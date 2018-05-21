North Texas Charter Schools Fare Poorly in Statewide Rankings for Black and Latino Students

Charter schools in North Texas ranked lower overall in quality than traditional public schools in the state, according to a recent report by Children At Risk, and charter schools serving primarily black or Latino students did worst of all in terms of achievement.

When a Texas school falls short of Texas Education Agency standards three years in a row, the school can be shut down. Researchers at Children At Risk, a Houston-based education advocacy group, know the schools most at risk of being shut down are composed mostly black or Latino student bodies. So each year they publish a study that aims to add more to the school-funding discussion. The group uses metrics similar to the state’s to assign letter grades — A through F — to school districts and charter schools throughout Texas.

In the Dallas area, about 16 percent of charter schools earned an F from Children At Risk, compared with 8 percent of traditional public schools. Statewide, charter schools and traditional schools fared better, earning roughly similar grades. This year’s report shows charter schools that do the worst and have highest chances of being shut down are black charter schools.The next most at-risk group is Latino charter schools.