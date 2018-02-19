Austin Just Passed a Citywide Paid Sick Days Ordinance. Dallas Could Be Next.

You really should stay in bed when you're sick. A new law in Austin, and one that's coming to Dallas, could help workers do so.

At a little before 1 a.m. Friday, Austin became the first city in the South to protect workers with mandatory paid sick leave. No matter their employers, any person working in Austin will get at least one hour of paid sick leave for every 30 worked, up to a maximum of six or eight days a year, depending on the size of the employer.

At the end of more than five hours of debate over the ordinance, which passed 9-2, Austin Mayor Steve Adler called on Texas' other big cities to pass similar laws in order to create momentum for paid leave in the state before an inevitable challenge from the Legislature. Dallas City Council member Philip Kingston said Friday that he's planning on doing everything he can to pass paid sick leave in Dallas this year.

“I'm extremely pleased for the overwhelming victory for workers in Austin," Kingston said. "It makes me optimistic that the same development could happen in Dallas. I fully anticipate that there will be an effort both on council and from workers' rights advocates to bring this measure to Dallas."