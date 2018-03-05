Dallas' 18,000 Bike Share Bikes Are Especially Treacherous for the Blind

For Eric Burton, the sidewalks of his Bryan Place neighborhood have always been a hazard. Burton, left blind by a degenerative eye condition, struggles daily with paths that are uneven, buckled and cracked, but he's learned to deal with it. Over the past seven months, however, a new obstacle has cropped up in his neighborhood and others around downtown Dallas — the bike-share bikes, all 18,000 of them.

On Dec. 30, as he was walking near the corner of Bryan and Liberty Streets, Burton tripped on a bike that had been dropped on its side, right in the middle of the sidewalk.

"I've been dealing with [the bikes] for quite awhile. I'm not a complainer, my life is what it is," Burton says. "The problem arose when I actually fell over one of these things. I really screwed up my knee, partially tore my ACL, screwed up my ankle pretty bad and spent New Year's and the next month laid up."