteorologists aren’t feeling too hot about how clear the skies over North Texas will be on April 8. The solar eclipse has become such a major event that none other than DFW’s top bringer of bad weather news, Pete Delkus, didn't sound much more encouraging on Monday than he did on Sunday when he noted that the "odds of favorable viewing conditions are not in our favor."
"The next couple of weeks resemble a typical spring pattern!" Delkus posted to X. "Unfortunately, it is still looking likely that we will see an active patter[n] during the Eclipse on April 8th. This means there is a good chance of cloud cover."
We know one person who is keeping hope alive that North Texas will experience clear skies on April 8. Allyson Cliett, Hillsboro's special projects coordinator, serves as a sort of “eclipse coordinator” for the town about an hour south of Dallas. Once mainly known as an outlet shopping destination, the town along Interstate 35 has become one of the hottest of hot solar eclipse destinations in the U.S. thanks to its positioning in the eclipse’s path of totality (“Path of totality” will certainly go down as one of 2024’s buzziest terms, right?).
In a recent interview with Texas Monthly, Cliett said that having enough porta-potties is among her greatest concerns right now, but she also mentioned an undesirable scenario that now seems likely.
“The worst-case scenario is that it’s raining everywhere nearby in the path of totality but not in Hillsboro,” Cliett said. “That would mean the tourists in Waco and Dallas might come here, and we’d have quadruple the visitors.”